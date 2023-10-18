For certain, very Democratic values of ‘happy’…
All speeches limited to no more than 272 words. https://t.co/ZRl7YIXsns
— Adam Bonin (@adambonin.bsky.social) (@adambonin) October 18, 2023
(i.e., no longer than a tweet.)
apropos to suggest the site of not one but two of the Confederacy's few major victories for a GOP retreat https://t.co/mvX7j3Kglv
— knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) October 18, 2023
But (sorta) seriously…
‘There’s just no excitement’: Retail politics takes a nosedive in a Trump-dominated campaign https://t.co/WqHAaAybXU pic.twitter.com/KQzXHjYutN
— WonkPorn (@WonkPorn) October 18, 2023
If the professional
ratf*cking / horserace tout campaign staffing and pundit classes have decided TFG is bad for business, that’s good for democracy, frankly. Per Politico — “‘There’s just no excitement’: Retail politics takes a nosedive in a Trump-dominated campaign”:
If the Republican presidential primary this year is putting you half to sleep, you’re not alone. And it’s not just because Donald Trump is running away with the nomination.
Operatives and party activists in key early voting states say they can’t recall a recent cycle in which they had such little interaction with candidates…
… GOP candidate events in Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state, are down nearly 50 percent this election cycle, compared to the same point in 2015, according to a review of campaign event trackers in early states. In New Hampshire, the first primary state, the candidates’ roster of September events was a fraction of those eight years ago. And hardly anyone is making the trek to Nevada.
In a lopsided election year, retail politics is flatlining.
“I’m truly stunned. It’s way down,” said Chad Connelly, a former South Carolina Republican Party chair whose faith-based organization Faith Wins holds frequent meetings with pastors in the early nominating states. “I don’t think anybody would say this is a normal cycle.”
Faith Wins, but cash *spends*.
The decline of retail in 2024 is the product of several factors, all of them accelerated by Trump. First, rival candidates waited for months to see if the former president would run and then, once he did, if he would implode on his own. When they eventually did get in the race, they were confronted by a tightened calendar, reducing their time on the trail. Meanwhile, to qualify for a summer debate, lower-polling rivals were forced to focus more heavily on national TV appearances, social media and small-dollar fundraising to meet polling and donor thresholds.
And even when they did have time to press the flesh, the payoff was always going to be low in a primary nationalized by Trump’s legal entanglements, drawing more cameras to courtrooms in Miami, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and New York than the Pizza Ranch in Cedar Rapids.
The effect has been to further paralyze the race and cement Trump’s substantial lead — cutting off an avenue once relied on by lower-polling, lesser-funded candidates to shake up the field…
And even when the candidates are coming around, it isn’t like it was before. In New Hampshire, where several candidates flocked late last week for a series of in-person campaign stops and a cattle call, DeSantis told reporters that “voters resent being taken for granted” — in his first swing through the state in seven weeks.
Sean Van Anglen, a New Hampshire political consultant and Trump-turned-DeSantis supporter, said it “just seems like this cycle has been very bland.”
He added, “There’s just no excitement.”
Why does this matter? Per the Washington Post, company paper for the town whose monopoly industry is national politics, “The Republican Primary LARP”: [Unpaywalled gift link]:
… One way to think about a primary is as a jobs program. When the businessman Mike Bloomberg ran for president as a Democrat, in 2020, he spent more than $1 billion of his own money and had a campaign staff of about 2,400 people. Or you could think of it as a wealth redistribution operation, largely benefiting the consulting class.
Jeff Roe, the man behind a top DeSantis super PAC, told investors last year that his firm (which also has corporate clients) would take in $250 million in revenue by 2024 and make about $36 million in profit. “He’s laughing all the way to the bank,” LaCivita, the Trump aide, said of Roe. “You’ve got to keep the grift going as long as possible… This guy hasn’t won anything. But he’s a business guy, and he’s been successful at building a business.”…
For a certain kind of political professional, a losing campaign season can still be part of a winning strategy overall. Multiple consultants said working on presidential campaigns isn’t nearly as lucrative as the corporate clients they can get after having worked a presidential campaign.
But it’s not just political professionals who are primary beneficiaries. Even a fake-ish primary helps prop up very real economies, especially in states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, where political events can help sell newspapers, keep hotels and restaurants booked up, and provide millions of dollars in advertising revenue to local television stations. Publishing executive and rich guy Steve Forbes spent so much money on TV ads — nearly $6 million — during his quixotic presidential campaigns in 1996 and 2000 that New Hampshire’s WMUR studios in Manchester is known to some as “the house that Steve Forbes built.”
“Once, I was mic’ing up some candidates for an event and the moderator, Bill Maher, asked who I was going to be voting for,” said Bob Molloy, a sound and video contractor in New Hampshire. “I told him, ‘Whoever spends the most money with me deserves my vote.’ And Maher said, ‘Well, then it’s going to be Steve Forbes.’ And he was right.”
Molloy has been working political events for decades now, and he brags that, since 1976, no presidential candidate has won the New Hampshire primary without first renting a microphone from him. (One of those microphones, which Ronald Reagan famously said he’d “paid for” at a campaign event, is now on display at the Reagan Library.)
“I never let the primary become the majority of the business,” he said. “But it does provide a really nice blip in the finances.”
The New Hampshire restaurateur and former airline caterer Chuck Rolecek estimates that, during a presidential primary year, he gets an extra two months of revenue per year. This was especially important to Rolecek when he was first getting his start as an airline caterer out of Manchester. He remembers one of his first big contracts for his new business, in 1988.
“I got a call from The Washington Post saying they were coming in with an airplane full of reporters and they needed breakfast when they flew out,” he said. “I asked what their budget was, and they said: ‘We don’t have a budget. Just let us know what it will cost.’”…
