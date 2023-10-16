On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Happy Monday! We have something especially fun from Albatrossity today. Everything else I had planned got rearranged because we got eclipse photos from cope – I always rearrange things when we get a timely submission, like the volcano erupting or the eclipse. Or photos from Boo-le-Bark! Or Halloween costumes. (hint, hint)

Albatrossity

Now that we’ve exhausted the stash of images from my August trip to Arizona, and gotten that flamingo out of Kansas and hopefully headed south, I decided to start whittling down the piles of pics from birds who hang around Flyover Country in the summer. But that’s not much of an organizing theme, so for the first batch I have ten pics of birds with their mouths open, for no better reason than that I seem to have a lot of them from this summer!