Bringing Out the Worst

One thing is for sure, any mention of Israel and Palestine just brings out the fucking worst in people. I just spent the last 24 hours watching half my twitter feed blame Israel for the hospital explosion, the other half blaming PIJ, and no one can wait ten fucking minutes to find out what is going on. And even if we ever fully understand what happened, people will still believe whatever the fuck they want anyway. I’ve seen some flareups here in the comments, and I am here to say knock it the fuck off. You’ve been warned.

Everyone is so fucking sure of everything. I mean, it’s not unreasonable to think that Israel might have blown up a hospital. Mistakes happen, and the IDF has been wrong or lying before. Likewise, it’s not at all hard to believe that an errant rocket from the PIJ hit their own people.
Speaking of bringing out the worst, Gym Jordan temporarily sated his humiliation kink this morning with a second vote, this time getting less support than the first vote. I’ve seen reports that his opposition is staggering their no votes so he gets fewer votes each attempt. You’d think he would want to quit doing this, but he’s fucking dumb, so there is no telling how many more times he will keep trying.

Also, I am cranky.

    4. 4.

      Josie

      I totally agree with everything you say here, John. I keep reminding myself that there is nothing I can do about any of it, but that certainly doesn’t make me any less cranky. I wish I could just sleep through much of it.

    8. 8.

      Yarrow

      I miss your rants too. I am also cranky. And exhausted.

      The Jim Jordan thing is making me laugh though. Thank goodness enough Republicans hate him enough to do this to him.

    10. 10.

      Dan B

      We had dinner with friends on Sunday.  We had an extended and very reasonable conversation about Israel – Gaza.  We agreed that there were a small portion of bad apples that were putting everyone in Israel’s borders into a desperate situation.  There are some good people out there.

      My partner’s sister, a conspiracy fan, who warned us not to go anywhere because a jihad with islamists coming across the border and organizing in mosques.  I went to the local Kaiser clinic for my Covid booster and flu jab.  About 1/6th of the people there were Muslim and there were several Jews.  It was like our minority majority neighborhood, very calm.

      BTW The dinner was excellent!

    11. 11.

      bbleh

      Me too!  I am just so ANGRY that NOBODY is standing up and applauding my OBVIOUS solution to a 2000-plus-year-old conflict!

    12. 12.

      Anne Laurie

      Wise words, Cole. You are not alone in your feelings.

      P.S. If you haven’t done so already, time to break out the anti-SAD lights, everybody!

    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      Everyone is so fucking sure of everything. I mean, it’s not unreasonable to think that Israel might have blown up a hospital. Mistakes happen, and the IDF has been wrong or lying before. Likewise, it’s not at all hard to believe that an errant rocket from the PIJ hit their own people.

      The hardest part about the entire conflict, for me…. is that it won’t resolve anything. It’s just people suffering and dying, two groups of people with valid grievances, important aspirations, and terrible leadership…. and it’s just going to be more of the same.

    17. 17.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      I just haven’t seen a valid reason we as a society should favor one side or another. Reason I might get a little heated, though I haven’t here on this any time lately, is that our government does and has has been favoring a side.

    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      @Anne Laurie:

      time to break out the anti-SAD lights, everybody!

      Am I the only one who thinks we are getting into the best time of the year? I love sleeping in cold weather and I find it so restful. And I get to be less manic about sunblock. And I get to wear fleece!

    19. 19.

      CaseyL

      Number me among the folks who love your rants, John!  It’s good to know that love and (impending) domestic bliss haven’t mellowed you out or anything :)

      I’m Jewish, and was once a Zionist, but turned my back on Israel when it elected Netanyahu and became a thuggish RW theocracy that welcomed the Russian mafia.  I have never held any love at all for the Arab side of things, either.  At this point I don’t much care who is killing who over there, as long as their bullshit doesn’t spread beyond the region.

    21. 21.

      Yarrow

      @Suzanne:  Fall is the best time. It’s cool but there’s still light. Spring is annoying because it means summer is just around the corner. Every day is one step closer to the misery that is summer.

    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      Great rant, John Cole.

      Speaking of bringing out the worst, Gym Jordan temporarily sated his humiliation kink this morning with a second vote, this time getting less support than the first vote. I’ve seen reports that his opposition is staggering their no votes so he gets fewer votes each attempt.

      I hope Jordan gets thoroughly rejected and kicked to the curb. Unfortunately, the next Republican to vie for the job will probably be just another cretin.

    23. 23.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Suzanne: Hoodie and sweater season. Strongest we’ve had here in MA in a while. Love it. 

      And John; something, once cranked, requires release. Thanks for sharing your wound up wisdom and an outlet to do the same.

    25. 25.

      SpaceUnit

      Glad to see I’m not the only one who thinks autumn is the absolute best time of the year and that summer sucks.

      I get depressed in the summer.  There’s not a goddamn thing I want to do when it’s 90 degrees.  I just stay inside and worry about my AC conking out.

    26. 26.

      pluky

      I’ve had a longstanding policy (like long before the current mess) of not engaging in discussion of the Israel/Palestine situation. Basically I  don’t have a dog in this fight. So in my own head I have the freedom to take an abstract, disengaged, game theoretic point of view. In game theory there is no good/evil, nor right/wrong, only expected outcomes predicated on prior actions. As I weight the scenarios of possible actions by their probabilities, the likeliest outcomes leave me with a mix of horror and despair.

    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: Oh, I have my skincare covered.

      Although I have had to reduce my retinol use to every-other-day. I’m taking extra collagen to make up for it!

      If anyone has wondered…. the Cosrx Snail Slime Moisturizer and Serum are fantastic.

    32. 32.

      Argiope

      @Anne Laurie: I broke mine out two days ago after realizing I was getting progressively more pissed off about minor stuff.  It’s amazing how quickly I’m feel better, and today the sun actually shone for the first time in 6 days so things are looking up. I may even be able to start to see some of the bright sides Suzanne mentions.  MAYBE.

    33. 33.

      Anne Laurie

      @Suzanne: Am I the only one who thinks we are getting into the best time of the year?

      Oh, I agree — I love autumn best of all!

      Doesn’t mean the low daylight levels and fall allergens aren’t doing their best to make me miserable, though…

    34. 34.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Suzanne: For me, skin care amounts to “use the scrapy sponge.” The one thing I really dig about the whole being a man

      ETA: Loofas really are heaven. Rhino knees are unsightly.

    35. 35.

      Suzanne

      @Yarrow: Spring is also annoying because of allergies.

      Mr. Suzanne and I went on a six-mile trail run on Sunday. Autumn leaves dropping, light drizzle, breeze….. freakin’ picture-postcard perfect.

    36. 36.

      Argiope

      @Suzanne: ​
        “It’s not slime, it’s MUCUS!” Princess and the Frog, anyone? Seriously though, how do they obtain the slime? I googled and now I want to try it.

    37. 37.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: ​
       Nope not for me. Not Fall. Spring. Still sleeping in cold weather, not worrying about sunblock, and wearing fleece. But days get lighter not darker.

    38. 38.

      wjca

      @Brachiator: I hope Jordan gets thoroughly rejected and kicked to the curb. Unfortunately, the next Republican to vie for the job will probably be just another cretin.

      Even in a collection of the stupid and the horrific, there are degrees of awfulness.  Less bad may be the best we can realistically hope for.  But it’s still worth hoping for that.

    39. 39.

      piratedan

      well, we still have expected temps hitting 100 for the next two days but then we finally drop into the 80s here in the desert southwest.

      As for the Speaker Circus, we have to remember that the GOP is beholden only unto themselves, not their constituents, not the nation… their party.  Makes it a lot easier to understand the seeming sibling rivalry that is taking place and how everyone is fighting for Dad’s attention… unfortunately Dad (DJT) is busy trying to keep his ass outta jail.

