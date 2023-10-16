No better sight to wake up to than this cuddlebug staring at you from your chest at 6 AM. Surprise your spouse this Halloween! https://t.co/EqntnIjcnF — Pinboard (@Pinboard) October 14, 2023





It is now officially late enough into October to start planning your the Samhain cross-quarter day celebrations. (Yes, I know our major retailers put up their Halloween displays in late August, but that’s just cheap greed.)

Spousal Unit and I got our updated Covid and flu boosters shots Friday evening, and if it’s true that unpleasant aftereffects indicate a better immune response, we’re in good shape for the winter. Just in case you’re wondering if I’ve been neglecting y’all on purpose recently…

Also, the Biden campaign raised $2m from **Dark Brandon coffee mugs alone** in August and September. pic.twitter.com/iyEFD0yvi2 — Matt Compton (@mattcompton) October 15, 2023

Speaking of exhausted, one can absolutely sympathize with President Biden right now. From what I’m seeing on social media, the MAGAts are absolutely furious about this interview, so I’m guessing it was a good use of his time regardless.

