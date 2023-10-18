(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Last night in comments, Sebastian asked:

I wanted to ask you what your professional opinion is regarding the Gaza hospital strike or if you have planned another post on that topic.

The short answer is it is most likely the result of a misfiring PIJ rocket. From what I understand they and Hamas have developed a longer range rocket based on an Iranian adaptation of an older PRC design. They are not, apparently, ready for consistent use. I’ll have much more of this at the bottom of tonight’s update as I want to include what I think are the best open source geospatial imagery analyses that confirm this and those will take up some space. So if you want the full answer to this you all are going to have to actually read the update post not just skip right to Patron!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Minister of Defense presented a program of action; first steps have already been taken to resolve issues raised by the military – address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! In Zaporizhzhia, rescue operations have been ongoing all day at the scene of a Russian missile hit. Part of an ordinary residential building was destroyed – floors three through five in one of the blocks. As of now, five people have been reported dead. My condolences to the families and friends. Another five people were injured and are being provided with the necessary assistance. I am grateful to everyone who is working on the ground and supporting people: the State Emergency Service, medical workers, our police, and utilities. And I thank all our warriors who are striking back at the occupier and thus bringing justice to Ukraine. This is the foundation of our state’s existence – to destroy the enemy and thus protect people. The more successful our warriors are, the more progress is made at the front, the more significant losses Russian troops suffer, the sooner we will be able to return security to all our cities and villages. To every community – from Sumy to Zaporizhzhia region, from Orikhiv to every other city in our country. Today I had important phone calls with the Prime Minister of Norway and the President of France. In particular, we discussed the situation on the battlefield, support for our troops, defense cooperation, and the work of grain corridors in the Black Sea. This is important not only for our country, but also for the whole world, for global stability. Special attention, of course, is paid to enhancing air defense and our long-range capabilities, our strength at sea. We also discussed with the Prime Minister of Norway the start of the work on security guarantees on the basis of the relevant declaration of the G7. I invited Norway to take part in the next meeting on the Peace Formula. With the President of France, we discussed further cooperation at the EU level – both political work to open membership negotiations and macro-financial assistance for Ukraine. Invited both Norway and France to participate in our summit on food security and the “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian initiative to be held next month. It is important that our assessments of the situation in the Middle East coincide. I discussed this with both Emmanuel and Mr. Prime Minister of Norway. It is a matter of principle to prevent any further escalation in the Middle East and to save as many lives as possible. All parties must take care of civilians – women and children caught in the middle of the hostilities and shelling. It will be one of the worst scenarios if the number of victims keeps increasing. And it is necessary to prevent such a scenario. I met with a delegation of the Romanian government. Today, a joint meeting of the governments of our countries took place. This is another important step towards the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Romania. Our cooperation, our formats of interaction are a new force for the entire Black Sea region. For security, for economic development, for the construction of new infrastructure. And I am grateful to our Romanian partners for the real substance of our joint work. And one more important thing for today. I held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine – he presented his team and his program. The Ministry’s team has been renewed. There are already first steps to address the issues raised by the military. Reducing bureaucracy, simplifying paperwork, all procedures, freeing up commanders’ time for combat work instead of paperwork. There will be more digitalization and clarity in supplying the troops. There should be more readiness for feedback from the military and overcoming piled up problems. I thank everyone in the state system who works for the interests of Ukraine to ensure that the result is seen every day. Every day means more strength for Ukraine. Glory to all who defend our country! Glory to our strong people! Glory to Ukraine!

ATACMS!!!!!

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/h4J2V2sQMp — Bad Baltic Takes (@BadBalticTakes) October 18, 2023

Here are the screengrabs:

At every single decision point in regard to what to send to Ukraine and when, Putin’s ability to instill fear through his Information Warfare campaign into the Biden administration’s senior national security professionals has had a major effect on US decision making. As a result this has slowed down and limited what we have, are, and will supply the Ukrainians, which has prolonged the war, led to far greater death and suffering among the Ukrainians, and increased the instability in Europe. The Ukrainians and our other allies and partners have witnessed all of this, they will not forget it. Especially in light of how quickly we sortied two carrier strike groups into the eastern Mediterranean and started pumping weapons and material out on behalf of the Israeli. The contrast is striking. And it is complicating the US’s strategy to build support against Russia and for Ukraine. The Financial Times has details: (emphasis mine)

Western support for Israel’s assault on Gaza has poisoned efforts to build consensus with significant developing countries on condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine, officials and diplomats have warned. The reaction to the October 7 attack on Israel by Islamist militant group Hamas and to Israel’s vow to hit back against Gaza has undone months of work to paint Moscow as a global pariah for breaching international law, they said, exposing the US, EU and their allies to charges of hypocrisy. In the flurry of emergency diplomatic visits, video conferences and calls, western officials have been accused of failing to defend the interests of 2.3mn Palestinians in their rush to condemn the Hamas attack and support Israel. In the first days after Hamas’s assault, some western diplomats worried that the US was giving carte blanche to Israel to attack Gaza with full force. That had eroded efforts since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine to build consensus with leading states in the so-called Global South — such as India, Brazil and South Africa — on the need to uphold a global rules-based order, said more than a dozen western officials. The backlash had solidified entrenched positions in the developing world on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, officials said. They warned that this could derail future diplomatic efforts on Ukraine. “We have definitely lost the battle in the Global South,” said one senior G7 diplomat. “All the work we have done with the Global South [over Ukraine] has been lost . . . Forget about rules, forget about world order. They won’t ever listen to us again.” Many developing countries have traditionally supported the Palestinian cause, seeing it through the prism of self-determination and a push against the global dominance of the US, Israel’s most important backer. Some American diplomats are privately concerned that the Biden administration’s response has failed to acknowledge how its broad support of Israel can alienate much of the Global South. In the Middle East, many Arabs feel that the US and other western powers have never held Israel to account for its treatment of Palestinians, or paid enough attention to brutal conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya. Russia and its ally China have cultivated warm ties with the Palestinians. Russia’s president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. “What we said about Ukraine has to apply to Gaza. Otherwise we lose all our credibility,” the senior G7 diplomat added. “The Brazilians, the South Africans, the Indonesians: why should they ever believe what we say about human rights?” Just four weeks before the Hamas assault on Israel, leaders from the US, EU and western allies attended the G20 summit in New Delhi and asked developing nations to condemn Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilians in order to uphold respect for the UN charter and international law. Since last Sunday, many of those officials told the Financial Times they have had the same argument read back at them in demands for condemnation of Israel’s retaliatory assault on Gaza, and of its decision to restrict water, electricity and gas supplies there. In recent days Russia has sought to pass a UN Security Council resolution condemning violence against civilians in the conflict, without specifically mentioning Hamas. The council rejected its resolution on Monday. “I mean, let’s be frank. This is a gift from heaven for Russia,” said a senior EU official. “I think it’s damaging what’s happening . . . because Russia is exploiting the crisis and saying, ‘Look, the global order that has been built after the second world war is not working for you,’ and addressing 1bn inhabitants in the Middle East or in the Arab world.” Arab states, particularly Jordan and Egypt, have pressed western officials to harden their tone on protecting Gaza’s civilians. “If you describe cutting off water, food and electricity in Ukraine as a war crime, then you should say the same thing about Gaza,” said one Arab official.

Much more at the link!

Zaporizhzhia:

Overnight, Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles, striking an ordinary five-story residential building.



Eight apartments were destroyed. There are wounded and dead. There may be people under the rubble. Emergency rescue efforts are ongoing. My condolences go… pic.twitter.com/1O04A8Gt1Q — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 18, 2023

Overnight, Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles, striking an ordinary five-story residential building. Eight apartments were destroyed. There are wounded and dead. There may be people under the rubble. Emergency rescue efforts are ongoing. My condolences go out to everyone who lost their loved ones to Russian terror. The evil state continues to use terror and wage war on civilians. I thank everyone who isn’t silent and is helping us overcome this. We will do everything possible to bring the terrorist state to justice. Russian terror must be defeated.

Zaporizhzhia tonight.

As for now, 2 people died and 5 were injured. russia continues its missile terror – free world must stop it. pic.twitter.com/ibHphOTHBI — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 18, 2023

While Ukraine hits military bases and supply chains of the russian army, russian indiscriminate attacks at residential areas have turned into a daily reality for Ukrainians. Two people are reportedly killed, three were injured and three are missing in Zaporizhzhia pic.twitter.com/gN84oGxZM8 — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) October 18, 2023

Ukraine. Zaporizhya. This morning. Saving people from the rubble. Every goddamn day of this goddamn war. F-king russia. Hitting civilian apartment buildings is their specialty.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/N3BAEK15ew — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) October 18, 2023

Rescuers are digging a cat out of the rubble in Zaporizhzhia. In times like these, it's so important to remain human pic.twitter.com/rMaFTRNOjX — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 18, 2023

Avdiivka:

The Battle of Avdiivka, the Russian attack's northern axis near Krasnohorivka. At least 63 armored vehicles and weapon pieces were visually confirmed by DeepState as lost by Russia without any tangible results. This is clearly the Vuhledar scale of disaster. And Russia… pic.twitter.com/oY8Lno7Z2Z — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 18, 2023

The Battle of Avdiivka, the Russian attack’s northern axis near Krasnohorivka. At least 63 armored vehicles and weapon pieces were visually confirmed by DeepState as lost by Russia without any tangible results. This is clearly the Vuhledar scale of disaster. And Russia concentrated a very large grouping on both axes in a bid to finally isolate the city in a death trap. It has not happened, with Russia’s force accumulated at such a high price largely exhausted. Despite a ton of bravado in Z-channels on Telegram, hostilities in the sector are steadily dying down. The war continues, and this episode is a Ukrainian success. #Glory

Avdiivka is a tough spot to fight for both armies. Open terrain around the city, some tricky water features, bad roads. And each side has spent years laying mines and fortifying positions. It’s been a battleground since 2014. https://t.co/YmfYVaiI3O — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 18, 2023

Berdiansk:

The Frontelligence Insight team analyzed reports of a successful strike at Berdiansk airport using high-res imagery from September and medium-res imagery from October 17th. The analysis confirmed the strike's success. 🧵Thread: pic.twitter.com/YHtrrV4HbC — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 18, 2023

3/ Our preliminary analysis aligns with the statement from the MoD, indicating that multiple vehicles are likely to be burnt or destroyed. Yet, due to the limited quality of the available imagery, we cannot definitively determine the extent of this damage at this time. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 18, 2023

5/ The high consistency strongly suggests that the lost Russian helicopters match those previously identified in this area. Additionally, it's important to note that many other helicopters have remained parked on the airstrip, even after the attack. pic.twitter.com/BmI1ObRKnS — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 18, 2023

7/ Nevertheless, the impact of this devastating attack is undeniable. It will likely disrupt helicopter operations in the South of Ukraine for some time, compelling the Russians to adjust their logistics and the operations of nearby helicopter bases. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 18, 2023

A higher-resolution images have been published by (@cxemu) moments ago. Turns out we accurately assessed the damage with a much lower resolution. pic.twitter.com/gufoC0ZWe7 — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 18, 2023

Tatarigami has indicated he’s working on a similar analysis for the Luhansk strikes. I’ll most likely include that tomorrow.

Sevastopol, Russian occupied Crimea:

Poima and Pischanivka on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Rybar shared a post from the Two Majors channel two days ago warning of a Ukrainian buildup and preparation for a crossing of the Dnipro. 2/https://t.co/rXTrMU7hM2 pic.twitter.com/6caphZPguT — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 18, 2023

Here are the screen grabs from Dmitri’s tweet that Rob Lee has quote tweeted:

1. New Thread/Oleshky

Rybar reports on evening 16 OCT 4 groups from🇺🇦35th + 36th Marine brigades + 140 Recce Batt landed at the small UAF bridgehead south the destroyed railway bridge over the Dnipro; aim to advance on Oleshky, Pishchanivka + Poima.

Further on 17 OCT p.m. the… pic.twitter.com/Qf48cEChsQ — Dan (@Danspiun) October 17, 2023

3. Released 18/10,🇷🇺8th Arti Regt shell near both sides of small railway bridge over Verknya Konka River (46.663158, 32.804279 geo in link).

This is the only evidence so far that UAF are near Poima + so far no suggestion of larger crossing beyond a raid.https://t.co/0nVWY4QAnt — Dan (@Danspiun) October 18, 2023

5. Sth of the Antonivsky railway bridge.

Some🇷🇺TG channels report that today UAF retreated from the Poima area. This ones shows UAF walking at slow pace northwards at various points from Verknya Konka River bridge towards Antonivsky Bridge.

0:31: at 46.665677, 32.802678… pic.twitter.com/pTlWlY8PGR — Dan (@Danspiun) October 18, 2023

7. Poima. Film from Russian sources reportedly showing UAF in the northern part of Poima (not Pishchanivka). The exact same location including the blue sign for Poima railway station can be see more clearly at 0:37 in twt 2. Then it was under RuAF control.https://t.co/CtjAG59Pd7 pic.twitter.com/xmwkVjjr4V — Dan (@Danspiun) October 18, 2023

Beijing:

RIA’s Kremlin pool making it very clear Putin’s entourage is carrying the nuclear briefcase while he’s in Beijing for the Belt and Road Summit. Stay to the end for the briefcase close up! https://t.co/5JJ3Buh3DJ — Thomas Grove (@tggrove) October 18, 2023

Putin says he spent an hour and a half discussing "confidential issues" with Xi over a cup of tea. But he gave no specifics about the meeting and didn't mention the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline or any other specific agreements beyond the MOU. Looks like Russia didn't get much. https://t.co/afWvu2CJy3 — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 18, 2023

Pyongyang, DPRK:

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is in North Korea, where hundreds of locals spontaneously gathered for this uncoerced show of fraternal admiration despite the bad weather, per Russian state media https://t.co/vbGeUGukKq pic.twitter.com/PTtSeBlbbn — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 18, 2023

Now to switch gears back to Sebastian’s question. The Israelis use variants of our JDAMs. They are very powerful, make very large impact craters/do a lot of damage, and they are glide directed weapons. They don’t make the same type of sounds that come from rocket engines. In all of the videos of the strike at the Anglican Church funded hospital, you can hear the rocket engines. Also, they don’t make itty bitty little impact craters:

Possible impact crater at the Ahli Hospital in Gaza, roughly 1×1 meter, maybe 30cm deep. pic.twitter.com/ue28AfX0rM — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 18, 2023

Here’s the link to the British Channel 4 News’ visual investigation of the strike. Unfortunately this is not yet up on their YouTube page and the video posted on their site can’t be embedded here. It is worth your five minutes to watch it!

Here are the two best threads I’ve seen so far doing open source geospatial and imagery analysis of the strike on the hospital. As far as I know neither of the account owners are partisans for or against either side. I’ll start with the shorter one first. First tweet in the thread followed by the rest copied and pasted from the Thread Reader App.

🧵Now that day has broken, and we're getting better evidence, I'm willing to share some PRELIMINARY thoughts on the al-Ahli hospital explosion. The photos of the scene are, to me, not consistent with an airstrike and are not consistent with claims that 500+ people were killed. pic.twitter.com/dzA3Bx71hr — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) October 18, 2023

Here’s the second thread. Same as above, first tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App. The videos don’t seem to make it between the original twitter thread, the Thread Reader App, and then WordPress. So if you want to see those, you’ll have to click through to the Thread Reader App.

GeoConfirmed ISR-PAL. A missile launched by Palestinian Groups exploded mid-air and one of the pieces fell on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital's yard. 31.504822, 34.46169 Before reacting READ our thread.https://t.co/qbpUGQk89o 1/X — GeoConfirmed (@GeoConfirmed) October 17, 2023

That’s enough for tonight!

