Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

No one could have predicted…

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Republicans in disarray!

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

In after Baud. Damn.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Cole is on a roll !

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Trump’s Big Day – Oct 16th Is Finally Here

Trump’s Big Day – Oct 16th Is Finally Here

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , ,

DC Indictment News

⭐️

⭐️

⭐️

Trump faces reckoning as D.C. judge mulls gag order  (Politico)

Excerpts

And a gag order would immediately raise two questions that could define his bid to retake the White House: Is Trump capable of abiding by a court-ordered restriction on his speech? And what is Chutkan prepared to do if he isn’t?

Monday’s hearing in Washington, D.C., will feature the first clues on the answers to both of those questions.

.

Chutkan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, has repeatedly vowed not to consider Trump’s political fortunes in her decision-making. And in fact, many criminal defendants face sharp restrictions on their ability to comment on matters connected to their cases — particularly when those comments could conceivably influence the outcome.

If Trump were to violate a potential gag order, enforcement would fall to Chutkan, who has a range of options ranging from gentle warnings to pretrial incarceration. It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which she orders the former president jailed before trial — though his rhetoric may test that premise. Still, short of detention, Chutkan could impose other restrictions, such as limits on his use of social media or access to the internet. Any consequence she were to impose on Trump would become instant grist for Trump’s attacks on the court and the justice system, a dynamic Chutkan is plainly aware of.

The former president is already subject to a narrow gag order in another case: the New York civil fraud trial of Trump and his business empire, which Trump attended earlier this month. During the proceedings, Trump posted a social media attack on Justice Arthur Engoron’s top clerk, including a picture of her and a link to her Instagram account. When Engoron learned of the post, he quickly ordered Trump to refrain from publicly commenting on his aides and staff.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Geminid
  • Ken
  • Leto
  • Mike Furlan
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • Other MJS
  • smith
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      Apropos of nothing, the Sam Bankman-Fried trial continues and is not going well for the defense, according to most observers including Molly White. Bankman-Fried was incarcerated before the trial, and remains incarcerated during it, for violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Judge Chutkan has already said as a condition of release she’d be open to advancing the trial date as a consequence.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Geminid

      @Ken: Bankman-Fried’s housing is probably better now than the jail in that Carribean Island where he was arrested. He didn’t seem to fight extradition very hard.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Barbara

      @Geminid: He is a bizarre individual who seems to have a maturity level that is in inverse proportion to his IQ.  I read his “statistical” argument for why Shakespeare can’t be the greatest writer — and it basically is along the lines of an incredibly high percentage of all humans who have ever lived having been born just in the last century.  So what’s the chance that someone born in 1564 could be the greatest writer?  Superficial, childish, satisfied with shallow and glib posturing, willful misunderstanding of the limits of math based analysis — Yes, not a person I would give my money to under any circumstances.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Geminid: One thing I found interesting about the Bankman-Fried trial is that he’s on Adderal (legitimately, unlike many users). He can get the doses while in jail, but not while in court. Both the prosecution and the defense are trying to find a solution, the prosecution because this could be the basis for an appeal as it affects his ability to instruct and advise his lawyers.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @smith: Yes, all the attorneys whose podcasts I listen to said that she really can’t move up the trial date because they have already set all the interim deadlines based on how much time would be needed for them.

      Looks like they were (maybe) right.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mike Furlan

      @Ken:

      But Sam did not provide a tax cut for billionaires, and three fascist Supreme Court justices.  That is why he is in jail, and Trump is free.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.