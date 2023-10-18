Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

The words do not have to be perfect.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Politics / Fingers Crossed for Payback Against Gym Jordan and His Bullying

Fingers Crossed for Payback Against Gym Jordan and His Bullying

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Dare we hope?  Fingers seriously crossed for some payback for Gym Jordan and his bullying.

He cried, begged, pleaded and bullied the wrestlers when they were coming forward.  I hope that Gym Jordan comes to understand – just like Trump – that has has brought consequences upon himself by flying too close to the sun.

Mock here, and Watch on C-SPAN  (in theory, it starts at 11 am Eastern)

Fingers Crossed for Payback Against Gym Jordan and His Bullying
(click the image above to see the non-blurry version of the image.)

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffg166
  • NotMax
  • p.a.
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Instant Karma’s gonna get you
      Going to look you right in the face
      Better get yourself together, darling
      Join the human race
      .

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hueyplong

      I like Bacon’s wife’s responses. If he’s a vertebrate he’ll never vote for Jordan.

      I know, “if” is doing some heavy lifting.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      The GOP is always so pathetically jingoistic about USA USA WE’RE NUMBER 1 blah blah. And yet they seem dead-set on making us look like the most ridiculous, pathetic, childish country on the planet. And then blaming Democrats for letting them do it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.