“I got it because keeping myself safe, my family safe, the people in this building,” Kelce said. “I stand by it 1,000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.” Travis Kelcie isn’t Jonas Salk, but this is what a responsible public figure does. https://t.co/Wqi1AtgGiI
— Richard Yeselson (@yeselson) October 6, 2023
This week’s Covid news theory:
NEW: Scientists offer a new explanation and possible treatment for Long Covid
In some patients, remnants of the coronavirus in the gut may stifle production of serotonin, an important neurotransmitter, researchers suggest. https://t.co/mIRqzCt2Ge
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 16, 2023
Per the NYTimes, “Scientists Offer a New Explanation for Long Covid”: [Unpaywalled gift link]
A team of scientists is proposing a new explanation for some cases of long Covid, based on their findings that serotonin levels were lower in people with the complex condition.
In their study, published on Monday in the journal Cell, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania suggest that serotonin reduction is triggered by remnants of the virus lingering in the gut. Depleted serotonin could especially explain memory problems and some neurological and cognitive symptoms of long Covid, they say.
Why It Matters: New ways to diagnose and treat long Covid.
This is one of several new studies documenting distinct biological changes in the bodies of people with long Covid — offering important discoveries for a condition that takes many forms and often does not register on standard diagnostic tools like X-rays.
The research could point the way toward possible treatments, including medications that boost serotonin. And the authors said the biological pathway that their research outlines could unite many of the major theories of what causes long Covid: lingering remnants of the virus, inflammation, increased blood clotting and dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system…
“This is an excellent study that identifies lower levels of circulating serotonin as a mechanism for long Covid,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University. Her team and colleagues at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai recently published a study that identified other biological changes linked to some cases of long Covid, including levels of the hormone cortisol. These studies could point to specific subtypes of long Covid or different biological indicators at different points in the condition…
Researchers analyzed the blood of 58 patients who had been experiencing long Covid for between three months and 22 months since their infection. Those results were compared to blood analysis of 30 people with no post-Covid symptoms and 60 patients who were in the early, acute stage of coronavirus infection.
Maayan Levy, a lead author and assistant professor of microbiology at the Perelman School of Medicine, said levels of serotonin and other metabolites were altered right after a coronavirus infection, something that also happens immediately after other viral infections.
But in people with long Covid, serotonin was the only significant molecule that did not recover to pre-infection levels, she said…
There are caveats. The study was not large, so the findings need to be confirmed with other research. Participants in some other long Covid studies, in which some patients had milder symptoms, did not always show depleted serotonin, a result that Dr. Levy said might indicate that depletion happened only in people whose long Covid involves multiple serious symptoms.
What’s Next: A clinical trial of Prozac.
Scientists want to find biomarkers for long Covid — biological changes that can be measured to help diagnose the condition. Dr. Thaiss said the new study suggested three: the presence of viral remnants in stool, low serotonin and high levels of interferons…
Most experts believe that there will not be a single biomarker for the condition, but that several indicators will emerge and might vary, based on the type of symptoms and other factors.
There is tremendous need for effective ways to treat long Covid, and clinical trials of several treatments are underway. Dr. Levy and Dr. Thaiss said they would be starting a clinical trial to test fluoxetine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor often marketed as Prozac, and possibly also tryptophan…
More details at the link. Some long covid sufferers are dubious about this (yes, very small) study — Are you saying it’s all in our heads?!? — but frankly, the brain-gut connection has been seriously understudied, and this new piece of the puzzle supplements studies I’ve seen about other gut-related neurological conditions (Parkinsons, for instance).
… Just as with Covid-19 vaccines this season, the antiviral – a combination of the drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir – will move from being available free to everyone through government purchases to a more traditional commercial marketplace for most patients at the end of this year, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services and drugmaker Pfizer.
The new price – the cost before insurance – hasn’t been set but is expected to be higher than the $530-per-course price paid by the US government.
People who are on Medicare or Medicaid or who are uninsured will still be able to get Paxlovid for free through 2024 via a patient assistance program, according to HHS, but those with commercial insurance are likely to face a copay, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said Monday. About 40% of prescriptions of Paxlovid are written for Medicare and Medicaid patients, he said…
Don’t panic, yet. The price of Paxlovid is absolutely gonna go up, unfortunately, but I suspect the numbers being thrown around right now are very much a case of Pfizer testing how much it can get away with.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday that he expects about 17% of the U.S. population to get updated COVID-19 vaccines during the current vaccination campaign, in-line with last year. https://t.co/HrosdIqHut
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 16, 2023
Last night's update: 171,000 new cases, nearly 1,600 new deaths https://t.co/McAjTdkPX2
— BNO News (@BNOFeed) October 16, 2023
(link)
Pfizer set off a fresh round of concern about the size of the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine and treatment market in the long term, driving down shares on Monday of its German partner BioNTech and smaller rival Moderna . https://t.co/41MHLdbMzs
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 16, 2023
======
Singapore: Best protection against severe Covid is a minimum of three vaccinations and a natural infection in one year.
"Defence against severe Covid-19 wanes in a year, those at risk must take yearly shots."https://t.co/YhyhKMqo0p
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 13, 2023
New Zealand: Covid still here, still deadly.
"Every week we see thousands of cases, hundreds lying in hospital beds, and around 20 deaths."
"It's a bit like an unwelcome guest that no one wants to talk about, but it hasn't gone away, that's for sure,''https://t.co/45rw3kbtZJ
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 17, 2023
(link)
Spain: Increase in acute respiratory infections in primary care for fourth consecutive week.
Detailed 16-page report on ARI's including Covid-19 puts other nations to shame. https://t.co/eAQ5h8JdFC pic.twitter.com/FutFyF9NqX
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 13, 2023
UK: Covid-19 hospitalisations up by 24% in one week.
Cases increased by 29.4% from the week before.
Oh, and watch out for rashes, apparently. https://t.co/Kt6As0Bz3t
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 17, 2023
(link)
(link)
Canada: Highest B.C. Covid hospitalizations for more than a year.
This week saw the first fall in hospitalizations since early August.https://t.co/TA9EzPApri
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 15, 2023
======
#Paxlovid paradox: Paxlovid appeared to significantly reduce the risk of #LongCovid in older adults at high risk for #Covid, but may have *increased* the risk of post-Covid conditions in adolescents, according to a large case-controlled study from the CDC https://t.co/U1aLiObOpD pic.twitter.com/5xsRBUS1MB
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 17, 2023
Long Covid by SARS-CoV-2 variant:
"Only 0.2% in the Omicron cohort were diagnosed as having long COVID, compared with 0.5% in the Delta cohort, 1.0% in the Alpha cohort, and 1.3% in the wild-type cohort."https://t.co/ol6KeKI8kd
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 16, 2023
(link)
Children's immune systems tame #SARSCoV2 & a new study shows how. Infants & young children who get infected have a potent antibody response to SARS2 & high levels of inflammatory proteins in the nose. This response contrasts w/ that seen in adults https://t.co/fzF473qIwt pic.twitter.com/03VWHN5Pby
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 16, 2023
How #SARSCoV2 is continuing to evolve in the Omicron era, by many of the guiding lights who have so diligently tracked this virus throughout the pandemichttps://t.co/dATftWJKMt @NatureMicrobiol by @CorneliusRoemer @PeacockFlu @DannySheward @LongDesertTrain @siamosolocani pic.twitter.com/ArlNtEizUy
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 16, 2023
In a new #SciencePerspective, @florian_krammer and Ali Ellebedy discuss the challenges and concerns surrounding the development of #COVID19 boosters and argue that current vaccines should be specifically tailored to combat future #SARSCoV2 variants. https://t.co/au1j9hZxWe pic.twitter.com/CIQfYLR0ea
— Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) October 16, 2023
Yes, #COVIDisAirborne but distribution of infectious particles differs depending on how they're dispersed from an infected person. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Germany are studying #SARSCoV2 emission data. Caution: Stay away from singers⬇️ https://t.co/nKufQAFuAf pic.twitter.com/a57FICeeiM
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 17, 2023
(link)
An intranasal #Covid vaccine generates a strong immune response, a phase 1 study found. 2 doses of live-attenuated CoviLiv prompted broad antibody & T cell response. Just sniff it. CoviLiv doesn't require cold chain storage & is easier to stockpile https://t.co/hXPJtEFo0r pic.twitter.com/Gx2dFnyscM
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 13, 2023
With several recent advances and funding, Covid nasal vaccines now have momentum.
It's covered in the new Ground Truths (link in my profile) pic.twitter.com/huYxtydhGK
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 14, 2023
Prevention of #LongCovid: A meta-analysis of 24 studies shows vaccine effectiveness, with booster, at 69% and without booster 37%https://t.co/0ajXvF6NX0 pic.twitter.com/BSxniKwlvF
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 16, 2023
(link)
“In the first comprehensive national poll of doctors about their experiences treating #LongCovid patients.. only 6% reported they regularly have success with treatments for long COVID that benefitted patients.” https://t.co/xMNhnYh5Ro
— charlos (@loscharlos) October 13, 2023
======
This is 189 hydroxychloroquine prescriptions per day and 88 ivermectin prescriptions per day https://t.co/kyGAp6Xufc
— Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) October 12, 2023
5 Arkansas inmates were unknowingly treated w/ Ivermectin for #Covid & each will get $2000 to settle a lawsuit. Suit contends they were given IVM in Nov 2020 & didn’t realize what they'd gotten 'til July 2021. Arkansas is largely an anti-science red state https://t.co/PjWRk5WES6
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 13, 2023
