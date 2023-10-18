Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

A consequence of cucumbers

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Bark louder, little dog.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Kabecoo – The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park

On The Road – Kabecoo – The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Kabecoo

For many years we lived near Olympic National Park in western Washington. I am fortunate to have had numerous opportunities to explore its trails over almost 40 years, and this three-part series describes one of my favorite areas with a little history thrown in.

The Skyline trail is a somewhat popular backpacking route in the southwest corner of the park. It begins along the north fork of the Quinault River, climbs to a ridgeline on the northern side of the river, and follows various flanks to the headwaters of the north fork, where a shorter trail along the river can be taken back to the trailhead.

In 1986 I backpacked for the first time. Somehow the Skyline Trail had come to my attention and I thought it sounded fun. I bought garage sale equipment and headed off for a week in the woods with a friend. I was wildly unprepared. There were wild animals around and we were otherwise by ourselves. Who knew?

I’ve now hiked the route five times, as recently as August 2023. A comfortable five day loop, I did it in seven to make it even comfortabler. What was once a multi-day exercise in route-finding is now much easier due to a fairly consistent path, indicative of its popularity. Even so, I only saw nine other hikers on the Skyline, so the solitude of the route in 1986 isn’t entirely gone.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park 9
Mount Zindorf, ONPAugust 12, 2023

Mt. Zindorf dominated the view for much of the trail, so I started with this photo, even though it wasn’t until the third day of walking that Zindorf appeared. But I liked the photo even if the journey started earlier, and at a lower elevation….

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park 8
Skyline (Big Creek) Trail, ONPAugust 10, 2023

The first day is spent climbing through typical Pacific Northwest woods: everything from maidenhair ferns to towering firs and cedars. Downed trees often remain undisturbed for a few years and each hiker must find a way around or over them. Or under, in rare cases. I could easily walk under this fallen tree without bending over!

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park 7
Skyline Trail, Three Lakes, ONPAugust 10, 2023

One reward for the tired hiker, especially one who wants a short break from climbing, is the ripe huckleberry. I was fortunate to find both blue and black varieties along much of the trail and ate them several times each day.

The berries also draw the attention of black bears. Purple bear scat is a sure sign that ripe berries are near. If the scat is still warm, it’s a sign of something else.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park 6
Skyline Trail, Three Lakes, ONPAugust 11, 2023

There is not much trail maintenance along these more remote routes. This “bridge” crossed a deep channel through a boggy area. It’s possible that a careless hiker could step on the wrong part of a board, have the other end fly up and whack them, and do a faceplant in the grasses on the other side. I mean, it’s possible. So I’ve heard.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park 5
Kimta Basin, ONPAugust 3, 1986

Most hikers reach Kimta basin on day 2, at the end of a waterless five mile ridge-top trail. When we entered the basin in 1986 we took our last water, made Tang, and carefully poured it over cups of snow.

The picture is from that hike. My hiking partner Mr. B. heads out across the basin, winding his way past two cairns with snow poles. The cairns guided us much of the time.

Robert Wood, a local author, wrote about Kimta basin: “This is a country of wide horizons, of far-flung vistas to distant peaks, of quiet solitude, where one can hear the sounds of nature — the piercing whistles of marmots; the deep purring of the creeks below; the wind sighing in the subalpine firs on the ridges, and the bugling of elk in cul-de-sacs unvisited by man.” Who could resist?

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park 4
Kimta Basin, ONPSeptember 10, 2012

In 2012 I unknowingly took the same picture but without Mr. B as he was busy lollygagging elsewhere. The cairns remained, pole-less, but hikers had worn a path. That path is now evident for much of the route, a welcome change particularly when hiking solo.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park 3
Kimta Basin, ONPSeptember 5, 2008

In 2008 the trail through Kimta basin was still partially covered by snow in early September. Of course, snow is made for sliding. Bears seem to enjoy this as well. From a distance of a few hundred yards, I watched an older bear slide down a small snowfield that covered the trail, move off the snow just below the trail, slowly climb back to the top, and slide down again. As I got closer I began speaking to him, addressing him as Mr. Bear, as cross-species respect is always important.

He would watch me, I would advance, then he would slide down again. I waited until he was back at the top to begin crossing the snowfield, as otherwise he would be too close.

(These two bear photos are scans from hard copies. Back in the film years….)

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park 2
Kimta Basin, ONPSeptember 5, 2008

But when I started to pick my way across the snowfield, he descended along its far side while I crossed below him. We got closer with each step. This got my heart moving even though he exhibited no threatening behavior, and it was far better than having him slide into me. A fortuitously placed huckleberry bush distracted him – have I mentioned how tasty those treats are? – so I scurried down the trail while he snacked and reclaimed the playground. No one would ever describe me as a rapid scurrier but circumstances seemed to call for it.

Over the years I’ve had three very close black bear encounters along this trail. Generally they are skittish creatures wanting nothing more than being allowed to graze all day in peace, take a few naps, maybe a swim. Seeing hikers is unfamiliar so they react by moving away, usually quite swiftly. Older bears tend to not run and I sympathize. When I have to pass near them, I try to be sure they know that I’m there by talking to them. When older bears see me before I see them, they will huff a few times to let me know I should consider moving along. It’s good advice.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park 1
Kimta Basin, ONPSeptember 11, 2023

The route in 2023 proved to be largely water-free, due mostly to low winter snowpack and a warm spring. I began searching for a campsite as soon as I entered Kimta basin, but I needed water. Previously reliable drainages were dry; snow was nowhere. About an hour before sunset, the trail crossed over briefly into the Queets River drainage to the west, and on the north side of a small ridge I saw the remains of what was once a huge snowfield. It was a rocky descent, there were footprints of elk and bear all around, and a fairly sketchy downhill next to the only flat place large enough for my tiny tent. It was perfect.

Mount Olympus was just north. It has five peaks, although I can rarely tell which ones they are. By crossing into the Queets basin I had my first unobstructed view, and I watched it change color with the…..

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park
Kimta Basin, ONPSeptember 11, 2023

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • mrmoshpotato
  • Rusty
  • Wag

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    3. 3.

      Rusty

      Thank you for the pictures and descriptions,  they are wonderful.   I was at Olympic Park in 1990, I did a lot of hiking but only one night on a trail, the rest was camping at the campgrounds.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.