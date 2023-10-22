Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

This really is a full service blog.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

      guachi

      So good I watched it twice yesterday. My mom was feeling gloomy about the state of things vis-a-vis Palestine/Israel and I made her watch it without telling her exactly what it was about.

      It made her feel better knowing powerful voices like this were out there speaking.

      Go watch. Now.

      Brachiator

      Very powerful. Arnold breaks things down in a way that makes it easy for people to relate to and to understand.

      Another Scott

      He’s very good at this – I remember one from a few years ago, I think it was after Charlottesville.  I hope lots of people listen and keep it in mind.

      Thanks for the pointer.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Raoul Paste

      Regardless of attention span, it’s hard to stop watching
      Well done Arnold, and if you wrote all of this, it’s an outstanding essay, delivered with impact

      Scout211

      As the video says, everyone deserves a chance to look at themselves and make changes to become a better person.

      Sadly, my immediate response to this video was to discount the message because of who Arnold was as a governor and the people he hurt due to his policies.  It was a long time ago but I still have resentments.   Sigh.    

      But . . .the message of the video is indeed powerful and I guess I will just work on letting go of resentments.  It’s kind of the message in the video, right?

      VeniceRiley

      I’m sure regrets his “when you’re famous, you can grab Em by the pussy” past. Unlike Donny Dollhands.

