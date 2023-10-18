For certain, very Democratic values of ‘happy’…

(i.e., no longer than a tweet.)

But (sorta) seriously…

‘There’s just no excitement’: Retail politics takes a nosedive in a Trump-dominated campaign https://t.co/WqHAaAybXU pic.twitter.com/KQzXHjYutN — WonkPorn (@WonkPorn) October 18, 2023

If the professional ratf*cking / horserace tout campaign staffing and pundit classes have decided TFG is bad for business, that’s good for democracy, frankly. Per Politico — “‘There’s just no excitement’: Retail politics takes a nosedive in a Trump-dominated campaign”:

If the Republican presidential primary this year is putting you half to sleep, you’re not alone. And it’s not just because Donald Trump is running away with the nomination. Operatives and party activists in key early voting states say they can’t recall a recent cycle in which they had such little interaction with candidates… … GOP candidate events in Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state, are down nearly 50 percent this election cycle, compared to the same point in 2015, according to a review of campaign event trackers in early states. In New Hampshire, the first primary state, the candidates’ roster of September events was a fraction of those eight years ago. And hardly anyone is making the trek to Nevada. In a lopsided election year, retail politics is flatlining. “I’m truly stunned. It’s way down,” said Chad Connelly, a former South Carolina Republican Party chair whose faith-based organization Faith Wins holds frequent meetings with pastors in the early nominating states. “I don’t think anybody would say this is a normal cycle.”



Faith Wins, but cash *spends*.

The decline of retail in 2024 is the product of several factors, all of them accelerated by Trump. First, rival candidates waited for months to see if the former president would run and then, once he did, if he would implode on his own. When they eventually did get in the race, they were confronted by a tightened calendar, reducing their time on the trail. Meanwhile, to qualify for a summer debate, lower-polling rivals were forced to focus more heavily on national TV appearances, social media and small-dollar fundraising to meet polling and donor thresholds. And even when they did have time to press the flesh, the payoff was always going to be low in a primary nationalized by Trump’s legal entanglements, drawing more cameras to courtrooms in Miami, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and New York than the Pizza Ranch in Cedar Rapids. The effect has been to further paralyze the race and cement Trump’s substantial lead — cutting off an avenue once relied on by lower-polling, lesser-funded candidates to shake up the field… And even when the candidates are coming around, it isn’t like it was before. In New Hampshire, where several candidates flocked late last week for a series of in-person campaign stops and a cattle call, DeSantis told reporters that “voters resent being taken for granted” — in his first swing through the state in seven weeks. Sean Van Anglen, a New Hampshire political consultant and Trump-turned-DeSantis supporter, said it “just seems like this cycle has been very bland.” He added, “There’s just no excitement.”



Why does this matter? Per the Washington Post, company paper for the town whose monopoly industry is national politics, “The Republican Primary LARP”: [Unpaywalled gift link]: