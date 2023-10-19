Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

It’s a doggy dog world.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Second rate reporter says what?

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The willow is too close to the house.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Let there be snark.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: News of the Grown-Up Government

Thursday Morning Open Thread: News of the Grown-Up Government

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Mark your schedules:


Note sender:

Thursday Morning Open Thread: News of the Grown-Up Government

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • Joey Maloney

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Jim Jordan’s district is a gerrymandered amalgamated hellscape of exurbs of Columbus, Dayton, Ft Wayne(IN), Toledo and Akron/Cleveland. It’s a set of disparate cities with differing economies, and the only thing each has in common is a set of exurbs from which disaffected, suspicious, parochial white people commute into the city for work.

      He’s the apotheosis of exurban whites….

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.