Dare we hope? Fingers seriously crossed for some payback for Gym Jordan and his bullying.
He cried, begged, pleaded and bullied the wrestlers when they were coming forward. I hope that Gym Jordan comes to understand – just like Trump – that has has brought consequences upon himself by flying too close to the sun.
Mock here, and Watch on C-SPAN (in theory, it starts at 11 am Eastern)
Jim Jordan vote tally expected to drop today.
Good morning.
What’s happening in the House is a microcosm of what we have seen over the past 7 years.
A minority group of extremists is attempting yet again to hold their party, and the country, hostage.
Threatening chaos and a shutdown of our institutions if we refuse to…
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) October 18, 2023
(click the image above to see the non-blurry version of the image.)
Open thread!
