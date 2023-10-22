Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

What role does culture play in helping you maintain your equilibrium when things get rocky?

Books, TV, music, favorite movies, live music, comics, drawing, painting, plays, theater, ballet, orchestras, concerts. Any of those? What do you turn to for calm when the world around you is on fire? Literally or figuratively! (Sometimes lately it can feel like both.)

The “rules” are always pretty loose on Medium Cool, so if your go-to things are swimming, walks in nature, or time with friends, feel free to sneak those in tonight, too. No nuns are monitoring the class, no rulers in sight! Promise.

Or if this doesn’t grab you, talk about whatever culture-related things you want.