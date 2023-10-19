On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Kabecoo

This is the second post about the Skyline trail in Olympic National Park. The first two days of hiking brought me to an area I had not seen in several years. I was looking forward to a day with many flowers, a bear or two if lucky, maybe some new blisters!

One small wrinkle: the trail varies from its location as shown on several topographical maps. Most of these variations are minor, but sometimes the maps are off by a thousand vertical feet or so. This had gotten me into trouble a few times before and I was hopeful about staying on route.