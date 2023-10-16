Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Welcome the Goblins

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


 
It is now officially late enough into October to start planning your the Samhain cross-quarter day celebrations. (Yes, I know our major retailers put up their Halloween displays in late August, but that’s just cheap greed.)

Spousal Unit and I got our updated Covid and flu boosters shots Friday evening, and if it’s true that unpleasant aftereffects indicate a better immune response, we’re in good shape for the winter. Just in case you’re wondering if I’ve been neglecting y’all on purpose recently…

Speaking of exhausted, one can absolutely sympathize with President Biden right now. From what I’m seeing on social media, the MAGAts are absolutely furious about this interview, so I’m guessing it was a good use of his time regardless.

    22Comments

    3. 3.

      Kay

      Oh, I’m glad. Maybe this will quell some of the media screeching that he’s impaired. Yeah, right.

      Good that normies see they’ve been lied to, though.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      LiminalOwl

      We waited until after my shoulder surgery to get our booster (and other vaxes)… and because we both got Covid during the recovery from surgery, we now have to wait another month. Ugh.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Trivia Man

      My mistake – that’s originally Rick Sanchez from Rick & Morty.
      followed quickly by “Every breath I take in your disapproval fuels my self esteem.”

      (Season 7 just dropped, E1 was just silly, dumb fun with Hugh jackman making an appearance)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ha Nguyen

      @Cacti:

      From The Guardian piece, he had built the child a tree house and a makeshift swimming pool before the Israel-Hamas War. He was their landlord. He was a good man before something about the war made him snap.

      This is so sad.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      Interesting; I thought Adam banhammered the prickly one.

      Remember, one doesn’t have to feed the troll.

      Have a good week, everyone.

      [eta:] And poof!  he’s gone again.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      This morning’s Politico Playbook has an item about the ramifications in Congress of the war in Gaza.

      There wasn’t very much about the Speaker fight, except for a proposal by Georgia Republican  Mike Collins: “We should just have a lottery, and the loser has to be Speaker.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Princess:  Cacti’s comment led to Ha’s comment, which led me to search for the Guardian article, which I didn’t know existed.

      Emotions are running high; sometimes venting is good

       

      ETA: And now I’m starting to regret that…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Nettoyeur

      Biden is truly impressive in this interview, and makes the MAGAs look small. He is obviously tired. I hope and pray that his staff can support him and amplify his efforts to get us thru tough time. As for the House GOP….1/3 or so are traitorous weasels and the rest of them are cowardly invertebrate slime.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      No better sight to wake up to than this cuddlebug staring at you from your chest at 6 AM. Surprise your spouse this Halloween!

      “Good morning.  Did you have sweet dreams?”

      ETA – OMG video!

      🎶One, two, I’m looking at you

      Three, four, forgot to close your door🎶

      ETA2 – used that owl for the thumbnail, did ya?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RevRick

      Any illusions that the media will stop harping on President Biden’s age are just that: illusions. And there are legitimate concerns about that. Decrepitude of all sorts soars in the eighties, and especially for men. But a lot of the concern is just camouflaged racist, sexist bigotry, because Kamala Harris is VP.

      Few have been better prepared than her to step into the Presidency. Biden has made sure of that. You can be sure that she is in the loop on everything.
      Think of all of the nincompoops the GOP has served up as VPs during the past 50 years or so: Agnew, Quayle, Palin, Pence. Think of George W. Bush and Donald Trump themselves, who were manifestly unqualified, but didn’t receive half the scrutiny, and Trump has proven dangerously so.

      We cannot count on the media to get out the truth. So, it’s incumbent on each of us to do what we can via our own social media to make sure the message gets through.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Princess

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I’d place more money on Jordan getting it than anyone else. The so-called moderates are supine and pretty right wing in any case.  And Republicans are very good at falling in line.

      if they had any guts and there were about fifteen to twenty of them, what they should do is collectively pull a Sinema. Call themselves the Independent Republicans and form their own block, and work with the Dems to elect a speaker.  The media would slobber all over them.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      teezyskeezy

      I’m not sure it matters that Biden proves for the millionth time that he’s still got it together or touts all the good stuff his admin has done…it might get under the skin of some MAGA cultists a bit, which is always fun, but it doesn’t seem to stop the slow slip of his approval rating and I just can’t understand it.

      Obviously we’ve lost a solid 35-40% of people to the right wing media bubble already and they will never see reality.  Are we really losing more people to the right, or is it all the other sources of propaganda designed to scramble non-MAGAt brains to sap Biden’s base support? I know we have a tired MSM narrative that tends to fixate on his age and inflation, but I think they’ve been more fair on that lately, and the approval keeps slipping.

      Whatever it is, I think we are losing the propaganda war in some subtle way that goes beyond our conventional frustrations with the MSM, It’s just deflating to have such a productive Presidential administration (not to mention a stable, non-pathological one) and it just does not matter to half the people.

      Reply

