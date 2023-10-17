Bidenomics is investing in a future that’s made in America. pic.twitter.com/Eky2c5xFfx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2023

Biden gives fewer press interviews. But he woos more influencers. https://t.co/3dRPgoxYA7 pic.twitter.com/vZo4ewxpmL — WonkPorn (@WonkPorn) October 17, 2023

Our Failed Major Media: How *dare* That Man In the White House go around our prestigious gatekeeping!…

In the Washington Post, “Biden gives fewer press interviews. But he woos more influencers” [unpaywalled gift link]:

… In his first two-and-a-half years as president, Biden has held fewer news conferences than his predecessors. He has given fewer interviews to major news organizations, despite his promise to restore traditional press relations after the Trump era. At the same time, the White House is contacting an array of online influencers, social media personalities, TikTok stars and other nontraditional figures to spread its message, creating an alternative communication network that is different from previous presidencies. Biden’s aides say they are responding to an evolution in the media landscape, not breaking sharply from precedent. But critics say that the strategy gives the White House far more control over the message, often letting Biden avoid scrutiny and sidestep the harder-hitting questions that traditional reporters might fire at him… Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director, said Biden finds various ways to interact with journalists, for example taking questions after a speech or talking to reporters during a trip. And he noted that the White House gives reporters regular access to other top administration officials. “Our communications strategy is ‘all of the above’ — which it must be to break through in a fractured media environment and an era of information overload,” LaBolt said. “We study where Americans get their information and make sure we are meeting them where they are, whether that is traditional newscasts, social media or consumer outlets.” CBS’s 60 Minutes also scored exclusive time with the president at the Detroit Auto Show, and correspondent Scott Pelley used it to press Biden on such issues as how he would hold down gas prices amid the Ukraine war. Roughly 10 million people watched the 60 Minutes segment live, a smaller viewership than four NFL games airing at the same time, according to data collected by the Nielsen company…

Not *one* question about Hunter’s laptop, or why Commander hasn’t been euthanized!…

The White House notes that Biden has spoken to such respected journalists as PBS’s Judy Woodruff and ABC’s David Muir. Still, many of his television interviews have been with specialized outlets, such as Comedy Central or the Weather Channel. And he has done numerous interviews with less-traditional figures, from Brian Tyler Cohen, who hosts a podcast and YouTube show, to Heather Cox Richardson, who writes a newsletter on the online platform Substack… Biden’s White House is betting on its digital-heavy strategy to amp up interest among a younger and more diverse group of voters. It has staffed a suite in the Eisenhower Executive Building, adjacent to the White House, with online-savvy aides charged with highlighting Biden’s accomplishments to that cohort. Past iron gates, Secret Service agents and fortified walls that make WiFi reception spotty, the staffers strategize on how to make their audiences feel like they’re getting an inside peek…

We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny. Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them: https://t.co/tKNFKcOsUE pic.twitter.com/Jofjex8kp9 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 16, 2023

When someone close to you calls you to talk about something that matters, you pick up. Talking to each other about the issues President Biden is running on is how we break through the noise. That's how we're organizing & that's how we're going to win. https://t.co/pOO6IPdzI6 — Meg DiMartino (@MegDiMartino) October 13, 2023

======

That Other Topic:

why is everyone acting like Jordan is speaker- they didn't vote yet, did they? I'm gonna wait for the vote because I have complete faith they will fuck this up — John Cole (@Johngcole) October 16, 2023

After two weeks without a speaker, Rep. Jim Jordan says there will be a vote on the House floor Tuesday at noon. Jordan fell more than 50 votes short during internal party voting on Friday after Majority Leader Steve Scalise also failed to unify Republicans. pic.twitter.com/kREvOcVItU — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2023

Good explainer, from the Associated Press: “The House is set to vote on a new speaker. Here’s what to know”.

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions