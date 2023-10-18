Dare we hope? Fingers seriously crossed for some payback for Gym Jordan and his bullying.

He cried, begged, pleaded and bullied the wrestlers when they were coming forward. I hope that Gym Jordan comes to understand – just like Trump – that has has brought consequences upon himself by flying too close to the sun.

Mock here, and Watch on C-SPAN (in theory, it starts at 11 am Eastern)

Jim Jordan vote tally expected to drop today. Good morning. What’s happening in the House is a microcosm of what we have seen over the past 7 years. A minority group of extremists is attempting yet again to hold their party, and the country, hostage. Threatening chaos and a shutdown of our institutions if we refuse to… — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) October 18, 2023



