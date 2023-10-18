We have one more Balloon Juice angel!

He will match donations up to $25 per person, for a total of $500!

Friends there is a lot going on but we need to stay focused on Virginia. Pls share this video, donate, volunteer. And if you live in Virginia vote right away. Don’t wait. Early voting increases overall Dem turnout, helps us win! cc @HelmerVA. https://t.co/ytmmT8iZLE — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) October 17, 2023

⭐️

The fundraising numbers for September were just released, and as promised, we are assessing whether to hold tight where we are or to try to raise a bit more funds Michael Feggans and Kim Pope Adams– both are young, up-and-coming African-American progressives in the swingy Hampton Roads area.

Thanks to our Balloon Juice angels and all who donated, we’ve raised over $20,000 for our two Virginia House of Delegates candidates! Michael and Kim are challenging very vulnerable and ideologically extreme Republicans – one-term incumbents Kim Taylor and Karen Greenhalgh.

There’s a lot of money flowing into Virginia for this election, especially into the handful of toss-up races. And it’s hard to predict some of these races: there’s no polling, and the districts were all re-drawn last year. There’s a lot of guesswork. But the Republicans are clearly worried about the two shaky Republican incumbents we are challenging on Balloon Juice.

So where do things stand?

At the end of September, dark Republican money poured into the Republican Greenhalgh and Taylor campaigns: Hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Republican Commonwealth Leadership PAC and Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC were dumped at the end of the month. Roughly two tenths of one percent were donations under $100 for these Republicans. That’s less than 1%; – hell, that’s less than half of a half %! They have no grassroots support. But they have panicky dark money.

Our candidates have done well with grassroots fundraising, and they held their own in bigger donations as well, but they are not sitting on the financial cushion their opponents have from the last minute influx of dark money. So let’s direct a bit more money to our two candidates. We’re at $20,500, have a final $500 angel match, so that will get us to $21,000.

Can we try to get the thermometer to $25,000?

We looked at the other race in Virginia that is considered a toss-up (white guy vs. white guy) and both are really well funded) so our money wouldn’t make a difference.

We also looked a slightly lean Democrat – or “tilt” Dem, as they say in Virginia! He was most interesting of the other Democrats we have been watching, but he is over-performing in fundraising, and looks to be in good shape. So at this stage, tossing a few thousand dollars to him would be superfluous.

The Republicans are clearly worried about the two shaky Republican incumbents we are challenging on Balloon Juice, and the last-minute dump of Republican big money agains our two candidates tipped the scales in terms of whether to try to get them a bit more funding So let’s give our all to our two promising up-and-coming African-American progressives!

This election is so important – we all know that this is not just a local race – and Balloon Juice peeps have stepped up! I like to think we made a difference with our targeted fundraising.

I think our two candidates here have bright futures – let’s do our best to get then started NOW!