First, there are no winners among the Palestinians from Hamas’s attack last Saturday, nor will there be any winners among Israelis from Israel’s response. I’ll get into this more tomorrow, but for all intents and purposes Hamas’s attack was a PSYACT. A PSYACT is a form of psychological operation often using a physical real world activity intended to produce a real world result or elicit a specific real world response. If you remember back to my post after the 2015 ISIS attack on St. Michael outside Paris, the intention of the attack wasn’t just to kill and main and injure and terrify a lot of people. Rather it was to make the French and their western allies overreact in their response creating a French versus Muslims and Islam response. At the same time it was intended to force French Muslims to choose between being French or being Muslim. To collapse the civic space and force them to pick a side. Hamas’s attack was similarly intended even if the initial and most visible effects were the killing and the hostage taking. And this is part of the reason that there will be no actual Palestinian or Israeli winners regardless how this ultimately resolves. Second, we need to make sure we do not conflate all Israelis with the Netanyahu governments that have run the country for 13 of the last 15 years, just as we must do the same thing in separating the Gazans from Hamas. Remember, back in 2010 Bibi stole the premiership. Likud came in 2nd in those elections. However, while Tzipi Livni, whose party had the largest number of members of Knesset elected, was assembling her coalition, Bibi simply ignored Israeli law, assembled his own, declared a government, and dared anyone to stop him or reverse his action. No one did. From there the opposition kept splintering while Bibi enabled and empowered ever more extreme elements to form coalition governments from what was often the barest of majorities all while running caretaker governments when they splintered and fell apart. At the same time, because of a stupid decision by the Bush 43 administration convinced that elections equal democracy, enabled by Bibi who wanted to build up Hamas as a foil to Fatah and the Palestine Authority in order to prevent a 2 state peace process from ever being implemented, Hamas won the only election in Gaza in 2006. There has never been another election. And yes, technically both Israelis and Palestinians could’ve revolted and overthrown Bibi or Hamas respectively. But actually doing it is a lot harder said than done. Third, we need to make sure not to conflate Jews and Israelis and Judaism with Zionism, as well as Palestinians with Hamas and Hamas with Islam. These are not interchangeable concepts. Do not make them so.

So let’s jump right in. Last night I referenced that Hamas’s attack was a PSYACT, which is defined in Army Field Manual (FM) 3-05.30 / Marine Corps reference Publication (MCRP) 3-40.6, Psychological Operations as:

a psychological operations action (PSYACT) as “an action conducted by non-PSYOP personnel, that is planned primarily to affect the behavior of a TA [target audience].”

In this case Hamas attacked, killed, and took hostage/prisoner significant numbers of Israelis. The attackers were not PSYOPers. The behavior that Hamas wished to illicit from the Israelis was to create such an overwhelming sense of fear, terror, anger, and grief that Israel’s government – Bibi’s coalition – would respond in such an indiscriminate manner that credible accusations of violations of international humanitarian law (IHL), war crimes, and crimes against humanity could be leveled against the Israelis.

Let’s define a few terms here. International humanitarian law here refers to the requirement that Israel manage their response in order to reduce and mitigate harm to the civilian population of Gaza. Here’s the link to the International Red Cross’s NOV 2021 handbook on how to do this in regard to an urban population. And you don’t get a much more urban population than the 2 million or so Palestinians in the Gaza strip. From the handbook:

This handbook guides us through the main applicable frameworks of international humanitarian law (IHL) in urban settings and assembles recommendations for commanders around topics as: Urban warfare doctrine, highlighting the protection of civilians as a key element of urban operations, while weighting alongside mission accomplishments and force protection within the limits of the laws of armed conflict (LOAC);

Specific and realistic urban warfare training prior to operations, including the emphasis on practical application of LOAC by junior commanders;

Planning of urban operations that considers human terrain and infrastructure in detail, not only as they might impact the battle but in terms of the impact of the fighting on them as well – including the priority of options to avoid and, or, mitigate civilian harm;

Conduct whilst always operating within LOAC obligations, meaning commanders should favor means and methods which first avoid and, if not possible, mitigate civilian harm;

Finally, the handbook also addresses partnered operations, and annexes to assist in the planning of evacuations and screenings of those people leaving an urban area.

They also produced an AUG 2023 handbook for armed resistance groups in urban environments, in case you’re curious what Hamas’s responsibilities might be:

Based on engagement with armed groups around the world and extensive analysis of their practice, the handbook focuses on practical measures in doctrine, training, equipment, planning and conduct of hostilities that mitigate civilian harm in urban warfare, in accordance with international humanitarian law (IHL) and other relevant norms. Recommendations cover command responsibilities and operational guidance, the collection of accurate information, consideration of the civilian environment in planning of an attack, how to conduct a lawful urban operation, as well as activities and behaviors to adopt once the hostilities have ended and best training practices in IHL education, tactics, weapon handling and equipment. The handbook also spells out the responsibilities of commanders, fighters and those supporting them, their legal obligation and the benefits to comply with IHL, even if the enemy or other groups and forces do not.

All of what is happening is separate from whether the Palestinians under occupation by the Israelis, as well as being ruled by Hamas in an authoritarian political Islam based system of governance, have a justification to revolt and seek their freedom. In the Western ethical norms for war and warfare, this discussion would be framed under Just Revolution Theory. Basically, Just Revolution Theory provides two justifications for when it is ethically appropriate to revolt. The first is when a population is being tyrannized and discriminated against by their government. It does not matter here if the population is a majority or minority of the overall population within the state and society. The second is when a population is under attack and being discriminated against by another group or groups within the same state and society and the government refuses to protect the former from the latter. While this is, of course, a western conception of ethics justifying a revolution, I don’t think many would disagree that should the Palestinians choose to undertake an actual third intifadeh, that it would be covered under the first criteria, if not by both. And that both the Israeli government, which is the formally recognized occupation authority, and Hamas, which won a single election in 2006 and has been running Gaza ever since, both fit under the government/state in this conceptualization.

What Hamas did last week, however, is not something covered under Just Revolution Theory. Trying to shoe horn Hamas’s attack, which was likely successful beyond Hamas’s planners’ and leadership’s imagination, under Just Revolution Theory is just a waste of intellectual time and energy. It isn’t even covered under the Islamic concept of jihad as a response to aggression that has conditions. From my JAN (winter) 2002 article on this topic:

Murtada Mutahhari posits that while war can be aggressive, jihad is a response to aggression that has conditions. The conditions are that the adversary must be in a state of aggression towards an Islamic community and/or that the adversary is unjustly oppressing some group, either Muslim or non-Muslim. Furthermore, jihad encompasses the defense of life, property, wealth, land, independence, and principles. The most valuable form of jihad is not in defense of oneself, but rather in defense of humanity and human rights. Those that perform this type of jihad literally and figuratively enjoin the good and forbid the evil.

What Hamas was not able to do was draw Iran farther into the conflict:

A second northern front with Hizbollah would have been an existential threat to Israel. That was the original Hamas Iran plan. It hasn’t materialised. Israel is no longer facing an existential threat — Ghanem Nuseibeh (@gnuseibeh) October 14, 2023

Strategic deterrence does work, especially when one actually undertakes it:

SecDef Austin: “I have directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to begin moving to the Eastern Mediterranean. As part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas's attack on Israel…” pic.twitter.com/K1U6UDXepI — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) October 15, 2023

Hamas will, however, continue to try to manipulate this situation to force the US and other states into an uncomfortable position as supporters of Israel in this current crisis by trying to draw Israel into responses that violate IHL. Such as:

Since everyone is trying to use the Salah Al Deen Gaza Wadi bridge explosion tweet to cudgel each other with things I did not say, even using it to deny another strike 5 miles away, I am going to remake the entire thread here, super fucking clearly. Here is the explosion. pic.twitter.com/BEcw0EXfIT — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 14, 2023

Now watch closer. You can see an exploding gas canister rocket out of the left side of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/xCyoJ98dg4 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 14, 2023

2. Israeli air strike. Possible, but more unlikely, the explosion was primarily from gas canister(s) in the vehicle. 3. Random accident. Also a possibility, but it does take a bit of work to make an explosion that big without doing something very wrong. — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 14, 2023

Incoming bombs, rockets, and artillery all have unique sound profiles, as seen from the thousands of videos from Ukraine. — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 14, 2023

Another thing that Hamas was trying to do with their attack as PSYACT was get the worst possible actors in the US, as well as other political systems to be their true selves. Which is why we get this type of stupidity:

Today I signed an executive order authorizing rescue operations in Israel to bring Floridians home and transport supplies to our allies. We will not leave our residents behind. To the many Floridians who are stuck in Israel, trying to get home — help is on the way. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 12, 2023

I find it amazing he’s still doing this. Elected official wearing a foreign mil uniform and pretending he served in that army is at least weird and actually offensive to both countries. Just unreal. https://t.co/hqQVhbqB0l — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 14, 2023

Congressman Mast DID not serve in the IDF. He volunteered for a program intended to get credulous Americans to come to Israel for a couple of weeks, stay in a hotel and spend all day packing supplies for the Israeli military. This program appears to target white American evangelicals and they usually require the volunteers to pay their own way.

Okay Masts post certainly gives the impression he served in the IDF. But that’s not true. He did a volunteer stint for I think a few weeks moving supplies and packing medical kits and stuff like at an IDF base in Tel Aviv in 2015. The responses to his post have brought … https://t.co/MkynpPxpYF — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2023

3/ I think that’s what the “with” is about. He kind of served “with” the idf in the sense that he volunteered to help move and pack things while idf soldier where there etc. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2023

Congressman Mast was an Explosive Ordnance Device (EOD) NCO (staff sergeant/E6). Here are the qualifications and responsibilities for that rank:

The staff sergeant rank closely parallels that of the sergeant in duties and responsibilities. In fact, the basic duties and responsibility of all the NCO ranks never change, but there are significant differences between this step in the NCO structure and the preceding one. The major difference between the staff sergeant and the sergeant is not, as often mistakenly believed, authority but rather sphere of influence. The staff sergeant is in daily contact with large numbers of soldiers and generally has more equipment and other property to maintain. The SSG often has one or more sergeants who work under their direct leadership. The SSG is responsible for the continued successful development of sergeants as well as the soldiers in their section, squad or team. Moving up the Army ranks: SSG candidates must meet the following basic eligibility criteria to compete: Command recommendation

84 months’ time in service

10 months’ time in grade

Must graduate the primary leadership development course (PLDC)

Possess a high school diploma, GED equivalency or college degree

Congressman Mast is not someone with significant supervisory experience in the US Army, nor with any experience that was not tactical. And he definitely never served in the Israeli Defense Forces.

We’re also seeing response like these:

Just so we are clear about the rhetorical warfare going on here. This is the guy that made “critical race theory”into a bogey man. He’s laying out the playbook. Don’t fall for it. https://t.co/oBrj5nmXMl — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 14, 2023

Which was to be expected. The hard left anti-Israel/anti-Zionist folks in many US political movements and groups have now run smack into the hard right antisemitic and anti-liberal democracy culture warriors. With the former giving the latter plenty of new grist for their mills.

And this:

“They haven’t has an election since 2006” is a salient fact about accountability in the Gaza Strip, until it’s inconvenient. https://t.co/FVgmOmTE8u — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) October 15, 2023

And this response:

wrong to see this as a shift in tone if you're actually looking at what the US and Biden admin is trying to accomplish. https://t.co/NmL0Mu76lG — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 15, 2023

To this statement from President Biden:

I spoke with Palestinian Authority President Abbas to condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel and reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination.



I assured him that we're working with partners in the region to ensure… — President Biden (@POTUS) October 15, 2023

💥The Biden administration has good Israeli sources, it would seem https://t.co/ZeOwsvKTyr — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 14, 2023

This, however, is a good sign:

Israeli minister of energy Israel Katz said the decision to resume water supply to southern Gaza was made during the call between Netanyahu and Biden on Saturday — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 15, 2023

And this:

David Satterfield, Biden's point man on Gaza crisis:

– Close with both Israel + Egypt military

– Oversaw enforcement of '79 peace treaty's security provisions

– Helped Israel-Egypt coordinate Sinai security issues

– Known for devising creative solutionshttps://t.co/YL86KAkgBH — Ben Samuels (@Bsamuels0) October 15, 2023

And especially this!

💥Too many Arab cities & towns in the Israeli north to list here have opened their doors to refugees from Israel's south. What Netanyahu tried to tear assunder, Hamas has brought together: Jews & Arabs unite to save their state. https://t.co/CYdVHa7EDU — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 15, 2023

“[Jaffa city councilor Amir] Badran stressed that in the last few days he has spoken with representatives of local Arab neighborhoods, the Islamic Council of Jaffa, the League for the Jaffa Arabs, the Orthodox Church Association, local sheikhs and imams, and various Jewish and… https://t.co/Ks42HoWlj0 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 15, 2023

“[Jaffa city councilor Amir] Badran stressed that in the last few days he has spoken with representatives of local Arab neighborhoods, the Islamic Council of Jaffa, the League for the Jaffa Arabs, the Orthodox Church Association, local sheikhs and imams, and various Jewish and Arab activists. They are all ‘devastated by what is happening and are committed, on one hand, to preventing violence, incitement or harassment by Arabs vis-à-vis Jews or by Jews vis-à-vis Arabs,’ he said. ‘Everyone is committed to asking their communities to show restraint, on one hand, and, on the other, are demanding that the municipality and the police ensure our personal safety, our children’s safety and the safety of our places of worship.’”

Ron Kampeas’s reporting from several month’s back on US concerns regarding Bibi’s and his coalition’s political objectives is very salient:

WASHINGTON (JTA) — President Joe Biden has not hidden his disdain of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned rehaul of Israel’s courts. But bubbling beneath the surface of Israel’s political crisis is another concern: shared U.S.-Israel security interests. As Israeli reservists pledge to boycott call-ups in protest of the controversial judicial reform legislation, experts say Israel’s enemies could see opportunity — and that the Biden administration is worried. Gen. Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is headed to Israel next week to check in on the Israeli military, reports claimed on Wednesday. “The United States has lots of partners in the Middle East, but Israel is by far its closest and strongest partner in the Middle East,” said Shira Efron, the senior director of policy research at the Israel Policy Forum, a group that advocates for a two-state outcome to the conflict. “If Israel’s capabilities and its readiness is affected, the United States loses capabilities in the Middle East.” The Biden administration said it was “deeply concerned” by the firing. An early version of the National Security Council statement, released to the Times of Israel, read: “We are deeply concerned by the ongoing developments in Israel, including the potential impact on military readiness raised by Minister Gallant.” The NSC removed the phrase about military readiness from later versions of the statement — NSC spokesmen never answered questions as to why — and Netanyahu rescinded his firing of Gallant. But even as Gallant remains in place, deep questions remain about the degree to which Israel’s searing political divide have weakened its vaunted military and intelligence apparatuses. Netanyahu — and even his son Yair, on social media — has clashed with top military brass, and reports claim the prime minister aims to shake up parts of the army’s chain of command. Netanyahu has batted down concerns, saying that the changes to the courts that have passed are minor and that he is no longer committed to other parts of the proposed rehaul his government rolled out in January. His opponents don’t believe him and continue to flood the streets at least once a week in massive protests.

This is all incredibly important given that the Israeli security failures and what we are learning about them has led to a new set of protests.

When all else fails count on Bibi to be Bibi!

💥Israel has 𝐧𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 for residents of the Gaza border communities. Netanyahu never bothered to fill the job, this week scrambled to appoint a crony but the appointment can't advance because of "opposition & battles of ego in the government," per @SuleimanMas1 https://t.co/0tIbneHQZd — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 14, 2023

💥#Breaking Netanyahu's office ordered the government 𝐧𝐨𝐭 to cooperate with the team established by the Defense Ministry to rebuild destroyed southern communities, because the man appointed to head the Gen (ret) Roni Numa, is active in the protest movement. @HauserTov pic.twitter.com/pszw25c3XN — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 15, 2023

Here’s a machine translation of the Thread Reader App of Zehavi’s thread:

Somebody please translate @Yoav__Zehavi's thread about covering Israel's forsaken south. https://t.co/2g2WNkwVVj — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 14, 2023

1./ Most of you know me from the foreign desk. The world is close to my heart and as far as the journalistic mission is concerned, it is to try to make you look outside of Israel, because the events overseas also affect what is happening here.

This week, under the auspices of the News Division, I exceeded my customs and spent most of my time in the southern towns. I felt there was a proper name to be > 2./ On the first morning I arrived at Stunned Avenue. What happened there on Saturday surprised even the city he called the president: “Israel’s heroic line”. I came across shock, in a ghost town, in people who felt completely promiscuous, in residents who fought themselves – those with weapons and those with bare hands – in a terrorist squad that was eliminated at the police station only at the end of a bloody day. > 3./ Horizons are tens of miles from the Strip but its streets have become terror arenas, homes for terrorist fortresses and its inhabitants for front fighters. The sidewalks of Tamar Street are full of projectiles, the walls of the buildings are perforated, but in horizons I discovered hope. “They are our heroes,” one of the residents told me about David and Rachel Edri, the country’s most famous couple > 4./ Later that day we also reached the lanes. Desolate and locked. Only after a few rounds did we find a confectionery that sells coffee. Almond milk does not, which is a lot of optimism. “We do what it takes,” the seller told me while struggling with the coffee machine. “Leave the coffee now,” I replied. “What comes out – is good for me. The main thing is that I see some life > 5./ I went back to Sderot. On Sunday we took a broadcast stand on the roof of the downtown settlement meeting, but now this building, on one side of which is the city and on the other the north strip, It is no longer a settlement meeting but a reserve base > 6/ Meanwhile, the Sword Police Station has moved from a community center located near the municipality. Minister Ben Gvir was not welcomed here. “It’s your fault,” some reservists told him while making a incitement statement without answering questions > 6/ Again and again I returned to Sderot and on Thursday, for the first time, Sderot seemed optimistic. It was veins and arteries that performed the opposite action. From around the country, they poured all the best into this heart, to Sderot. Applies, canned goods, matrana, coffee and even almond milk. The pulse of civil society returned to Sderot. Only she and no one else > 7./ I look at these great souls. A sea of people who until a week ago felt they might no longer find something that connected them. And here, the great disaster we brought has made the people in this country the world’s largest giving army.

I really hope we can keep it the day after.

This finally happened:

💥After 9 days of war, PM Netanyahu met with family members of the 150-200 Israelis taken hostage by Hamas. David Zalmanovich, head of Family Forum and the Abducted and Hostage said PM promised them "returning the hostages is one of the aims of the war." pic.twitter.com/fE8Tx8qbv9 — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 15, 2023

Most likely because this was happening:

💥Several hundred protesters including numerous families of unaccounted-for hostages calling on Netanyahu to resign at spontaneous protest outside Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv. (@sha_b_p) pic.twitter.com/Pg6CApzxIe — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 14, 2023

💥In Jerusalem a police station chief & 12 police officers came to disperse a protest of quiet reading of the names of the dead in front of Min Nir Barkat's house: "You have 2 minutes to evacuate," police said before using force. @nirhasson pic.twitter.com/uDuBXLtQvu — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 14, 2023

One very important dynamic in Israel that could influence how the country goes to the war, is already worrying the government & will certainly have a huge impact once the war is over, is the protest movement now forming around the families of the (at least) 126 prisoners in Gaza> pic.twitter.com/WJK5NULiUM — Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) October 14, 2023

💥Can you believe that Secretary of State Blinken has met with survivors of the Hamas terror attacks in Israel but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not? https://t.co/WAqdah0CqY — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 15, 2023

Absolutely heartbreaking situation in Israel around the hostages. People in America need to understand just how little the hostages are being considered in this response. Full, important article by @NTarnopolsky: https://t.co/GyK4VxxLTb https://t.co/gmx97RuJSa pic.twitter.com/VYL2yxLG08 — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) October 15, 2023

19yo Israeli survivor of Hamas' terror attack wants more than 'band-aids' like Iron Dome. She demands a political solution, a just peace. "I have friends who [died] as soldiers…In kindergarten they knew what they wanted to do in the army. Must I raise my own kids like this?"⬇️ https://t.co/hduxLabwdy — Debra Shushan 🌻 דבורה שושן 🌻 دبرا شوشان (@DrShushan) October 14, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene please call your office https://t.co/DzJ3FckSK8 — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) October 14, 2023

Some thoughts to end with:

This message was written by a Palestinian to a Jewish friend. Then that Jewish friend passed it on to Palestinians friends. I don't know the person who originally wrote it. And now I'm passing it on to you. As the rhetoric becomes genocidal, root yourself in humanity. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/7utS6YfSM0 — İyad el-Baghdadi | إياد البغدادي (@iyad_elbaghdadi) October 14, 2023

