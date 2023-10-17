This whole escapade seems like rich guy panic. There is a LOT of bed-wetting going on right now and I'd imagine it is most acute in the types of circles where he's traveling. — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) October 16, 2023

Parties divided by real primary challenges don't win. See Carter (Kennedy) and H.W. Bush (Buchanan).

Whoever is stoking .@RepDeanPhillips / .@deanbphillips is taking advantage of legitimately held worries to give very, very bad advise. — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) October 16, 2023

I get the suspicion Rep. Phillips, as the scion of a liquor-distribution fortune, has waaay too many ‘advisors’ who agree with his every harebrained idea just so they don’t lose their discount on the top-shelf bottles…

Politico, Friday — “Dean Phillips starts calling New Hampshire Dems in step toward challenging Biden”:

Rep. Dean Phillips has begun making calls to Democratic operatives and officials in New Hampshire, the latest step he’s taken toward launching a primary challenge against President Joe Biden… The Minnesota Democrat has regularly called for Biden to face a 2024 primary challenger, criticizing the president for not “pass[ing] the torch” to the next generation of Democratic leaders. Phillips withdrew from House Democratic leadership earlier this month, amid concern that his flirtation with a primary bid was causing a distraction. He has met with Democratic donors over the summer about a potential run. … Phillips will need to decide quickly, as the deadline to file for New Hampshire’s presidential primary is in two weeks. Phillips’ moves in New Hampshire come on the heels of the state losing its status as the first-in-the-nation primary after the Democratic National Committee revamped the presidential nominating calendar. Earlier this month, the DNC declared New Hampshire as “non-compliant” because of the state’s plans to host its own primary ahead of South Carolina, which is now the first presidential nominating state during the 2024 presidential cycle.

‘Mild-mannered’ white dudes, feeling snubbed. Break out the tiny violins!

I have no idea who Dean Phillips is, so I take issue with you deciding that he is an acceptable alternative to Joe Biden. Also, see Ron DeSantis, the GOP boy-wonder, the cure for all that ails Republicans. Give it a rest. — Kathi Domalski (@katdomalski) October 16, 2023

Speaking of which… I’ll bet fellow crusader Cenk Uygur would be more than happy to step back from his current grift campaign, if he’s guaranteed a sufficiently cushy spot on the Phillips payroll:

Dean Phillips won't get more than 2% in the primary. pic.twitter.com/JdabTowM96 — Post-Left Watch (@PostLeftWatch) October 14, 2023

Previously:

In the pantheon of truly terrible political ideas, Dean Phillips running for president is pretty far up there. https://t.co/4nCJIBajla — Matt Bennett (@ThirdWayMattB) October 1, 2023

Filing deadline for the Nevada primary is the 16th, New Hampshire is the 27th https://t.co/44RMhorr4d — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 1, 2023

Dean Phillips was born rich. That’s the main reason he’s in Congress. It’s not bc he’s smart about politics. In fact, he’s dumb about politics the same way lots of rich people are dumb about politics, namely that they think bc they have money they’re smarter than everyone else https://t.co/kocReIjb0f — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 28, 2023

it's fun when a centrist politician is such a bloviating narcissist that even his fellow centrist Democrats want him to go away. they should make more of those imo — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) October 1, 2023





Be careful what you wish for…