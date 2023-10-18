One thing is for sure, any mention of Israel and Palestine just brings out the fucking worst in people. I just spent the last 24 hours watching half my twitter feed blame Israel for the hospital explosion, the other half blaming PIJ, and no one can wait ten fucking minutes to find out what is going on. And even if we ever fully understand what happened, people will still believe whatever the fuck they want anyway. I’ve seen some flareups here in the comments, and I am here to say knock it the fuck off. You’ve been warned.

Everyone is so fucking sure of everything. I mean, it’s not unreasonable to think that Israel might have blown up a hospital. Mistakes happen, and the IDF has been wrong or lying before. Likewise, it’s not at all hard to believe that an errant rocket from the PIJ hit their own people.

Speaking of bringing out the worst, Gym Jordan temporarily sated his humiliation kink this morning with a second vote, this time getting less support than the first vote. I’ve seen reports that his opposition is staggering their no votes so he gets fewer votes each attempt. You’d think he would want to quit doing this, but he’s fucking dumb, so there is no telling how many more times he will keep trying.

Also, I am cranky.