Wednesday Night Open Thread: Happy Thoughts

For certain, very Democratic values of ‘happy’…


(i.e., no longer than a tweet.)

But (sorta) seriously…

If the professional ratf*cking / horserace tout campaign staffing and pundit classes have decided TFG is bad for business, that’s good for democracy, frankly. Per Politico“‘There’s just no excitement’: Retail politics takes a nosedive in a Trump-dominated campaign”:

If the Republican presidential primary this year is putting you half to sleep, you’re not alone. And it’s not just because Donald Trump is running away with the nomination.

Operatives and party activists in key early voting states say they can’t recall a recent cycle in which they had such little interaction with candidates…

… GOP candidate events in Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state, are down nearly 50 percent this election cycle, compared to the same point in 2015, according to a review of campaign event trackers in early states. In New Hampshire, the first primary state, the candidates’ roster of September events was a fraction of those eight years ago. And hardly anyone is making the trek to Nevada.

In a lopsided election year, retail politics is flatlining.

“I’m truly stunned. It’s way down,” said Chad Connelly, a former South Carolina Republican Party chair whose faith-based organization Faith Wins holds frequent meetings with pastors in the early nominating states. “I don’t think anybody would say this is a normal cycle.”


Faith Wins, but cash *spends*.

The decline of retail in 2024 is the product of several factors, all of them accelerated by Trump. First, rival candidates waited for months to see if the former president would run and then, once he did, if he would implode on his own. When they eventually did get in the race, they were confronted by a tightened calendar, reducing their time on the trail. Meanwhile, to qualify for a summer debate, lower-polling rivals were forced to focus more heavily on national TV appearances, social media and small-dollar fundraising to meet polling and donor thresholds.

And even when they did have time to press the flesh, the payoff was always going to be low in a primary nationalized by Trump’s legal entanglements, drawing more cameras to courtrooms in Miami, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and New York than the Pizza Ranch in Cedar Rapids.

The effect has been to further paralyze the race and cement Trump’s substantial lead — cutting off an avenue once relied on by lower-polling, lesser-funded candidates to shake up the field…

And even when the candidates are coming around, it isn’t like it was before. In New Hampshire, where several candidates flocked late last week for a series of in-person campaign stops and a cattle call, DeSantis told reporters that “voters resent being taken for granted” — in his first swing through the state in seven weeks.

Sean Van Anglen, a New Hampshire political consultant and Trump-turned-DeSantis supporter, said it “just seems like this cycle has been very bland.”

He added, “There’s just no excitement.”

 
Why does this matter? Per the Washington Post, company paper for the town whose monopoly industry is national politics, “The Republican Primary LARP”: [Unpaywalled gift link]:

One way to think about a primary is as a jobs program. When the businessman Mike Bloomberg ran for president as a Democrat, in 2020, he spent more than $1 billion of his own money and had a campaign staff of about 2,400 people. Or you could think of it as a wealth redistribution operation, largely benefiting the consulting class.

Jeff Roe, the man behind a top DeSantis super PAC, told investors last year that his firm (which also has corporate clients) would take in $250 million in revenue by 2024 and make about $36 million in profit. “He’s laughing all the way to the bank,” LaCivita, the Trump aide, said of Roe. “You’ve got to keep the grift going as long as possible… This guy hasn’t won anything. But he’s a business guy, and he’s been successful at building a business.”…

For a certain kind of political professional, a losing campaign season can still be part of a winning strategy overall. Multiple consultants said working on presidential campaigns isn’t nearly as lucrative as the corporate clients they can get after having worked a presidential campaign.

But it’s not just political professionals who are primary beneficiaries. Even a fake-ish primary helps prop up very real economies, especially in states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, where political events can help sell newspapers, keep hotels and restaurants booked up, and provide millions of dollars in advertising revenue to local television stations. Publishing executive and rich guy Steve Forbes spent so much money on TV ads — nearly $6 million — during his quixotic presidential campaigns in 1996 and 2000 that New Hampshire’s WMUR studios in Manchester is known to some as “the house that Steve Forbes built.”

“Once, I was mic’ing up some candidates for an event and the moderator, Bill Maher, asked who I was going to be voting for,” said Bob Molloy, a sound and video contractor in New Hampshire. “I told him, ‘Whoever spends the most money with me deserves my vote.’ And Maher said, ‘Well, then it’s going to be Steve Forbes.’ And he was right.”

Molloy has been working political events for decades now, and he brags that, since 1976, no presidential candidate has won the New Hampshire primary without first renting a microphone from him. (One of those microphones, which Ronald Reagan famously said he’d “paid for” at a campaign event, is now on display at the Reagan Library.)

“I never let the primary become the majority of the business,” he said. “But it does provide a really nice blip in the finances.”

The New Hampshire restaurateur and former airline caterer Chuck Rolecek estimates that, during a presidential primary year, he gets an extra two months of revenue per year. This was especially important to Rolecek when he was first getting his start as an airline caterer out of Manchester. He remembers one of his first big contracts for his new business, in 1988.

“I got a call from The Washington Post saying they were coming in with an airplane full of reporters and they needed breakfast when they flew out,” he said. “I asked what their budget was, and they said: ‘We don’t have a budget. Just let us know what it will cost.’”…

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Operatives and party activists in key early voting states say they can’t recall a recent cycle in which they had such little interaction with candidates…

      Are they saying they actually want to spend time with DeSantis and Ramaswamy? God help ’em.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Trivia Man: ​Indeed it is.

      And a retreat FROM Gettysburg is what the last gang of traitors this nation had to put down did, retreating TO Gettysburg is a new one.​​

      And it’s odd Trivia Man, of all people, didn’t know that.​

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Maxim

      I stared at that TFG rally photo with a sort of sick fascination. So this is what cult members look like. Actually traveling, no matter the distance, to see him after everything that’s happened should be listed in the DSM.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      frosty

      ‘We don’t have a budget. Just let us know what it will cost.’”…

      In my many years as an engineering consultant I never once heard these magic words!

      Closest I came was a good budget and a schedule so tight I didn’t have time to spend it all. A different kind of headache.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      Google says only one President, Grover Cleveland, has lost their re-election bid, run again, and won. Three have run again (although as third-party candidates) and lost; two have tried for the nomination again and failed.

      Not sure I have a point here, other than it’s late and I’m having trouble falling asleep.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kent

      @Maxim:I stared at that TFG rally photo with a sort of sick fascination. So this is what cult members look like. Actually traveling, no matter the distance, to see him after everything that’s happened should be listed in the DSM.

      All white and all bottled blonde…

      look at the dark roots on all those blonde women.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      moonbat

      I may be reading that second tweet wrong (it’s been a long day) but if he is referring to Gettysburg as a Confederate win, he needs to check his copy of Shelby Foote again. While many were lost on both sides, Pickett’s charge was a disaster for the Confederacy and if Meade had pursued the Army of Virginia’s retreat he probably could have ended the war a lot early.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CaseyL

      @Kent
      @frosty: ​

      The ones in the photo haven’t reached the Age of Constant Facelifts yet, like the (S)Trumpettes who hang out at Mar-a-Lago. Now, those are some awful looking people. Between the bleached hair, face lifts, and botox, they all look alike, and what they look like are predatory reptiles.*

      (*All apologies to predatory reptiles, who are rightly insulted by the comparison.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      danielx

      Read something by Molly Ivins once that I remembered, miraculously:

      Among political consultants, when the candidate is a dog the preferred euphemism is, “We don’t want to overexpose the candidate.”

      Now if they can just keep the candidates unexposed until the Republican primaries are over, the gravy train will keep rolling.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Anne Laurie

      @Alison Rose: Are they saying they actually want to spend time with DeSantis and Ramaswamy?

      Those guys’ money spends, just like a winner’s would.

      Of course, every sensible vendor will get a cash advance before signing a contract with either of those two…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      HumboldtBlue

      @moonbat: ​ 

      Yes, they are just referring to a historical place for the retreat.

      Meade chasing and finishing off Lee, however, is a subject of fierce debate, but I think the modern consensus is that the Army was simply not in shape for a rapid, organized pursuit.

      Gettysburg was as brutal an action as can be imagined, the Union lost what, 25 thousand men, including generals like Hancock to officers and senior NCOs throughout the ranks.

      That’s a tough ask for such a large, and at the moment, seriously wounded army to undertake.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      moonbat

      @HumboldtBlue: Yes, I’ve participated in some of those debates. The counter argument being that Lee’s army was arguably in worse shape and still in enemy territory.

      But whatevs, as the young ones say. Counterfactuals are fun for a reason.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mike in NC

      When we lived in NoVA we had the opportunity to visit many Civil War historic sites within a reasonable commute: Antietam, Manassas, Harper’s Ferry, Cold Harbor, Fredericksburg, and Gettysburg among them. All wonderfully maintained by the National Park Service and highly recommended.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.