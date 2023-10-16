House Dem leader: ‘Informal’ discussions underway on speakership mess https://t.co/eRaqRRDnq0 — POLITICO (@politico) October 15, 2023

This piece is sketchy, even by the low standards of Tiger Beat on the Potomac, but… “House Dem leader: ‘Informal’ discussions underway on speakership mess”:

Talks of a possible bipartisan solution to the House Speaker standoff that has created chaos in the Republican caucus are underway, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday. “There are informal conversations that have been underway. When we get back to Washington tomorrow, it’s important to begin to formalize those discussions,” the New York Democrat said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” When asked what House Democrats might be asking for a deal with House Republicans, Jeffries said his caucus wants “to ensure that votes are taken on bills that have substantial Democratic support and substantial Republican support so that the extremists aren’t able to dictate the agenda.”… As is customary, all 212 House Democrats have been voting for Jeffries, their leader, for the speakership job. But some centrist Democrats have signaled that they’d be open to making a deal with Republicans, though it’s unclear what that deal would look like. The goal for Democrats, Jeffries said Sunday, is to ensure that “extremists” don’t run everything. “The current rules of the House have facilitated a handful of Republicans being able to determine what gets voted on in the House of Representatives and that undermines the interests of the American people. We can change the rules to facilitate bipartisanship and that should be the starting point of our conversation,” he said.

Per (actual) Rep. Jeff Jackson (D), of North Carolina:

… As I write this, there’s some talk that Jordan may just give it a shot anyway, call a floor vote when we come back next week, and kick off another series of speaker votes like the experience from January that we all remember so fondly. There’s also talk that, if he truly can’t see a path, he’ll step aside. But no one knows who else would have a better shot than McCarthy, Scalise, and Jordan. Which brings us to the exotic scenarios. Well Jeff, it only takes five Republicans voting with all the Democrats to elect Hakeem Jeffries as speaker. That’s true, but those five Republicans would be immediately kicked out of their party and become the target of an avalanche of foaming, seething hatred by members of their former party that would be difficult to overstate. So that feels unlikely.



Ok then, what if a handful of Democrats join all the Republicans to elect a speaker they can both tolerate? This is worth exploring. While it still feels exotic, it’s at least plausible. And frankly, the longer this piano continues to crash down the stairs, the more plausible it becomes. But imagine, for a moment, that you are running for Speaker. You’re down, say, 10 votes in your own party. So you say to your party, “Hey everyone, I appreciate the support. Looks like we’re almost there. I’m just going to head over to the other party real quick and get the rest of the votes I need.” Well… suddenly, you’re not down 10 votes anymore. Now you’re down dozens and dozens because you just infuriated your whole party. This is why McCarthy knew he couldn’t even ask the minority party for some votes. As soon as his party heard about it, he’d be toast. For those saying, “Democrats could have saved him,” my sense is that they are underestimating how massively unpopular that plan would have been within Republican ranks, and how that would have undercut whatever support had come from Democrats. Also – small note – the government is currently set to shut down in 34 days…

New: A bipartisan solution to the GOP’s leadership problems still sounds farfetched to most. But then, so does Jim Jordan’s prospects of winning next week. With @jordainc @Olivia_Beavershttps://t.co/9IfnPyDGRe — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 13, 2023

… There’s just one problem with the idea that a temporary compromise could get the House back to legislative business: It has the same issue that plagued the speakership bids of Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise and now Jordan. Right now, no solution has the near-unanimous House Republican support that’s required to pass on the floor. Which means that, unless Jordan can overcome his skeptics and push to victory on the floor in the next several days, the only way forward might be with Democrats. A group of centrist Democrats wrote to Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) on Friday to propose a limited agenda and some perks for the opposing party in exchange for temporarily restarting House business during a time of global crisis. Some self-described GOP pragmatists have suggested that if Republicans can’t chart a course on their own, they could cut a deal with Democrats to break the 10-day impasse. “At some point we have to do a bipartisan deal. I mean, they don’t want to acknowledge it, but these guys do not want to govern,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said of his own party’s conservatives. But as desperation creeps into the GOP while Jordan pushes to lock down the gavel, it’s clear that any attempt to further empower a caretaker speaker would fall short within their own party. McHenry has indicated that his future role as acting speaker is up to his colleagues to settle — even as the Nov. 17 shutdown deadline draws closer and Israel seeks U.S. aid — but his fellow Republicans simply can’t agree on anything…

A new hope…

