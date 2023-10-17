Bidenomics is investing in a future that’s made in America. pic.twitter.com/Eky2c5xFfx
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2023
https://t.co/FiY59Ey7pT pic.twitter.com/aGPCtzXjvE
— Ben LaBolt (@BenLaBolt) October 15, 2023
Biden gives fewer press interviews. But he woos more influencers. https://t.co/3dRPgoxYA7 pic.twitter.com/vZo4ewxpmL
— WonkPorn (@WonkPorn) October 17, 2023
Our Failed Major Media: How *dare* That Man In the White House go around our prestigious gatekeeping!…
In the Washington Post, “Biden gives fewer press interviews. But he woos more influencers” [unpaywalled gift link]:
… In his first two-and-a-half years as president, Biden has held fewer news conferences than his predecessors. He has given fewer interviews to major news organizations, despite his promise to restore traditional press relations after the Trump era.
At the same time, the White House is contacting an array of online influencers, social media personalities, TikTok stars and other nontraditional figures to spread its message, creating an alternative communication network that is different from previous presidencies.
Biden’s aides say they are responding to an evolution in the media landscape, not breaking sharply from precedent. But critics say that the strategy gives the White House far more control over the message, often letting Biden avoid scrutiny and sidestep the harder-hitting questions that traditional reporters might fire at him…
Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director, said Biden finds various ways to interact with journalists, for example taking questions after a speech or talking to reporters during a trip. And he noted that the White House gives reporters regular access to other top administration officials.
“Our communications strategy is ‘all of the above’ — which it must be to break through in a fractured media environment and an era of information overload,” LaBolt said. “We study where Americans get their information and make sure we are meeting them where they are, whether that is traditional newscasts, social media or consumer outlets.”
CBS’s 60 Minutes also scored exclusive time with the president at the Detroit Auto Show, and correspondent Scott Pelley used it to press Biden on such issues as how he would hold down gas prices amid the Ukraine war. Roughly 10 million people watched the 60 Minutes segment live, a smaller viewership than four NFL games airing at the same time, according to data collected by the Nielsen company…
Not *one* question about Hunter’s laptop, or why Commander hasn’t been euthanized!…
The White House notes that Biden has spoken to such respected journalists as PBS’s Judy Woodruff and ABC’s David Muir. Still, many of his television interviews have been with specialized outlets, such as Comedy Central or the Weather Channel.
And he has done numerous interviews with less-traditional figures, from Brian Tyler Cohen, who hosts a podcast and YouTube show, to Heather Cox Richardson, who writes a newsletter on the online platform Substack…
Biden’s White House is betting on its digital-heavy strategy to amp up interest among a younger and more diverse group of voters. It has staffed a suite in the Eisenhower Executive Building, adjacent to the White House, with online-savvy aides charged with highlighting Biden’s accomplishments to that cohort.
Past iron gates, Secret Service agents and fortified walls that make WiFi reception spotty, the staffers strategize on how to make their audiences feel like they’re getting an inside peek…
We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny.
Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them: https://t.co/tKNFKcOsUE pic.twitter.com/Jofjex8kp9
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 16, 2023
Now that’s a headline pic.twitter.com/PguqkRqEVB
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 13, 2023
When someone close to you calls you to talk about something that matters, you pick up. Talking to each other about the issues President Biden is running on is how we break through the noise. That's how we're organizing & that's how we're going to win. https://t.co/pOO6IPdzI6
— Meg DiMartino (@MegDiMartino) October 13, 2023
That Other Topic:
why is everyone acting like Jordan is speaker- they didn't vote yet, did they?
I'm gonna wait for the vote because I have complete faith they will fuck this up
— John Cole (@Johngcole) October 16, 2023
After two weeks without a speaker, Rep. Jim Jordan says there will be a vote on the House floor Tuesday at noon. Jordan fell more than 50 votes short during internal party voting on Friday after Majority Leader Steve Scalise also failed to unify Republicans. pic.twitter.com/kREvOcVItU
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2023
Good explainer, from the Associated Press: “The House is set to vote on a new speaker. Here’s what to know”.
1.
Good Morning Everyone 😊😊😊
2.
just have to point and laugh at this statement in the first WaPo link:
sidestep the harder-hitting questions that traditional reporters might fire at him…
3.
Traditional media thinks that what they do is ask hard questions? Traditional media needs to spend some time watching the foreign press. I’ve never heard, seen, or read a decent political interview from an American journalist, one that has pointed, prepared follow up questions, and is not reeling of bias on one side of the other.
4.
And two things about the Biden comms team strategy: it’s working with younger voters who don’t listen to mainstream news orgs at all; and Biden was trending on Truth Social as the top “follow” recommendation last night.
He really hires the best.
5.
despite his promise to restore traditional press relations after the Trump era.
There are daily press briefings with the Press Secretary WaPo. Too bad reporters aren’t getting scoops for book deals, but getting reporters book deals isn’t Biden’s job.
6.
@satby: ‘Might’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence.
7.
Wow. This article really is a pathetic whine-fest. So self-important it verges on parody.
10.
Those little lines of self-gratification from the Wash Post are just our reminders that the lot of them are, as Tony Jay might say, wankers.
In the media world, 13 months is beyond forever. There is plenty of time for the constantly-repeated storyline to be so bad for Trump that the GOPers are trying to figure out a way to un-nominate him while worrying that he’ll take down the entirety of their presence in purple America.
It’s ok, once in a while, to imagine events pivoting in a desirable direction.
11.
@satby: This can’t be repeated enough.
The media team in the White House that Biden hired are targeting the demographic who doesn’t read the NYT or watch MTP. These are the voters who exist underneath the fossilized mainstream media’s radar.
Joe’s pretty fly for an old white guy.
12.
@satby: Like what kind of cheese he prefers on his Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches?
13.
So “media critics” are complaining that the Biden team are shaping their message without talking to them first? Just WTF do they think Trump does every day with unhinged rants and rambling tweet-rage, all slavishly amplified by fakee “journalists” in the Fox echo chamber? The WH is putting out coherent ideas on actual policy they are trying to implement, but the media prefers to give time and space to Trump-GOP turd throwing and concern trolling about Biden’s age. So the WH is going around them to a base of influencers (who don’t seem to require bribes or blackmail). Seems pretty smart to me.
14.
@Anne Laurie: of course he does. That article is full of sad little mean girl digs at the Biden comms team (and Biden); reads like Muffy is big mad about getting thrown out of the clique in high school.
-
15.
They are completely delusional.
Everytime the President gives them the chance in a Press Conference , THEY CLOWN.😡
16.
It’s funny – for all the times I’ve wondered about what the utter de-evolution of the GOP would look like, I never pictured Gym Jordan as a candidate for Speaker of the House.
And yet, I feel like I should have pictured that, because that’s what it is
17.
@Nettoyeur: Yes, we all remember those JFK-esque banterfests of witty repartee between Trump and the press as, with humor, they intelligently debated issues of burning concern. The mere mention of “bleach” or “anal insertion of flashlights” brings back memories of trying to keep up as the discussion hovered way over my head.
18.
So true 😒
19.
@hueyplong: More than that, you HAVE to be able to imagine a desirable direction to be able to head that way. Period.
Wilfully insisting on only bracing for doom is debilitating and undermines good planning. You can’t function without attempting to make ‘if nightmare and disaster DOESN’T happen’ plans.
20.
@Princess: These are not hard questions that Biden is sidestepping, they are are leading questions. He knows a set-up when he sees one and doesn’t take the bait.
21.
@Jeffro: and for what it’s worth, even seeing Jordan as the GOP’s ultimate debasement of itself is probably premature.
Jamelle Bouie: The Apothesis of Jim Jordan is A Sight To Behold
“Even some of the Republicans who have vowed, publicly and privately, to fight him at every turn are beginning to get weak knees about supporting him, fearing that collective will is dwindling as their numbers decrease,” Politico reports. Jordan’s allies have also expressed their view that the opposition to his bid for speaker will melt away as the actual vote on the floor comes near.
Once again, Republicans are confronted with a deeply transgressive figure with open contempt for the institutions of American democracy, flawed as they may be. Once again, Republicans swear they’ll resist his ascent. Once again, Republicans cave, more fearful of losing a primary — or coming in for criticism from conservative media — than they are of virtually anything else.
And each time they cave, these more moderate or mainstream Republicans make the situation a little worse, for themselves and for the country. Kevin McCarthy bowed to expediency and pressure when he voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the House of Representatives. He did the same when he empowered the most gleeful insurrectionists in his attempt to gain the speaker’s gavel. Now he’s out, and Jim Jordan is on the rise.
If he wins, Jordan may not last in the position. The kind of speaker who must twist arms and make threats using conservative media to win the job is, in the modern House, not the kind of speaker who survives long beyond the next election cycle, even if his party holds its majority.
Who will replace Jim Jordan if and when he falls? It could well be someone worse. And it will probably be someone worse, because there is nothing happening inside the Republican Party right now that can keep it from falling even further into the abyss.
It’s also weird to think of Sean Hannity’s as the shell-of-the-GOP-that-remains’ “whip”, but that’s what he is re: Jordan. I wonder what the hot takes would be if an MSNBC host played even remotely the same role for the Democratic Party?
22.
It’s really bad news. They’re putting him in there to contest the 2024 election results. Buckle up! They’re going to try it again!
I think we have at least an even chance of taking the House again though, so that’s the cure.
23.
@Chris Johnson: Yes, a little more Attack and a little less Maginot Line.
24.
@Jeffro: It looks like Jordan will win the vote today, but I don’t think this is a done deal. Jordan could well be Speaker this time tomorrow morning, but I won’t be surprised if he’s not.
25.
I told Blaine Luetkemeyer that I didn’t think God loved me enough to have at the head of their party a self avowed and adjudicated sexual predator AND to have the head honcho of their House caucus a sexual deviant’s enabler. I said the ads write themselves and I hope they enjoy being in the minority for the next 3 or 4 decades.
eta: I only hope the American electorate doesn’t let me down.
26.
Biden has held fewer news conferences than his predecessors.
Predecessors or predecessor?
He has given fewer interviews to major news organizations
Was that common? The President inviting one or more of the Three Letter Infotainment Channels to the White House for a major announcement or a one-on-one interview? I had the impression they were rare by design. Trump loved the attention so much he delighted in making the Press run to his, but did anyone learn anything from them?
despite his promise to restore traditional press relations after the Trump era
You mean by actually having a Press Secretary and not corralling journalists into holding pens for his supporters to scream death threats at? Because I think he’s done that. Or is this a whine about the scarcity of leaks that could be edited for jazzed-up scandals or hoarded for tell-all books?
But critics say that the strategy gives the White House far more control over the message
What critics? Name them. How many of them do you see when brushing your teeth of a morning, and how many of them work for people with an R after their name?
often letting Biden avoid scrutiny and sidestep the harder-hitting questions that traditional reporters might fire at him
What questions? List them, then cross out the ones that have been asked and answered already. Oh, and then go back and put a sharpie through the ones that don’t at least rise to the level of a sixteen year-old mean girl at an Ivy League Prep School. I guess that’s a pretty thin list now, eh?
Past iron gates, Secret Service agents and fortified walls that make WiFi reception spotty, the staffers strategize on how to make their audiences feel like they’re getting an inside peek
“Inside peek?” Jeebus on a springy dildo, do all of these pricks think they’re writing for Kidz Entertainment Newz?
I can genuinely feel my brain liquefying as I read that drivel.
27.
@Kay: Also, do not forget that these people are what my favorite internet leftist, Vaush, terms ‘retarded’.
Just because Jordan has some kind of plan to use freaking Sean Hannity and whatever remains of the Putin wing of the Republican Party, to bully the others into line in order to attempt some kind of underpants gnome plan for seizing ultimate power and making Donald Trump dictator for life, does not make any of that REALISTIC.
Every accusation is a projection! They are fucking well falling apart by the DAY. I’m inclined to look forward and start trying to figure out what to do with people who used to be what Republicans were, before all this mess. They’re going to be really screwed, and they’re really backed into a corner. I’d like to see things unwind, more than a little bit.
Until then, the American right is in desperately bad shape. They’re not being allowed to chart a survivable course. That’s a problem. They’re hostages. They should be allowed to back away and return to being stodgy conservative sorts who don’t like social welfare: that at least represents a demographic.
28.
Good morning!
I’m having a hard time wrapping my mind around “Speaker Jordan.” Wasn’t there a documentary being produced by Clooney? Did I miss its airing?
29.
Regarding the panic about Jim Jordan becoming the Speaker.
He has to yet become Speaker
We are assuming that he can remain in the Speaker’s Chair until the end of this Congressional term.
We are also assuming that if 1 and 2 come to pass that it will help the Republicans.
I think it has a more than 50% probability of reducing R’s white vote share from 57% in the 2022 elections below 55% in 2024.
Because JJ is an embarrassment, he lacks polish and takes away the plausible deniability and the cloak of respectability that so many “independent” but in reality R leaning middle class and upper middle class white voters love.
You know those who insist that they are above politics.
ETA: My numbered list formatting disappeared when the comment appeared.
31.
The time when Prince sang with the Muppets 😄
33.
@Geminid: I can imagine at least two votes against him: Scalise and Mccarthy
34.
Joe’s campaign has all that money, and won’t spend it on legacy media ad buys.
Sending Lester Holt to Israel ain’t cheap, and whadda you Libtards know anyways? Maybe FOX News viewers are persuadables, if you just kiss their asses long and hard enough.
35.
@satby: It’s rather arrogant that they assume that anyone but them won’t ask tough questions or challenge him at all. Besides, they ask hard-hitting questions like “Aren’t you really too old to run for president?” and “Why don’t you want us to know about your son’s business dealings?”.
36.
Don’t pay much attention to what people say, pay more attention to what they do.
That is all.
;-)
Cheers,
Scott.
37.
@Anne Laurie: and Sam Bankman-Fried keeps talking about the high risk / high reward ‘hypotheses’ that ended up with him in a cell.
Just crazy. SBF thought that if a bet had a 51% chance of tripling his money and a 49% chance of losing all his money, he would bet… all his money – repeatedly.
38.
@satby: That’s another thing I thought, that it’s smart for them to pursue this kind of strategy. We’re talking with someone about ads for the pub; we want to do short YouTube ads that will be targeted to certain kinds of searches and a certain zip code. That’s the smartest, most cost-effective way to reach people these days.
39.
@schrodingers_cat: (Any fancy formatting (colors, bullets, etc.) gets stripped if you edit the comment after posting. Unfortunately.)
Cheers,
Scott.
40.
@The Thin Black Duke: He’s smart enough to hire good people and then listen to them! There’s a lot of wisdom in knowing that you don’t know everything.
41.
Wait. So the elephant is saying they nominated Putin’s puppet the pu**y-grabbing pile of shit? I need some clarification.
ETA – also, anyone else want some pizza and cheese fries now?
42.
@Soprano2: ads for the pub; we want to do short YouTube ads that will be targeted to certain kinds of searches and a certain zip code.
Buying ‘dwarf throwing contests in your neighborhood’?
