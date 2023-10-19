Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

White supremacy is terrorism.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Republicans in disarray!

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / News Roundup: Just Another Slow News Day

News Roundup: Just Another Slow News Day

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: ,

Another slow day.  Not just an excuse to put up my favorite photo of Jack Smith, I promise!

DC Indictment News

⭐️

The new interim Senator for California is NOT running for the US Senate. I think that’s a great decision.

⭐️

Chris Kise, Trump’s atty, was forced to apologize to 2 female attorneys after dismissive remarks during an off-the-record sidebar in AG’s fraud trial. Kise told the law clerk he didn’t want to talk to her & questioned an AG atty’s intelligence.

⭐️

I love this from Brian Tyler Cohen. He has a whole series of these. I imagine he is going to go through every one of the 18 “Biden district” reps who voted for Jordan.  He writes these short & sweet blurbs, and posts their photos with the descriptions.

Examples:

This is Young Kim (R-CA). She voted to elect MAGA extremist Jim Jordan, who voted to steal the 2020 election and backs a national abortion ban.

Kim’s district voted for Joe Biden.

.

This is Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ). He voted to elect MAGA extremist Jim Jordan, who voted to steal the 2020 election and backs a national abortion ban.

Ciscomani’s district voted for Joe Biden.

⭐️

Not news, but fun. And smart.

⭐️

Legal document

GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE IN OPPOSITION TO DEFENDANT’S MOTION TO DISMISS ON PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY GROUNDS

Link to PDF 

⭐️

⭐️

Best snippet from Biden’s speech.  (in my opinion)

⭐️

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Brachiator
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Craig
  • Danielx
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • eclare
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • piratedan
  • Rusty
  • Scout211
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Timill
  • TriassicSands
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    64Comments

    2. 2.

      Rusty

      No antisemitism and no Islamophobia?  What, we can’t hate people?  Keep this up and next Joe will want us to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and welcoming the stranger.  Where does he get these ideas?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      For anyone who doesn’t want to go to Twitter to see the statement of the (current) Senator from CA.  This is exactly what I hoped she would do, for these reasons.

      (click the image to see a non-blurry version)

      News Roundup: Just Another Slow News Day

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      Big shock that TIFG’s attorney is a sexist pig. He wouldn’t have ’em any other way!

      I’m glad to see Butler making the right choice for herself and her life. I’m sure she’ll do a terrific job while she’s there, but obviously this wasn’t something she sought out and if she feels that it’s not something she wants to dedicate herself to long-term, that is a perfectly wise move to make. I liked this line: “traditionally we don’t see those who have power let it go” — indeed we don’t! I think her willingness to do so proves that Newsom was right to choose her. Not because she’s not going to run, but because she knows how to make the right determination for her own circumstances without letting a desire for power come into play. If she had chosen to run, I think she would’ve been a formidable opponent.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      eclare

      Wow that attorney for TFG…stunning.  Is that the same guy who dismissively questioned E Jean Carroll?

      And for photos of Jack Smith, I’ll take the one of him training for a triathalon!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: Yeah, she might have been a great opponent, but she would be spending so much time campaigning, and not so much time senator-ing.

      This may be her best move if she ever thinks she actually wants to be in the senate.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      A simply magnificent, gut-wrenching and inspiring Biden speech in Israel. As an American, a Jew, a human being, I could not be more touched.

      ~ Jennifer Rubin

      @POTUS & @SecBlinken are trying to (1) support a U.S. ally, Israel & its right to self-defense, (2) provide aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and (3) prevent a larger war, all at the same time. They may fail. But so far, I’m impressed with their efforts. U.S. diplomacy at its best.

      ~ Michael McFaul

      It may be remembered as one of the best if not the best speeches of his presidency. He was firm. He was strong

      ~ Brit Hume, Fox News

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: I guess I may have read her last paragraph differently than you?  I felt like she was saying she was put in there to serve the people of CA, not to run for office.  Especially with that quote

      edit: I guess that makes it the perfect quote from a politician.  Everyone can read into it what they want. :-)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      HumboldtBlue

      “American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us safe. We put ALL that at risk if we ignore the war in Ukraine and turn our backs on Israel… this is a smart investment that will pay dividends on American security for generations.”

      That’s for the dipshits in the GOP who want to block support for Ukraine.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: Well, I was replying to this part of your comment:

      This may be her best move if she ever thinks she actually wants to be in the senate.

      And just saying that from what she said, it sounds like she’s happy to be the interim but isn’t interested in holding office long-term. She’s gonna do the best she can for CA for the time she’s there but since she’s not going to run, it sounds like that’s all she wants as far as elective office.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I hope Kise has that $3 million retainer invested in something, because after today, I think his days as an attorney are limited.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      BlueGuitarist

      “If once elected [president] and at a second election…outvoted by one or two votes,

      he will pretend false votes [and] foul play

      [and] hold possession of the reins of government”

      Jefferson (in 1787) to Madison on why he wanted presidents limited to a single term.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Steve in the ATL

      I am absolutely stunned by the number of people who have traveled to South Bend, IN to watch Boston University (not College!) play Notre Dame in hockey.  I’ve been in a hotel conference room all week negotiating with union thugs (not really–they’ve been great), and when I walked out tonight the lobby was full of little boys with hockey mullets, their dads with hockey mullets, and a few moms, mercifully without hockey mullets, and a large crown of people with barely comprehensible Bahstan accents.  A few minutes later, the BU hockey team comes in and the crowd erupts.  I may have to switch from wine to tequila….

      Reply
    30. 30.

      piratedan

      WG where is the Brian Cohen Taylor posts about the GOP reps in Biden won districts at?  I tried to find something at the youtube page, but couldn’t track it down.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Brachiator

      @WaterGirl:

      For anyone who doesn’t want to go to Twitter to see the statement of the (current) Senator from CA.  This is exactly what I hoped she would do, for these reasons.

      It looks as though Governor Newsom made a wise choice, and the Democratic Party candidates who have been seriously eyeing this Senate seat are all breathing a sigh of relief.

      Contrast the horror show of the GOP grudge match for the Speakership.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Craig

      @WaterGirl: I grew up in Virginia. In HS we went to James Monroe’s house Ashlawn. It’s outside Charlottesville on a hilltop near  Jefferson’s Monticello. Monroe had his buddy Thomas build the house since he was an architect. There is a drawing room with French Doors and a balcony that looked towards Monticello on a nearby hill. The guide told us that Monroe was 6′, tall for those times. Jefferson built the door to that room at 6′, so everytime Monroe entered that room he had to make a little bow towards Monticello. I found that fucking hilarious. Architect jokes, subtle.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl:

      So it sounds like from that statement, Senator Butler is not running to complete the last two months of her appointed term. She was appointed on October first.  She wrote that she has 383 days to work in the Senate for California.  I’m no math whiz but I think the 383 days just takes her to the general election.  So she will not be in the Senate after the November election.

      That makes sense for her to do, but it will be interesting to see if anyone runs for Senator for those last two months.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic: Amazing.  I am allergic to mushrooms, so I am not well-versed in their habits.

      Earlier this week I was in my garden, puling at lot of the annuals that are done for the year, and there were a whole bunch of really creepy, weird, hard, woody mushrooms in spot where my old 7′ diameter maple tree was (that fell on my house in 2013).

      I know the tree roots spawn mushrooms as they are rotting or disintegrating or decomposing or whatever they do, but these were different than any I had seen, and I wondered if this was the last hurrah.  After 10 years, maybe that’s the end of it.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      BlueGuitarist

      @piratedan:

      If you’re just looking for a list of Biden district Reps who voted for Gym Jordan:

      AZ-01 David Schweikert

      AZ-06 Juan Ciscomani

      CA-13 John Duarte

      CA-22 David Valadao

      CA-27 Mike Garcia

      CA-40 Young Kim

      CA-45 Michelle Steele

      NJ-07 Tom Kean

      NY-03 George Santos

      NY-19 Mark Molinaro

      NY-22 Brandon Williams

      PA-01 Brian Fitzpatrick

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Oh, good catch!

      That’s smart.  And good for the party, because then hopefully that will give a tiny bit more seniority to the person who wins the senate race.

      I can’t imagine that all 3 Ds won’t run for those 2 months, as well, since she has stated (obliquely) that she won’t.

      Class act.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Alison Rose

      Well, this is good news!

      A judge barred a Southern California school district Thursday from requiring teachers to notify parents when a student identifies as transgender, saying the policy discriminates against youths based on their gender identity.

      The policy adopted by the Chino Valley Unified School District in July — the first of its kind in the state — “treats otherwise similar students differently based on their sex or gender identity” and therefore violate the constitutional guarantee of equal protection of the laws, said San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Michael Sachs. He granted Attorney General Rob Bonta’s request for a preliminary injunction against the policy, which had been blocked by another judge last month.

      At the school board’s four-hour hearing before it adopted the policy in July, Sachs noted, board members who supported it described gender nonconformity as a “mental illness” and the board’s president, Sonja Shaw, told state schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond that he was supporting “things that pervert children.”

      Emily Rae, a lawyer for the school district, told Sachs that children’s decisions to change their gender identity “raise major health concerns about which parents have a right to know.”

      “Socially transitioning behind their parents’ backs does not promote well-being,” said attorney Josh Dixon of the Center for American Liberty, a conservative group representing parents who support the district’s policy.

      But at the end of a 2½-hour hearing Thursday, Sachs told the lawyers that “I do not accept that making the choice, if it’s even a choice, of being transgender is a mental health problem.” He said a transgender child might also conclude that mandatory parental notification “would have a chilling effect on my ability to express myself” and decide to stay in the closet.

      Some transgender youths can discuss their gender identity with their parents, some cannot, and “my job as a judge is to have their backs,” Sachs said.

      The people who support these policies are always so painfully ignorant in addition to being transphobic. The lawyer saying that a kid using different pronouns “raises health concerns” is stupid — the kid isn’t getting top surgery behind the gym or something, they’re just asking people to use different words when referring to them, maybe a different name. The “health concern” bullshit is just about parents thinking they own their children and can demand that they retain the identity the parent believes they should have. And socially transitioning “behind their backs” absolute could promote “well-being” if the child might get beaten or kicked out if their parents know.

      I’m glad the judge said as much and recognized that he needs to be on the side of kids who would be at risk from a policy like this.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Brachiator

      @WaterGirl:

      RE: Jefferson (in 1787) to Madison on why he wanted presidents limited to a single term

      @BlueGuitarist: Wow, that Jefferson guy was pretty smart.

      Like both of his predecessors, Jefferson ran for a second term. The election of 1804 was the first to be held after the ratification of the Twelfth Amendment, which instituted the current electoral system in which separate electoral votes are cast for the presidency and vice presidency.

      Madison also served two terms. I think that Jefferson saw that it’s tough to get things done during a single term.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Rusty:

      No antisemitism and no Islamophobia? What, we can’t hate people? Keep this up and next Joe will want us to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and welcoming the stranger. Where does he get these ideas?

      Can’t we be more accepting of naked people instead?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      TriassicSands

      The new interim Senator for California is NOT running for the US Senate. I think that’s a great decision.

      Obviously, she should do what she feels is best. However, after reviewing the three current candidates for the Senate, I think, if I lived in CA and had the choice, I might well choose Butler over the other three.

      Why? First, Barbaral Lee is 77 years old. I’m not voting for anyone that old for a six-year term unless I have no realistic alternative.

      Second, although I like Adam Schiff and he might be my choice currently if age were not a factor, he is already 63. At this point, for me that would limit him to two terms maximum.

      And finally, Katie Porter. She is only 49, which is only 5 years older than Butler, but currently there are zero African American women in the Senate, which, were Butler to do a stellar job over the next year, would cause me to give her the nod. Additionally, we will actually have a chance to see Butler in action as a senator, which is different from being a representative.

      Of course, I don’t live in CA, so I can’t vote there, but that doesn’t stop me from caring about the senators other states elect.

      I’m not sure why Lee is running. At her age, it seems reasonable to me for her to finish out her career in the House. If she were elected next year, Californians might face the prospect of voting for an 84-year-old candidate who would be half way to 85. They just made that mistake with Feinstein. She is more than a year older than I am, and with all the recent discussion of governmental gerontocracy, running for the Senate when she will be 78 upon assuming office seems unrealistic. I think experience matters and electing someone her age means she will never have the time to become the best senator should could be. It’s one thing to stay too long, which I don’t think is good, and another to not even start until you’re at the point where you should probably be quitting.

      On the other hand, I can hardly blame Butler from not wanting to spend her career in the Senate amidst the likes of Cruz, Hawley, Tuberville, Kennedy, et al. And, I should throw in Menendez for a little bothsiderist touch.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Brachiator

      @Craig:

      The guide told us that Monroe was 6′, tall for those times. Jefferson built the door to that room at 6′, so everytime Monroe entered that room he had to make a little bow towards Monticello. I found that fucking hilarious. Architect jokes, subtle.

      For some reason, I didn’t think that Monroe was that tall, but I guess I didn’t pay much attention to details like that when I read presidential biographies. I did remember that Madison was not very tall.

      Jefferson was 6 ft 2 inches, a little taller than his buddy Monroe.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Scout211

      In case you thought this was a three-way primary for Senator Feinsteins’s seat,  ballotpedia lists 38 candidates who have filed to run.  Talk about a jungle primary.

      There are (as of now) no candidates who have filed to run for the special election to fill the last two months of Senator Butler’s term. The filing deadline is December 8th.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      WaterGirl

      @TriassicSands: Interesting to see your thinking!  She appears to be a big picture thinker, with her eyes on the prize.  I wonder if she thinks that if she kind of enjoys being senator (remains to be seen) she might rather step into that when our government is (hopefully) more functional after another election or two with Dems winning.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Scout211: state laws differ, but generally, a person appointed to fill a vacancy only hold the office until the results of a special election are certified.

      If you notice Feinstein took office as senator in November 1992, immediately after she won a special election.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Brachiator

      @TriassicSands:

      if I lived in CA and had the choice, I might well choose Butler over the other three.

      Butler is 44, not that much younger than Porter.

      I live in California and like all three of the main challengers. I would happily consider Butler if she also chose to run.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Chetan Murthy

      @TriassicSands: My thoughts about Schiff pretty much mirror yours.  And of course, Lee.

      ETA: this, besides really loving Schiff.  I mean,  he’s so great.  Just …. old is old.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      TriassicSands

      @WaterGirl:

      If you haven’t gone to bed yet…

      Or, if she were looking ahead, she might see that the layout for next year’s election puts Democrats at a distinct disadvantage to hold the majority. If being a senator weren’t her dream job, then the prospect of being in the minority with whomever will take over as Majority Leader from McConnell (assuming both that McConnell eventually leaves rather than being re-animated and that the Democrats do lose the majority) running the show might make it even less attractive.

      However, as I said, she should do what she wants to do. No one should run for a seat they don’t really want. She also may not want to “live” in D.C., which I could understand.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.