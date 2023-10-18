Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

News Roundup: Well, Now We Know Part of the Story

by | 52 Comments

This post is in: 

News roundup on an otherwise quiet (!) day.

⭐️

⭐️

Or, as Alison Gill calls it: legal bribery!

I have no idea what the Hunter Biden reference is. Anybody know?

⭐️

Speaking of Fetterman, I think he speaks for all of us.

For most of these tweets, you don’t have to click on a thing to read them.  If someone who doesn’t want to click on twitter wants to find any of these elsewhere and share a link, I’ll add to the post.

⭐️

As an antidote to the news:

I have no idea if that is current or not, but I like to think that it is. Either way, I love seeing Nancy Pelosi giggling and so happy. Nancy SMASH!

⭐️

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    52Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Just FYI, and I don’t know if it’s only me, but most videos in tweets don’t play for me in the embeds. I have to click through to Twitter to watch them. I still have an account (that I haven’t used in years) and am logged in, so it’s not that. But obviously there isn’t a way around that for the posts and I’m not putting that on the FPers. Just wanted to note it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: Is that true if it’s a tweet, not a retweet?

      Nancy SMASH is a tweet.  Fetterman is a tweet.  Last time we tested – awhile ago – you could watch in the post with a tweet, but not with a retweet.

      I make a real effort to go to the original tweet for that reason.  But if it’s no longer true, I won’t bother to do that.

      Can you see if you can view both of those?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Martin

      @Alison Rose: I would assume that’s on Twitter. Musk has been fucking with absolutely everything trying to get it so only paying customers can engage with the site. It changes so frequently, there’s really no point even trying to sort out what’s going on.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      I’m old enough to remember that the GOP opposed the estate tax because they saw it as a form of double taxation. It’s not – the dead person isn’t being taxed – they’re dead. The inheritor is being taxed.

      But they’re totally fine double taxing CA and NY residents.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Hoodie

      It takes a lot to make Kevin McCarthy look smart, but Jordan is giving it a good try.  At least Scalise was smart enough to bow out when he saw what a clusterfuck was brewing.

      If Jordan promises a SALT deduction increase he’ll probably piss off more Republicans from red states than he will gain from NY.  It’s not surprising that he doesn’t know how to whip votes and when to quit, given that he’s never accomplished anything in his worthless career other than slinging feces and covering up sexual assaults.  His ritual humiliation might be entertaining, but I just as soon see him disappear.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

        Jordan told moderate New York holdouts he would support doubling the state-and-local tax deduction cap to $20,000,

      I don’t see how that gets 60 votes in the senate.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      theturtlemoves

      @WaterGirl: ​ Given I’m an IT person I feel obligated to assist in your troubleshooting. My experience both here and on other sites is exactly what you describe. Original tweets I can view the videos in-line in the embed, re-tweets not so much. Firefox on Windows 11 with AdBlocker Ultimate enabled.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      NEWS: Some of Jim Jordan’s opponents tell me they’ve been purposely staggering their “no” votes over multiple ballots — a strategy designed to show Jordan’s speakership opposition is only growing.

      And that’s why they tell me Jordan will bleed even more support on a third ballot
      — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) October 18, 2023

      This is what happens when you center your political strategy around bullying everyone that you have even a scintilla of disagreement with. You make a lot of enemies, even among those who are ostensibly on your side. And the schadenfreude runs deep.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: Thanks for the info.

      Fetterman:  (almost an exact quote)

       Entertainment is not governance.  It’s time to do their job.  Whoever it’s gonna be, they need to get it together and deliver the kind of aid we need in Ukraine, Israel, even at the border.

      Do their job, and let’s get it done.

      edit: I paused the video 3 times so i could tell you what was in it, and now the video doesn’t even show anymore for me.  Interesting.

      edit 2: I had to re-save the post in the backroom before it would show up.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Martin: From a Republican perspective, all income tax is “double taxation” because the money already got taxed when whoever paid it to you got it. And probably taxed when whoever gave it to them got it, and so on. They get really outraged about that.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Hoodie

      @dmsilev: Jordan is just a loudmouth backbencher who has accomplished zero in 16 years in the House.  There’s a reason for that.  He’s an asshole who only cares about himself.  I would bet the only reasons he’s a candidate now is that no one else wants the job and Trump endorsed him so a lot of the GOP caucus are thinking “hey, give it to that asshole, that will keep Trump happy and off our backs.”  Apparently, others want to see him publicly humiliated.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Been trying to place who Gym Jordan looks like in the pictures I’m seeing lately and it finally clicked. He’s Steve Martin playing the dimwit Ruprecht in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels! 

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trnc

      @Martin: It’s not – the dead person isn’t being taxed – they’re dead. The inheritor is being taxed.

      On money for which they had to do the grueling work of being born and figuring out how to not get disowned along the way.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Hoodie: I have to disagree with you on one thing.  i think Jordan wants to be speaker, really bad.

      Remember when –maybe 2 or 3 weeks ago – there was talk about taking his bullshit hearings away from him because he was botching them and making everyone look like fools?

      They can’t take that away from him if he’s speaker.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ken

      @Alison Rose: If I recall correctly, I started the upgrade, went to lunch, and it was done when I got back. So about an hour.

      Of course it depends so much on your Internet speed.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NWO Joe

      @theturtlemoves: I use Nitter Redirect in FF in Win 11, right now just as installed. I have no difficulty with any of Twitter (short of the ownership and the fash portion of the user base). It did not work right after he started unplugging things but Nitter has been doing fine lately. I have no account and never will.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      trnc

      @Chetan Murthy:

      @Alison Rose: Huh, both videos (both Nancy and Fetterman) work for me.  I have no Twitter account, and block all twitter cookies.  This is Chromeos, latest build.

      They also work for me, but twit videos that I tried to watch on BJ yesterday whisked me off the twit site, so I have no idea what tomorrow holds.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      delphinium

      @WaterGirl: ​
      I could also view both videos from the front page (Firefox on Windows 10 with AdBlocker) and usually do not have a problem. No twitter account.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WaterGirl:

      i think Jordan wants to be speaker, really bad.

      If what we’ve heard about his outbursts and attitude dealing with fellow Reps is correct, he has a lot of his own ego tied up in this attempt now.  This was going to be his proof that he’s a natural god-king and instead he’s finding out people just aren’t that into him.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: they wouldn’t even have to threaten MY SPOUSE. If I knew they had threatened somebody else’s spouse. I would still be mad as hell and I would make sure that that guy wasn’t running anything ever.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      wjca

      @WaterGirl: I think Jordan wants to be speaker, really bad.

      Remember when –maybe 2 or 3 weeks ago – there was talk about taking his bullshit hearings away from him because he was botching them and making everyone look like fools?

      They can’t take that away from him if he’s speaker.  [Emphasis added]

      You have achieved the impossible!  You have found an upside if, God forbid, Jordan becomes Speaker.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      cain

      @Dan B:

      @Alison Rose: Both Fetterman and Nancy work for me.  Mobile, Android.

      Hmm.. an interesting development – so they work for you do they? They must be expensive to maintain being a mobile android an all.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Josie

      @WaterGirl: ​
       I do not have a twitter account. I can see both the Fetterman and the Pelosi tweet here on our site. When I have to click over to twitter for other tweets, I have no problem viewing them there.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      hells littlest angel

      @Matt McIrvin: What, do they think money should just be taxed the one time, when it comes out of the mint?

       

      That was a joke, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they thought that was a brilliant idea.

      Reply

