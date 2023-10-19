(Image by Neivanmade)

Before we fully dive into the update regarding Ukraine, I want to focus on the dysfunction in the US that is going to make things infinitely harder for the Ukrainians because I don’t think it has been properly described anywhere. The dysfunction, of course, is the House GOP caucus’s inability to elect a Speaker of the House since they removed Congressman McCarthy. In order for McCarthy to be elected Speaker in the first place he had to cut deals with everyone. The deals he cut with the Freedom Caucus to remain Speaker including using the debt limit to drive massive budget cuts. He blinked on that and cut a deal with President Biden to raise it. That deal included top lines for the twelve appropriations bills that needed to be passed by the end of September. As you may recall the Freedom Caucus was beside itself, which is at least one, if not two, to many Freedom Caucuses. In the run up to the end of the Federal fiscal year, McCarthy attempted to keep the speakership by cutting a new deal with the Freedom Caucus: to impose those massive budget cuts that he didn’t get during the debt limit negotiations and that he’d foresworn as part of the debt limit raise agreement. The Freedom Caucus desperately wants to shut down the Federal government, as well as to blow up the economy via crashing through the debt limit. So much that the want to use the latter to achieve the former. McCarthy’s agreement with President Biden took that off the table in the late Spring. When he then blinked and agreed to a clean continuing resolution (CR) minus the additional Ukraine funding to keep the Federal government open for 45 days, the Freedom Caucus, via Congressman Gaetz, pulled the pin and removed him.

Since then the House GOP Caucus first voted internally that Congressman Scalise would become Speaker. These caucus votes are not to gauge who has what support. Rather, they are intended to choose who the majority caucus will nominate and then once nominated, the majority caucus all votes for their internal nominee. Except the Freedom Caucus just decided that those rules, like so many others, do not apply to them. So the House GOP Caucus met again and nominated Congressman Jordan. This rewarded the Freedom Caucus, teaching them that their behavior works. Unfortunately for them enough non-Freedom Caucus members learned the same lesson and despite the fact that the internal nomination is supposed to be binding, enough refused to vote for Congressman Jordan that he too failed to be elected Speaker.

While all of this is going on the legislative branch of the US government is functionally shut down. The Senate can handle nominations and do committee work, but the House is functionally closed for business. It shouldn’t be, but it is. Why shouldn’t it be? Because we have a Speaker Pro Tem: Patrick McHenry. The Speaker Pro Tim position was created as a continuity of government position and solution for the House in the aftermath of 9-11. Should the Speaker become incapacitated or die – whether from natural causes, an accident, or a deliberate attack – there is a designated member of the House majority who can immediately take over and insure that the government, in this case the legislative branch, continues to operate and function. That’s the whole point of continuity of government positions and solution. Not to create a caretaker who can only oversee the election of the new person who will continue the government function, but to ensure the government function is ongoing until the replacement is in place.

Remember three paragraphs ago when I wrote that the House Freedom Caucus desperately want a government shutdown? They want it to force the President, as well as the Senate to agree to massive budgetary cuts that dismantle most of the Federal governments programs and functions. As is the case with the debt ceiling limit, they want a shutdown to use as a legislative hostage to get what they cannot achieve through regular order. The House GOP Caucus’s decision that the Speaker Pro Tem position, which was created solely to ensure that the House could continue to function and do its business until a new Speaker could be elected, is merely a caretaker who cannot ensure the continuation of the government function gives them what they want. Right now, other than the Senate handling nominations, the US Congress is closed because the House of Representatives is closed for any and all business other than electing a Speaker. And that includes either passing all twelve appropriations bills separately, an omnibus appropriation bill that covers all of them in one package, or a short, medium, or long term (year on year through the end of the Federal fiscal year) continuing resolution. As long as the House GOP Caucus cannot and/or will not elect a Speaker, the legislative branch is shut down and, soon, the Federal government will follow. This may look like Republicans in disarray. It is not! What this is the House GOP Caucus, being led by the House Freedom Caucus, which is controlled by Congressman Jordan, breaking the House of Representatives to get what they want: a Federal government shutdown that can be leveraged to achieve the massive budgetary and program cuts they otherwise do not have the ways and means to achieve. The tell is not a single member of the House GOP Caucus has asked for the House Parliamentarian to issue a ruling clarifying the role of the Speaker Pro Tem. They won’t do that because they can’t take the risk that the ruling won’t state clearly that the whole point of having a Speaker Pro Tem to ensure the House can continue to function until a new Speaker is elected, which would mean that the House would and could have to get back to actual business. It is also why there will never actually be an “empowered” Speaker Pro Tem McHenry, even with Congressman Jordan actually in charge with this new bullshit title of Speaker-Designate.

The effect on Ukraine from all of this is that it ensures that there will not be an Ukraine supplemental. At this point, despite their dispensational pre-millennialist doctrinal support for Israel, the House GOP Caucus would rather shut down the government because they think that will allow them to gut the Federal budget than actual fund Israel, despite their need for Israel to fulfill its role in their apocalyptic theology.

No Speaker, no functioning House of Representatives. No functioning House of Representatives, no Federal appropriations bills – the individual twelve, an omnibus, or any form of CR – and therefore no government funding past the middle of November. No government funding past the middle of November, no Federal government after the middle of November. And that is exactly what the House Freedom Caucus, as well as its enablers among the rest of the House GOP want. Ukraine, as well as Israel, Palestinian refugees trying to flee Gaza, Taiwan, etc will all be just additional and incidental casualties of Congressman Jordan’s and his Freedom Caucus colleagues’ monomaniacal desire to gut the Federal budget based on their insane understanding of the role of Congress and the Federal government. Point and laugh all you want. The House GOP Caucus is not in disarray. It is doing exactly what the House Freedom Caucus wants: setting the conditions for a US government shutdown in mid-November.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

I am grateful to the United States for leadership that helps unite the world in protecting lives – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! I have just finished a call with U.S. President Biden. As always, a meaningful conversation – a conversation of allies. A strong signal of support – as much as needed for the victory. I am grateful to President Biden, to the Congress – both parties – and to the American people for their strong support and leadership – leadership that helps unite the world to protect lives and the rules-based international order. Ukrainians know how important strong unity is in defending against terror, against aggression. Unity here in our country. Unity in partner countries, particularly in America. Unity of the world. We discussed further joint steps in the defense of freedom. We discussed defense support, including the fact that ATACMS can help us speed up the liberation of Ukraine from the occupier. Of course, we also talked about preserving assistance to Ukraine next year – about a significant support package for our country. America will support the implementation of the Peace Formula, and I have informed President Biden of the next major international meeting on the Peace Formula, which will take place in Malta this month. I asked President Biden about his visit to the Middle East and his view of the further developments. We share the same view that it is necessary to avoid further destabilization and incitement of war in this region of the world as well. Ukrainians and Americans, we sympathize with all the victims of the tragic events. Ukraine is ready to work together with America and all partners to stabilize the situation and save as many lives as possible. Today I also spoke with UN Secretary-General Guterres. We talked about how the UN institutions can help our country and our people during the winter period. We also talked about food security – about the routes of food exports from Ukraine in the Black Sea, about the need to protect Ukrainian ports from Russian terrorist attacks. I invited Mr. Secretary-General to the food summit – the summit of our humanitarian initiative “Grain from Ukraine”, which will be held in November. I also praised the UN’s active participation in the global efforts on the Peace Formula and readiness to send a UN representative to the next meeting in the format of advisors. Of course, we also discussed the situation in Israel, Palestine, and the Middle East in general. The whole world must be consolidated so that peace reigns in every region of the world – everywhere on earth. And no matter what happens, all parties must ensure that ordinary civilians receive the necessary assistance and are able to flee hostilities. Any form of terror and warmongering is unacceptable. One more thing. I started this day with a working trip to Kyiv region – those towns and villages affected by the Russian occupation. I am grateful to everyone who is working to restore everything that was destroyed by the occupier. Ukraine is not left alone – we are being helped by governments of different countries and philanthropists. Of course, a lot needs to be done – a lot needs to be rebuilt, restored, so that not a single ruin is left in Ukraine. But all this work is based on one thing – the sincerity of the hearts of the people who are with us, who value life, freedom and courage as much as we do in Ukraine. I believe that such people are the majority in the world. And we must continue to do everything possible and impossible to ensure that the majority of the world stands with Ukraine. Glory to everyone who fights and works for Ukraine, for freedom! Thank you to everyone who helps us! Glory to Ukraine!

Cats are also bringing Ukraine's victory closer. 📸: @Inside_the_AFU pic.twitter.com/ld8xamISzy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 19, 2023

An ATACMS update:

Ukraine and the United States of America agreed on the continuous supply of long-range ATACMS missiles for our defenders. – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

The minister also expressed hope that in the future the USA will provide Ukraine with an ATACMS… pic.twitter.com/N2WNkSUmS5 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 19, 2023

Here’s the details from RBC-Ukraine:

Ukraine and the United States of America have agreed on a constant supply of ATACMS long-range missiles for our defenders. According to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated on the air of “Breakfast with 1+1” by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba. “Ukraine’s receipt of ATACMS missiles on an ongoing basis is a direct result of the agreement between President Zelenskyy (President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy – ed.) and President Biden (US President Joe Biden – ed.), which was reached in Washington during their personal meeting at the end of September,” the Foreign Minister stressed. According to him, if you read “between the lines” Zelenskyy’s speech after the meeting with Biden, you can understand that a very important decision was made and it could only be like that. “Therefore, I thank the United States for implementing the agreements and for strengthening our firepower,” Kuleba added. The minister also expressed hope that in the future the United States will provide Ukraine with ATACMS with a range of 300 kilometers.

Avdiivka:

The Avdiivka direction.

Our morning starts not with coffee, but with reducing the number of Ukraine's enemies. We do everything possible so that your day begins with good news! 📷116 TDF Brigade pic.twitter.com/HQrIy2M2zW — Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (@TDF_UA) October 19, 2023

116th Territorial Brigade of Ukraine repels Russian attack on Avdiivka.https://t.co/YYFvqmWVjm pic.twitter.com/8qUjTWQPbv — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 19, 2023

➕DeepState➕ about todays Russian attempted attack on Avdiivka front: “The enemy resumed assault operations from the direction of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka front. ➕ Once again, a column with a significant number of equipment pushed towards the railway track with the aim of… pic.twitter.com/I3UlTHj2m4 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 19, 2023

/2. The path of two BMPs https://t.co/jSPcDk6Iou — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 19, 2023

Propagandist Sladkov, commenting on Avdiivka, admits that the only method still available for Russians in terms of advancing is "meat assaults". He keeps sending these weird signals when he says Russia will definitely fight to victory but then lists essentially impossible… pic.twitter.com/EADUK2AJnb — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 19, 2023

Propagandist Sladkov, commenting on Avdiivka, admits that the only method still available for Russians in terms of advancing is “meat assaults”. He keeps sending these weird signals when he says Russia will definitely fight to victory but then lists essentially impossible requirements to achieve this. https://t.me/Sladkov_plus/8871

Zaporizhzhia:

Blast from the war's past. Alexander Mozhaev, aka Babai, an infamous Russian Cossack fighter who was one of the early faces of Russia's first invasion of Crimea and the Donbas, has reportedly been KIA in Zaporizhzhia region. He was not a pleasant man, not fond of nosy journos. pic.twitter.com/YH832QmvDb — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 19, 2023

That’s one Black Sea Cossack down and a lot more to go!

Bakhmut:

Work of the Ukrainian army aviation in Bakhmut. Published on Sirskiy's telegram channel https://t.co/WA66Jcvvjz pic.twitter.com/GRGDvEXIA8 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 19, 2023

Kharkiv:

Searing ⁦@AlecuRussell⁩ dispatch from Kharkiv, one of Ukraine’s loveliest cities https://t.co/4eYVtjuaWM — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 19, 2023

The Financial Times has the details:

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, in north-eastern Ukraine, has decided the time has come to dig deep — literally. With the nearest Russian rocket batteries just 40 seconds flight time away and still targeting his city 20 months after Moscow’s full-scale invasion, the grizzled politician has ordered workers to build an underground school for up to 1,000 children by the end of the year. As part of a shift to a subterranean parallel order for Ukraine’s second city, he has also pledged to build Kharkiv’s first underground depot for metro trains next year; metro stations are already hosting five primary schools. On the mayor’s mind is not just security, but a longer-term conundrum: how to entice back the hundreds of thousands of people who fled last year and how to keep those who stayed. “We cannot wait until the end of the war” before starting rebuilding, Terekhov said in an interview in his basement office. “If we stop and do nothing we will lose the city. We will not lose territory but we’ll lose our residents.” But Kharkiv is a city of two realities: it is so close to Russia that even Patriot missiles — which guard the capital Kyiv — would not have enough time to intercept the Russian rockets. Schools and universities operate online. Public meetings are held in basements. The siren sounds several times a day. On October 6 two Russian missiles demolished a housing block in the city centre, killing a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother and wounding 30 more. Before the war the city’s population was 1.5mn. The authorities now estimate it to be about 1.1mn including 500,000 people displaced from areas occupied by the Russians or near the frontline. Most of the 300,000 students here before the war have left the city. An added concern is that if the war drags on, many of the city’s businesses may shift their headquarters to the west of the country which is less at risk — and Kharkiv’s economic lifeblood will drain away. “We do worry about it,” the mayor said. He is convinced businesses want to come back but that security and services are essential to persuade them. There is one bright spot. Known in the Soviet era for its heavy industry, in the decade before Russia’s full-scale invasion Kharkiv developed a thriving tech sector; nationally this grew 10 per cent last year, partly via a shift to defence tech. The Kharkiv “IT Cluster”, a swanky hub for start-ups, is open for business. Olga Shapoval, the chief executive, said while most of the city’s estimated 50,000 software engineers had dispersed last year all but one of the city’s nearly 500 tech companies were still thriving. This year though “is not so optimistic” because of the war and also fears of recession in the US where most of their clients are based. Also, Kharkiv has lost the economic boost via the discretionary spending of the engineers, among the best-paid workers in the country. In the village of Staryi Saltiv, east of Kharkiv, Konstyantyn Hordienko, a 48-year-old councillor, embodies the can-do spirit underpinning local morale. He is overseeing repairs from his base in the local music school; the only habitable official building, it is pockmarked with shrapnel scars and bullet holes. The village was occupied by Russian forces for two months, and then for five months after they were pushed back was a no-man’s land. “It was ping pong,” Hordienko said. Now about half its population of a few thousand have returned. But there is no gas in the main part of the village and little water, he said, “and winter is coming”. “There is one big issue: we are 20 kilometres from the border. That’s what stops people coming back — and let’s be honest people will only return where they have a place to live.” Many international non-governmental organisations have come to look. The German branch of the charity Caritas has funded a supply of wood to heat houses. “But only one in 10 NGOs wants to invest yet because we are so close to Russia,” the councillor said. “They don’t want to see it all destroyed again. “We have a vision but we don’t have money. It costs a lot to build infrastructure and I understand: the government has to fight the war.”

More at the link!

Berdiansk:

I can't say with certainty, but it appears they are removing blades for subsequent ground transportation. At least 6 helicopters are irreparably damaged due to fire, 1 is in poor condition, and 1 likely has already been removed, making it challenging to determine its exact state — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 19, 2023

Higher resolution imagery for public use just came in from @bradyafr You can now see it for yourselfhttps://t.co/XhXdgNaY04 pic.twitter.com/zNsnoeZmWS — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 19, 2023

The Luhansk air field:

Amid the predominant public focus on the successful ATACMS strike at Berdyansk airfield, our team has also assembled a comprehensive report on the outcomes of a similar strike at Luhansk airport, where numerous Russian attack and transport helicopters are stationed.

🧵Thread: pic.twitter.com/r3xTHSl0DZ — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 19, 2023

3/ In the October 18th imagery, scorch marks from explosions are evident on the airport apron, confirming the deployment of the previously reported M-39 ATACMS missile with nearly a thousand anti-personnel and anti-material bomblets. pic.twitter.com/m1z49uWcU1 — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 19, 2023

5/ By analyzing scorch mark patterns and submunition characteristics, we've concluded that avoiding damage, especially for larger objects like helicopters, is highly challenging. This is supported by secondary indicators like rotor absence, leaks, and missing parts. pic.twitter.com/i7ZnQZtCfH — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 19, 2023

7/ While the report of the attack is dated October 17th, multiple helicopters are still present at the base, mirroring a pattern observed at Berdyansk airfield. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 19, 2023

9/ If you found this post valuable, please consider liking and sharing it. These images are made possible through donations on BuyMeACoffee and support from our website's premium subscribers. Consider this option to support future reports like this. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 19, 2023

The left bank of the Dnipro in Russian occupied Kherson, Oblast:

Romanov (Russian) published a video from the Oleshky – Radens'k highway. Number of annihilated Russian equipment is visible. For the record, this is the left bank of the Dnieper, area under control of the Russians (for now). Ukrainian FPV drones and artillery destroying Russian… pic.twitter.com/q6lmvKBllU — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 19, 2023

Romanov (Russian) published a video from the Oleshky – Radens’k highway. Number of annihilated Russian equipment is visible. For the record, this is the left bank of the Dnieper, area under control of the Russians (for now). Ukrainian FPV drones and artillery destroying Russian equipment in the rears.

For you aficionados of Russian military equipment going boom:

The number of destroyed russian tanks is approaching 5,000. Special operations forces blew up several more. 📹: @SOF_UKR pic.twitter.com/jAJvUHvk6O — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 19, 2023

Russia has arrested another US journalist. This one works for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL):

Russia has arrested another US journalist, RFE's Alsu Kurmasheva, on the more or less explicit basis that reporting on the war in Ukraine is illegal. Awful news. @polinaivanovva has the latest: https://t.co/Lg10sP5tFA — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 19, 2023

From The Financial Times:

Russia has detained a second US journalist, accusing the reporter of failing to register as a foreign agent while collecting information online, according to her employer and a press freedom group. If found guilty, Alsu Kurmasheva, a dual Russian-US citizen who works for US government-funded outlet Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, could be sentenced to up to five years in jail, the Committee to Protect Journalists said. Kurmasheva is accused by authorities of having “deliberately conducted a targeted collection of military information about Russian activities via the internet in order to transmit information to foreign sources”, the CPJ said. Her detention follows the arrest on espionage charges of US journalist Evan Gershkovich in March, as Russia widened its crackdown on all forms of independent journalism in the country after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Kurmasheva, an editor for RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir language service, was first detained in Russia’s Tatarstan republic this summer. Kurmasheva lives in Prague in the Czech Republic but travelled to Russia on May 20 because of a family emergency. On June 2, as the journalist was leaving the country, she was detained at Kazan airport. Russian authorities confiscated her passports, RFE/RL said, and she was unable to leave the country. She was waiting to retrieve her documents when a new charge of failing to register as a foreign agent while collecting information on Russian military activities was announced on October 18, according to RFE/RL. Local state news agency Tatar-Inform shared a video of Kurmasheva being led by two men, their faces covered in black, to a local courtroom. Citing an unnamed source, it also outlined the accusations the Russian authorities have against Kurmasheva. According to Tatar-Inform’s report, in September last year Kurmasheva collected information online about university professors in Tatarstan who had been conscripted to fight in Ukraine. That month, Russia had launched a mass mobilisation campaign that sent shockwaves through the country. Kurmasheva, the allegations claim, “used this information to prepare ‘alternative analytical materials’ for specialised international bodies and to conduct information campaigns discrediting Russia”.

More at the link!

So much for the Israeli-Russian relationship:

Amir Weitmann, powerful member of Netanyahu’s Likud party in Israel, went live on Russia Today and, oh Boy, tore into Russia’s stance. I was only waiting for him to step through the screen. What an epic statement. This is exactly what will resonate in Moscow, especially with… pic.twitter.com/1pUN1nuQKZ — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) October 19, 2023

This seems unlikely to help:

Anti-Semitic posts are flooding Russian Telegram channels. It's as if a dam has burst, releasing a wave of hatred towards Israel. Ukraine is also targeted in the same hate-filled posts pic.twitter.com/UT4seWabie — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 19, 2023

Seems they’re having better luck in Pyongyang:

Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, met Kim Jong-Un in Pyongyang today. This may mean Putin will take up the invitation to visit North Korea, which the US says is supplying Russia's war effort in Ukraine, fairly soon pic.twitter.com/BMyc3YxRHz — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 19, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos today, so here’s some adjacent material from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense:

Cats are also bringing Ukraine's victory closer. 📸: @Inside_the_AFU pic.twitter.com/ld8xamISzy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 19, 2023

Open thread!