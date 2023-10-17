Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Low-Key Diversions Edition

I get the suspicion Rep. Phillips, as the scion of a liquor-distribution fortune, has waaay too many ‘advisors’ who agree with his every harebrained idea just so they don’t lose their discount on the top-shelf bottles…

Politico, Friday — “Dean Phillips starts calling New Hampshire Dems in step toward challenging Biden”:

Rep. Dean Phillips has begun making calls to Democratic operatives and officials in New Hampshire, the latest step he’s taken toward launching a primary challenge against President Joe Biden…

The Minnesota Democrat has regularly called for Biden to face a 2024 primary challenger, criticizing the president for not “pass[ing] the torch” to the next generation of Democratic leaders. Phillips withdrew from House Democratic leadership earlier this month, amid concern that his flirtation with a primary bid was causing a distraction. He has met with Democratic donors over the summer about a potential run.

… Phillips will need to decide quickly, as the deadline to file for New Hampshire’s presidential primary is in two weeks.

Phillips’ moves in New Hampshire come on the heels of the state losing its status as the first-in-the-nation primary after the Democratic National Committee revamped the presidential nominating calendar. Earlier this month, the DNC declared New Hampshire as “non-compliant” because of the state’s plans to host its own primary ahead of South Carolina, which is now the first presidential nominating state during the 2024 presidential cycle.

‘Mild-mannered’ white dudes, feeling snubbed. Break out the tiny violins!

Speaking of which… I’ll bet fellow crusader Cenk Uygur would be more than happy to step back from his current grift campaign, if he’s guaranteed a sufficiently cushy spot on the Phillips payroll:

Be careful what you wish for…

