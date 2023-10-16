But Trump has spent a year fashioning the justice system as his enemy — assailing witnesses who have testified against him and relitigating the conduct at the heart of the charges against him That doesn’t work when you’re a criminal defendant. The story:https://t.co/VSHmpc2sY0 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 16, 2023

⭐️

CHUTKAN is not going to place many constraints on Trump lawyers if they conduct a poll of the jury pool. But she is not going to “prevent or micromanage” the defense’s use of a survey. She will want to scrutinize methodology if Trump uses the survey to move for change of venue. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 16, 2023

⭐️

CHUTKAN to Lauro: “Mr. Trump is a criminal defendant. He is facing four felony charges. He is under the supervision of the criminal justice sytem and he must comply with the conditions of release. He does not have the right to say and do exactly as he pleases.” — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 16, 2023

⭐️

Trump faces reckoning as D.C. judge mulls gag order (Politico)

Excerpts

And a gag order would immediately raise two questions that could define his bid to retake the White House: Is Trump capable of abiding by a court-ordered restriction on his speech? And what is Chutkan prepared to do if he isn’t? Monday’s hearing in Washington, D.C., will feature the first clues on the answers to both of those questions.

.

Chutkan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, has repeatedly vowed not to consider Trump’s political fortunes in her decision-making. And in fact, many criminal defendants face sharp restrictions on their ability to comment on matters connected to their cases — particularly when those comments could conceivably influence the outcome. If Trump were to violate a potential gag order, enforcement would fall to Chutkan, who has a range of options ranging from gentle warnings to pretrial incarceration. It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which she orders the former president jailed before trial — though his rhetoric may test that premise. Still, short of detention, Chutkan could impose other restrictions, such as limits on his use of social media or access to the internet. Any consequence she were to impose on Trump would become instant grist for Trump’s attacks on the court and the justice system, a dynamic Chutkan is plainly aware of. The former president is already subject to a narrow gag order in another case: the New York civil fraud trial of Trump and his business empire, which Trump attended earlier this month. During the proceedings, Trump posted a social media attack on Justice Arthur Engoron’s top clerk, including a picture of her and a link to her Instagram account. When Engoron learned of the post, he quickly ordered Trump to refrain from publicly commenting on his aides and staff.

Open thread.