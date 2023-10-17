Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – cope – Ring of Fire Eclipse

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

cope

In the wee hours of 10/14/2023, my brother, my cousin and I rose early and hit the road. We left Grand Junction, Colorado bound for southeastern Utah to experience and photograph the annular eclipse.

On The Road - cope - Ring of Fire Eclipse 9
Eastern Utah

Our route took us west out of GJ and then south through Moab.  We kept south until just outside Bluff, Utah where we turned back to the east.  By the time we returned to Grand Junction late in the afternoon, my cousin had put more than 400 miles on his car.

On The Road - cope - Ring of Fire Eclipse 8
Eastern Utah

2) As we continued south, day broke.

On The Road - cope - Ring of Fire Eclipse 7
Southeastern Utah

Just north of Bluff, Utah, we steered east onto reservation territory until we found a likely spot. Our location was at a high point in the area, confirmed by the cell towers across the road. We had a 360 degree view that took in Navajo Mountain, bits of Monument Valley, the uppermost tip of Shiprock, Sleeping Ute Mountain, the Wilson Peaks, Lone Cone and the Abajo Mountains and looked down onto the valley of the San Juan River.

On The Road - cope - Ring of Fire Eclipse 6
Southeastern UtahOctober 14, 2023

4)  A sacred region located on Ute Reservation land, Sleeping Ute Mountain is said to represent a Ute warrior, lying on his back, recovering from wounds after a battle with “The Evil Ones”.  His head is to the left, hands folded on his chest, feet to the right.

On The Road - cope - Ring of Fire Eclipse 5
Southeastern Utah

5) Gear set up, snacks munched, coffee gone, we settled in to watch the Moon slide across the disk of the Sun.

On The Road - cope - Ring of Fire Eclipse 4
Southeastern Utah

6) As advertised, the Moon continued along it’s path until…

On The Road - cope - Ring of Fire Eclipse 3
Southeastern Utah

7) …a Ring of Fire presented itself.

On The Road - cope - Ring of Fire Eclipse 2
Sago Canyon Utah

8)  Because there is much to see and do in this part of the country, we took a side trip on the way home to visit petroglyphs in Sago Canyon near Thompson Springs, Utah. 

On The Road - cope - Ring of Fire Eclipse 1
Sago Canyon Utah

9) A close-up shows some of the detail of this particular panel of glyphs. There are multiple panels in the area representing at least three different eras and styles of petroglyphs.

On The Road - cope - Ring of Fire Eclipse
Sago Canyon Utah

10)  The view from Sago Canyon south towards I-70, our route back home.  

