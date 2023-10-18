News roundup on an otherwise quiet (!) day.

Senate Finance GOPer Tillis called this “the worst possible concession” “My gosh, so what we’re saying is we’re basically going to buy votes for a tax policy that I can’t imagine he actually supports?” “Find it surprising coming from a fiscal conservative,” he added https://t.co/RKS4guBelz — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 18, 2023

What an excellent fucking day. Jim Jordan has been humiliated. Add that to the abject humiliation of the failed impeachment and the failed weaponization committee and the failed Hunter Biden investigation and I’m LOVING this. — Mueller, She Wrote 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@MuellerSheWrote) October 18, 2023

Or, as Alison Gill calls it: legal bribery!

Literal bribery. And I guess fuck California’s SALT cap, hey Jimmy? https://t.co/ul2P1efypq — Mueller, She Wrote 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@MuellerSheWrote) October 18, 2023

I have no idea what the Hunter Biden reference is. Anybody know?

Speaking of Fetterman, I think he speaks for all of us.

Sen. Fetterman addresses the consequences of the House’s inability to elect a speaker pic.twitter.com/tce3Cd84gh — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 18, 2023

For most of these tweets, you don't have to click on a thing to read them. If someone who doesn't want to click on twitter wants to find any of these elsewhere and share a link, I'll add to the post.

As an antidote to the news:

Nancy laughing at the Republican mess pic.twitter.com/eWJCJbjNhI — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 18, 2023

I have no idea if that is current or not, but I like to think that it is. Either way, I love seeing Nancy Pelosi giggling and so happy. Nancy SMASH!

