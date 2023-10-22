Please consider watching this. It’s only 12 minutes, and it’s very powerful.
h/t to the person who linked to this yesterday.
Open thread.
So good I watched it twice yesterday. My mom was feeling gloomy about the state of things vis-a-vis Palestine/Israel and I made her watch it without telling her exactly what it was about.
It made her feel better knowing powerful voices like this were out there speaking.
Go watch. Now.
Wow. Thanks for sharing this.
Thank you, WaterGirl.
So powerful. From someone who knows.
Very powerful. Arnold breaks things down in a way that makes it easy for people to relate to and to understand.
The internet has destroyed my attention span. Twelve minutes is a lifetime.
@Brachiator: He also doesn’t judge them for how they got there, he just shows them a way out.
@WaterGirl: Yes. He has a great deal of compassion.
Yep. Great point.
He’s very good at this – I remember one from a few years ago, I think it was after Charlottesville. I hope lots of people listen and keep it in mind.
Thanks for the pointer.
I know he did one after Jan 6.
Regardless of attention span, it’s hard to stop watching
Well done Arnold, and if you wrote all of this, it’s an outstanding essay, delivered with impact
As the video says, everyone deserves a chance to look at themselves and make changes to become a better person.
Sadly, my immediate response to this video was to discount the message because of who Arnold was as a governor and the people he hurt due to his policies. It was a long time ago but I still have resentments. Sigh.
But . . .the message of the video is indeed powerful and I guess I will just work on letting go of resentments. It’s kind of the message in the video, right?
I’m sure regrets his “when you’re famous, you can grab Em by the pussy” past. Unlike Donny Dollhands.
@WaterGirl: Because we’re easy, easy like Sunday all day
Arnold voted for Trump. No?
