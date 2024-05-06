Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

This fight is for everything.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Republicans don’t trust women.

The revolution will be supervised.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: In Praise of Ingenuity

Open Thread: In Praise of Ingenuity

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

Looks like we could use an open thread and I had this waiting in the wings.

CBS Sunday Morning profiled Ingenuity and the engineers and the pilot who made it possible (you have no idea how much I keep wanting to write “she and her” in regards to Ingenuity). It’s worth a watch if space exploration interests you.

May 5, 2024
When NASA added a drone named Ingenuity to its Mars 2020 rover Perseverance, it expected the tiny four-pound helicopter to fly a total of five very brief missions in the thin Martian atmosphere. But Ingenuity far surpassed all expectations, flying dozens of flights before suffering damage to its rotors in January. Correspondent David Pogue reports on how the tiny drone, created from off-the-shelf parts, continued to provide valuable data and images from the Red Planet three years into its mission.

 

Jan 25, 2024

On April 19, 2021, NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter made history when it completed the first powered, controlled flight on the Red Planet. It flew for the last time on January 18, 2024. Designed to be a technology demonstration that would make no more than five test flights in 30 days, the helicopter eventually completed 72 flights in just under 3 years, soaring higher and faster than previously imagined. Ingenuity embarked on a new mission as an operations demonstration, serving as an aerial scout for scientists and rover planners, and for engineers ready to learn more about Perseverance’s landing gear debris. In its final phase, the helicopter entered a new engineering demonstration phase where it executed experimental flight tests that further expanded the team’s knowledge of the vehicle’s aerodynamic limits. For more information on Ingenuity, go to: mars.nasa.gov/ingenuity

Here’s the NASA page on Ingenuity: NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Mission

Curiosity landed on my birthday and since then, I’ve been fascinated by the Mars missions. I love that Ingenuity was the little helicopter that many doubted and exceeded all expectations.

Open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.