Kabecoo

For many years we lived near Olympic National Park in western Washington. I am fortunate to have had numerous opportunities to explore its trails over almost 40 years, and this three-part series describes one of my favorite areas with a little history thrown in.

The Skyline trail is a somewhat popular backpacking route in the southwest corner of the park. It begins along the north fork of the Quinault River, climbs to a ridgeline on the northern side of the river, and follows various flanks to the headwaters of the north fork, where a shorter trail along the river can be taken back to the trailhead.

In 1986 I backpacked for the first time. Somehow the Skyline Trail had come to my attention and I thought it sounded fun. I bought garage sale equipment and headed off for a week in the woods with a friend. I was wildly unprepared. There were wild animals around and we were otherwise by ourselves. Who knew?

I’ve now hiked the route five times, as recently as August 2023. A comfortable five day loop, I did it in seven to make it even comfortabler. What was once a multi-day exercise in route-finding is now much easier due to a fairly consistent path, indicative of its popularity. Even so, I only saw nine other hikers on the Skyline, so the solitude of the route in 1986 isn’t entirely gone.