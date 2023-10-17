On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
cope
In the wee hours of 10/14/2023, my brother, my cousin and I rose early and hit the road. We left Grand Junction, Colorado bound for southeastern Utah to experience and photograph the annular eclipse.
Our route took us west out of GJ and then south through Moab. We kept south until just outside Bluff, Utah where we turned back to the east. By the time we returned to Grand Junction late in the afternoon, my cousin had put more than 400 miles on his car.
2) As we continued south, day broke.
Just north of Bluff, Utah, we steered east onto reservation territory until we found a likely spot. Our location was at a high point in the area, confirmed by the cell towers across the road. We had a 360 degree view that took in Navajo Mountain, bits of Monument Valley, the uppermost tip of Shiprock, Sleeping Ute Mountain, the Wilson Peaks, Lone Cone and the Abajo Mountains and looked down onto the valley of the San Juan River.
4) A sacred region located on Ute Reservation land, Sleeping Ute Mountain is said to represent a Ute warrior, lying on his back, recovering from wounds after a battle with “The Evil Ones”. His head is to the left, hands folded on his chest, feet to the right.
5) Gear set up, snacks munched, coffee gone, we settled in to watch the Moon slide across the disk of the Sun.
6) As advertised, the Moon continued along it’s path until…
7) …a Ring of Fire presented itself.
8) Because there is much to see and do in this part of the country, we took a side trip on the way home to visit petroglyphs in Sago Canyon near Thompson Springs, Utah.
9) A close-up shows some of the detail of this particular panel of glyphs. There are multiple panels in the area representing at least three different eras and styles of petroglyphs.
10) The view from Sago Canyon south towards I-70, our route back home.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings