Southeastern Utah

Just north of Bluff, Utah, we steered east onto reservation territory until we found a likely spot. Our location was at a high point in the area, confirmed by the cell towers across the road. We had a 360 degree view that took in Navajo Mountain, bits of Monument Valley, the uppermost tip of Shiprock, Sleeping Ute Mountain, the Wilson Peaks, Lone Cone and the Abajo Mountains and looked down onto the valley of the San Juan River.