Biden warns Israelis against getting consumed by rage, noting that after 9/11, the US "sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes."
"The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas," he adds. pic.twitter.com/b1rfl8gxfP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2023
On the conflict between Israel & Hamas, @VP: “In this moment of heartbreak & tragedy, Iike so many of you, I am grateful for the leadership of @POTUS…he has demonstrated: strength, compassion, and moral clarity. & that’s exactly what our country & our world needs in this moment” pic.twitter.com/40OrvyCHzR
— Ernie Apreza (@ErnestoApreza46) October 18, 2023
Mark your schedules:
??The President will address the nation tomorrow night at 8:00pm from the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/m2mqKT9UfW
— Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) October 18, 2023
The security needs of Israel AND the innocent people in Gaza must both be priorities.
“The two do not have to be inconsistent.”
Hear @SenDuckworth and US Ambassador to Israel nominee Jack Lew lay it out: pic.twitter.com/E2Cx7AyeHu
— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 18, 2023
Note sender:
Biden has flown into a war zone.
Trump couldn’t figure out how to visit in the rain a cemetery in France with American war dead.
— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) October 18, 2023
"Mistakes were made?" https://t.co/UR45xzRwfQ
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 18, 2023
Hakeem Jeffries beat Jim Jordan 212-199 for Speaker, with 22 votes for other Republicans.
Here’s a deal: if they support Hakeem for Speaker, we’ll let them end their embarrassing impeachment drive against President Biden.
— Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) October 18, 2023
By my count, this is the 13th time this year Jeffries got the most votes for Speaker (1 through 11 w/McCarthy, plus yesterday). pic.twitter.com/FIpB6LsGMi
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 18, 2023
The best way to describe this is that "Fuck Jim Jordan" has a solid bipartisan majority.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 18, 2023
After leaving a House Democratic Caucus meeting, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, "it was a triumph for democracy in our country that an insurrectionist was rejected by the Republicans again as their candidate for Speaker." pic.twitter.com/uHnU2XfZtV
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 18, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings