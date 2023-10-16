Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Apocalypse Imminent, House Edition

Just a quick drive-by to note the Gym Jordan (R-treasonweasel) seems to be heading for the speakership.

Apocalypse Imminent, House Edition
Little American Brown Weasel (Mustela fusca) from the viviparous quadrupeds of North America (1845) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812-1862)

At least Josh Marshall thinks so:

Yesterday we noted that the latest GOP Speaker wannabe, Jim Jordan and his allies have shifted to mobilizing base MAGA supporters against the substantial number of holdouts who have either claimed they won’t vote for Jordan on the floor of the House or claim they will never vote for him. This morning Jordan seems to be making substantial headway. One key Republican holdout, Mike Rogers of Indiana, now says he’s on board. So does Ken Calvert, who represents a swing district in California.

Late Update: Now another, Ann Wagner (MO), has flipped. The rationale is refusal to be forced to work with Democrats to elect a Speaker. Steve Womack seems to be the only high profile NeverJim who’s holding tough. My assumption now is the Jordan probably wins this. Though we need to see more to know.

This seems pretty disastrous to me.  Sure Jordan will heighten the focus on GOP extremism, and that may well help push the House back into D hands beginning in January 2025.  But that’s fourteen and a half months away from now, and the country and the world will suffer the effects of a radical-right-led House at a time when so much hangs in the balance.

To sum up my mood…we’re getting closer to an answer to Ben Franklin’s challenge (“A republic, if you can keep it) and it ain’t coming out the way we’d hope.

Melancholy open thread.

Image: John Jacob Audubon, Little American Brown Weasel, between 1845-1848

    23Comments

    3. 3.

      Yarrow

      Reposting from below:

      News — Jim Jordan told me he will go to the floor and force vote tomorrow at NOON, even if he doesn’t have 217 votes initially. Had previously said he would go to floor once he had 217 votes locked down. He says tomorrow House will elect a speaker.

      “We’ll go the floor tomorrow.”
      — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 16, 2023

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hells littlest angel

      At least Josh Marshall thinks so:

       

      Ell oh ell. He seems like a nice man. He does not seem to be much of a prognosticator.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TriassicSands

      As I wrote in the previous thread, I won’t be overwhelmingly surprised if Jordan is elected. The stalemate has got to end and Republicans have a long history of falling in line. They pass legislation when the so-called moderates support extreme bills. It’s what they do.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Citizen Alan

      Sure Jordan will heighten the focus on GOP extremism, and that may well help push the House back into D hands beginning in January 2025.  But that’s fourteen and a half months away from now, and the country and the world will suffer the effects of a radical-right-led House at a time when so much hangs in the balance.

      My fear: In the end, this is all about making sure that the Freakshow Caucus controls the House in January of 2025 so that they can attempt to throw out the electoral ballots and give the WH to Shitgibbon.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Hoodie

      @Princess: There are moderates – or at least those that generally believe in following rules – but they’re all cowards who care more about keeping their careers intact.  Jordan has heretofore been a marginal figure, a conspiracy theory mongering nut who hasn’t moved any legislation in 16 years in the House. It’s a hell of a note that the guy they’re going to elect speaker was pretty clearly rejected by the majority of their caucus a little over a week ago.  This has been coming for a while, starting back when Boehner was speaker.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TriassicSands

      @smith:

      It’s a habit. They did so in 2016 and won. They have the majority in the House now, and will likely take the majority back in the Senate next year (the odds are really stacked against the Democrats).

      But Jordan as Speaker could result in some eyes being opened to exactly what the GOP has become — the POG (Party of Grievance), and nothing more.

      ETA: The best bet to stop Jordan is how few Republicans it takes to stop him. But…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      teezyskeezy

      Like an inverse of the Churchill quote, Republicans in the end will always do the worst thing, after never trying anything but other terrible things first.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      tobie

      I just called my ultra-conservative, Trump-lovin’ Representative Andy Harris to urge him to vote “no” on Jordan for speaker. I said the world is watching, the reputation of the House has been irredeemably damaged by the shenanigans around the speakership, and that more than ever the House needs to prove that it is filled with serious lawmakers, not flame throwers. I doubt my words will have any effect but I tried to calibrate my message for the recipient.

      I don’t think the knots in my stomach will unwind any time soon.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      teezyskeezy

      @hells littlest angel: If prognostication means prediction without caveat or humility, then no he’s no prognosticator, that’s true.  But he does talk about possibilities a lot of times while admitting high degree of fallibility and uncertainty.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old School

      From a “Dear Colleague” letter from Jordan:  (PDF)

      The role of a Speaker is to bring all Republicans together. That’s what I intend to do. We ‘will make sure there are more Republican voices involved in our major decisions beyond the Five Families.

      Reply

