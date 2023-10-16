Late Update: Now another, Ann Wagner (MO), has flipped. The rationale is refusal to be forced to work with Democrats to elect a Speaker. Steve Womack seems to be the only high profile NeverJim who’s holding tough. My assumption now is the Jordan probably wins this. Though we need to see more to know.

This seems pretty disastrous to me. Sure Jordan will heighten the focus on GOP extremism, and that may well help push the House back into D hands beginning in January 2025. But that’s fourteen and a half months away from now, and the country and the world will suffer the effects of a radical-right-led House at a time when so much hangs in the balance.

To sum up my mood…we’re getting closer to an answer to Ben Franklin’s challenge (“A republic, if you can keep it) and it ain’t coming out the way we’d hope.

Melancholy open thread.