Another slow day. Not just an excuse to put up my favorite photo of Jack Smith, I promise!

BREAKING: Michigan fraudulent elector James Renner has PLED GUILTY and is cooperating with the Michigan Attorney General. His 8 felony charges will be dropped in exchange for his cooperation. https://t.co/9ZLBLAxKqi — Mueller, She Wrote 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@MuellerSheWrote) October 19, 2023

The new interim Senator for California is NOT running for the US Senate. I think that’s a great decision.

NEWS: Sen Laphonza Butler (D-CA) will not run for reelection. Confirming the NY Times’ scoop. Butler: “I’ve decided not to run for Senate in the upcoming election.” pic.twitter.com/84w2GmJzIe — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 19, 2023

Chris Kise, Trump’s atty, was forced to apologize to 2 female attorneys after dismissive remarks during an off-the-record sidebar in AG’s fraud trial. Kise told the law clerk he didn’t want to talk to her & questioned an AG atty’s intelligence.

EXCLUSIVE: @Law360 learned Chris Kise, Trump’s atty, was forced to apologize to 2 female attorneys after dismissive remarks during an off-the-record sidebar in AG’s fraud trial. Kise told the law clerk he didn’t want to talk to her & questioned an AG atty’s intelligence pic.twitter.com/eMpcchzhVs — Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) October 19, 2023

I love this from Brian Tyler Cohen. He has a whole series of these. I imagine he is going to go through every one of the 18 “Biden district” reps who voted for Jordan. He writes these short & sweet blurbs, and posts their photos with the descriptions.

Examples:

This is Young Kim (R-CA). She voted to elect MAGA extremist Jim Jordan, who voted to steal the 2020 election and backs a national abortion ban. Kim’s district voted for Joe Biden.

This is Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ). He voted to elect MAGA extremist Jim Jordan, who voted to steal the 2020 election and backs a national abortion ban. Ciscomani’s district voted for Joe Biden.

Not news, but fun. And smart.

Legal document GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE IN OPPOSITION TO DEFENDANT’S MOTION TO DISMISS ON PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY GROUNDS

Link to PDF

This is major new ground for federal prosecutors. https://t.co/Ppog6RQEgv pic.twitter.com/RgFDM8rz76 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 19, 2023

Best snippet from Biden’s speech. (in my opinion)

We must, without equivocation, denounce antisemitism. We must also, without equivocation, denounce Islamophobia. To all of you hurting, I want you to know: I see you. You belong. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 20, 2023

