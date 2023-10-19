Biden warns Israelis against getting consumed by rage, noting that after 9/11, the US "sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes." "The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas," he adds. pic.twitter.com/b1rfl8gxfP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2023

On the conflict between Israel & Hamas, @VP: “In this moment of heartbreak & tragedy, Iike so many of you, I am grateful for the leadership of @POTUS…he has demonstrated: strength, compassion, and moral clarity. & that’s exactly what our country & our world needs in this moment” pic.twitter.com/40OrvyCHzR — Ernie Apreza (@ErnestoApreza46) October 18, 2023

Mark your schedules:

??The President will address the nation tomorrow night at 8:00pm from the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/m2mqKT9UfW — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) October 18, 2023





The security needs of Israel AND the innocent people in Gaza must both be priorities. “The two do not have to be inconsistent.” Hear @SenDuckworth and US Ambassador to Israel nominee Jack Lew lay it out: pic.twitter.com/E2Cx7AyeHu — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 18, 2023

Note sender:

Biden has flown into a war zone.

Trump couldn’t figure out how to visit in the rain a cemetery in France with American war dead. — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) October 18, 2023

Hakeem Jeffries beat Jim Jordan 212-199 for Speaker, with 22 votes for other Republicans. Here’s a deal: if they support Hakeem for Speaker, we’ll let them end their embarrassing impeachment drive against President Biden. — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) October 18, 2023

By my count, this is the 13th time this year Jeffries got the most votes for Speaker (1 through 11 w/McCarthy, plus yesterday). pic.twitter.com/FIpB6LsGMi — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 18, 2023

The best way to describe this is that "Fuck Jim Jordan" has a solid bipartisan majority. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 18, 2023