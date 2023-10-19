Another slow day. Not just an excuse to put up my favorite photo of Jack Smith, I promise!
BREAKING: Michigan fraudulent elector James Renner has PLED GUILTY and is cooperating with the Michigan Attorney General. His 8 felony charges will be dropped in exchange for his cooperation. https://t.co/9ZLBLAxKqi
— Mueller, She Wrote 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@MuellerSheWrote) October 19, 2023
The new interim Senator for California is NOT running for the US Senate. I think that’s a great decision.
NEWS: Sen Laphonza Butler (D-CA) will not run for reelection.
Confirming the NY Times’ scoop.
Butler: “I’ve decided not to run for Senate in the upcoming election.” pic.twitter.com/84w2GmJzIe
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 19, 2023
Chris Kise, Trump’s atty, was forced to apologize to 2 female attorneys after dismissive remarks during an off-the-record sidebar in AG’s fraud trial. Kise told the law clerk he didn’t want to talk to her & questioned an AG atty’s intelligence.
EXCLUSIVE: @Law360 learned Chris Kise, Trump’s atty, was forced to apologize to 2 female attorneys after dismissive remarks during an off-the-record sidebar in AG’s fraud trial.
Kise told the law clerk he didn’t want to talk to her & questioned an AG atty’s intelligence pic.twitter.com/eMpcchzhVs
— Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) October 19, 2023
I love this from Brian Tyler Cohen. He has a whole series of these. I imagine he is going to go through every one of the 18 “Biden district” reps who voted for Jordan. He writes these short & sweet blurbs, and posts their photos with the descriptions.
Examples:
This is Young Kim (R-CA). She voted to elect MAGA extremist Jim Jordan, who voted to steal the 2020 election and backs a national abortion ban.
Kim’s district voted for Joe Biden.
This is Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ). He voted to elect MAGA extremist Jim Jordan, who voted to steal the 2020 election and backs a national abortion ban.
Ciscomani’s district voted for Joe Biden.
Not news, but fun. And smart.
Pretty good point. pic.twitter.com/Ja2d5KmYNP
— PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) October 19, 2023
GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE IN OPPOSITION TO DEFENDANT’S MOTION TO DISMISS ON PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY GROUNDS
This is major new ground for federal prosecutors. https://t.co/Ppog6RQEgv pic.twitter.com/RgFDM8rz76
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 19, 2023
Best snippet from Biden’s speech. (in my opinion)
We must, without equivocation, denounce antisemitism.
We must also, without equivocation, denounce Islamophobia.
To all of you hurting, I want you to know: I see you. You belong.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 20, 2023
