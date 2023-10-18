Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And the clown car rolled on…

The latest horserace report from Politico says that Jim Jordan allies’ attempts to strong-arm colleagues into falling in line has backfired and “could soon doom his speakership push outright.” The Jordon skeptics seem especially irate about Sean Hannity publishing the 20 GOP defectors’ names and phone numbers to activate the Fox News army of angry recliner chair-bound voters, calling the effort “a coordinated push with a threatening theme: Vote for Jordan — or else.”

Again, welcome to the party, pals. Please excuse the rest of us for drinking all the punch and hoovering up the hors d’oeuvres while y’all were still part of the rampaging extortionist mob. Here’s our offer: nothing.

Acknowledging that his speaker bid is in limbo, Jordan punted his plan to hold a second vote on Tuesday after Republicans privately warned he was at risk of seeing his opponents’ numbers grow. Instead, he is expected to huddle with allies and make calls in an attempt to get his bid back on track before a second vote as soon as Wednesday.

“We’re going to keep working, and we’re going to get the votes,” Jordan said on Tuesday night, saying that Republicans were having “great conversations.”

But one House Republican, who was granted anonymity to speak frankly about private conversations, said that Jordan and his lieutenants are “calling people who voted for him trying to stop the bleeding.” And they warned that those calls are “pissing off” members rather than winning them over, noting Jordan has failed to strongly and publicly disavow the attacks against his detractors.

Even if Jordan publicly calls off the flying monkeys today, it may be too late. Unnamed House Repubs in the Politico piece said the attempts to bully members into submission “amounted to a preview of the tactics that the ultraconservative Ohioan could employ if he claimed the top gavel — a readiness to unleash online wrath from the GOP base and its favored conservative pundits.”

That was okay when Jordan helped gin up a mob to overturn the 2020 election and then held a knife to the U.S. economy’s throat by threatening to not pay our bills. The GOP holdouts are only squawking now because the Freedom Caucus is aiming the mob at them.

I’m going to call my shitty Jordan-supporting rep today to once again register my objections to the absurd notion that a person who encouraged a mob to invade a congressional chamber should lead it. If you have a Democratic rep, consider thanking them for voting for Jeffries — and encourage them to stay strong.

Open thread.

    28Comments

    6. 6.

      Wag

      All Jeffries needs to do is welcome five members of the GOP caucus to the Dem fold and then we can move on.
      A guy can have dreams, can’t he?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      @p.a.: I know I’ve been harping on this constantly, but yeah, their astonishment at this turn of events pisses me off! I want to strap them to a chair, prop their eyelids up with toothpicks and make them watch a video of Trump’s nauseating rendition of “The Snake” on endless loop.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      Jordan was trying to run things like a particularly thuggish Mafia Don (note that the GOP likes to describe their factions as “The Five Families”…). Or, if I thought he had a hint of classicism, like he was putting into practice Machiavelli’s dictum from The Prince that it was better for a ruler to be feared than to be loved. The problem in both cases is that it only works if your targets have reason to be afraid of you. If the emotion your threats spark is instead hatred, you turn them into hardened enemies. Which is a big problem when you need 98% of the entire caucus to affirmatively support you.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay C

      I read somewhere that one of Jordan’s non-fans in the House proposed- in the event that ‘Rasslin’ Jim falls short again- that they simply move to make the Speaker Pro Tem official Speaker, and be done with the drama*. What Rep. McHenry thinks of the idea isn’t known at present….

       

      *this is sarcasm.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NorthLeft

      Yeah, kind of funny that the media has not been all over Jordan to denounce those violence prone and abuse loving MAGAts about their harassment and threats towards his opponents, er, fellow Republicans.

      As usual, a double standard for extreme right wing Republicans.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Wag: Finding five 21st-century Republican congresspersons willing to make a move that’ll end their political careers and put their lives and the lives of their loved ones in jeopardy is not an easy lift. It’s right up there with tasking Abraham to find ten righteous people in Sodom.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      There go two miscreants

      I was reading a short article on octopus intelligence this morning and came across a line that seems applicable here:

      Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      @Jay C: If they mean they’d nominate McHenry and hope he can win a roll vote, sure. Without the vote, I suspect both the Democrats and the parliamentarian would have objections.

      EDIT: I’m somewhat reminded of recent UK politics, where the Tories’s slim majority in the Commons has let them run through PMs like potato chips, each being selected by a very small sliver of the UK electorate.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tony Jay

      @Anonymous At Work:

      If the ‘moderates’ (I know, I know) in the GOP want to flex a bit they really could just be elsewhere during the next Speaker vote. Jeffries gets elected, then the nutbars have a ticking clock in the corner of the screen where the Dems get to control House business until such a time as the rest of the GOP make the moderates an offer they can’t refuse.

      Won’t happen, of course, but they could get together and do that. If they wanted to neuter the crazies.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      The GOP holdouts are only squawking now because the Freedom Caucus is aiming the mob at them.

      Leopards, faces, etc.

      And it is amusing that some of them still hope for help from us Communist Demon-Rats who are so awful that the notion of cutting a deal with us, let alone actual power-sharing, is anathema to them!  No, we evil people are supposed to be so generous that we’d save their sorry asses from themselves without expecting anything in return.

      One can only laugh.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Ken: I hope they’d have objections! Giving McHenry more power allows them all to dodge responsibility and/or work out some sort of compromise (ie, govern). It would be a continuation of Trump’s use of “acting” officials.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Tony Jay:

      If the ‘moderates’ (I know, I know) in the GOP want to flex a bit they really could just be elsewhere during the next Speaker vote. Jeffries gets elected, then the nutbars have a ticking clock in the corner of the screen where the Dems get to control House business until such a time as the rest of the GOP make the moderates an offer they can’t refuse.

      Won’t happen, of course, but they could get together and do that. If they wanted to neuter the crazies.

      You’re right, that’s all it would take.  Just ten of them not being in the building when the next vote takes place.

      But it won’t happen, because they’ve sold themselves on the notion that nothing could possibly be worse than coming to terms with the Dems.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anonymous At Work

      @dmsilev: So, 5 defections or 12 abstentions?  Imagine all 20 waiting until the end to vote at all, much less for who.  That is power.  Screwed up power because they have no governing philosophy or no philosophy they want to explicate…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      The GOP holdouts are only squawking now because the Freedom Caucus is aiming the mob at them.

      Imagine if a few people learned something from this…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Tony Jay

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Charlie Cale voice – “Bullshit!”

      Gym Jordan voice – “You reckon so, huh? Hold my beer.”

      The only power they hold rests in unity and a common appreciation of the value of their vote in a representative democra…..ahhhhhh, fuckit, you’re right. Gutless as a hollowed out pig carcass and so dumb they couldn’t pick between a chocolate mouse and an upturned ass.

      Reply

