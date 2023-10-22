Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Equilibrium!

by

This post is in: , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

man sitting on beach looking out over the water, with his hand resting lovingly his dog

What role does culture play in helping you maintain your equilibrium when things get rocky?

Books, TV, music, favorite movies, live music, comics, drawing, painting, plays, theater, ballet, orchestras, concerts.  Any of those?  What do you turn to for calm when the world around you is on fire?  Literally or figuratively!  (Sometimes lately it can feel like both.)

The “rules” are always pretty loose on Medium Cool, so if your go-to things are swimming, walks in nature, or time with friends, feel free to sneak those in tonight, too.  No nuns are monitoring the class, no rulers in sight!  Promise.

Or if this doesn’t grab you, talk about whatever culture-related things you want.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      TheOtherHank

      I find that I like to listen to audiobooks that I’ve listened to before. That way I can pick ones that where I know I won’t get too worked up by unexpected plot twists.

      Life has been pretty crazy this year and I recently finished listening all of Christopher Moore’s novels in publication order.

      PS – I also swim laps first thing in the morning 5 or 6 times a week.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Orange is the New Red

      I end up watching movies in which imperfect but good-hearted people prevail. Examples would be Mask, Erin Brockovich, Akeelah and the Bee. Not great films, but warm hearted.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      piratedan

      you reach for the comfort food of the soul….. for me it’s absurdist humor of MST3K, Monty Python, comedy greats like Carlin and Pryor.  I also try to find music that takes me to a different place and time in my life (birth of my children, love songs when I was dating the to be Ms. Pirate) or books that I’ve read before that were so immersive for me that it’s like sitting with a friend who has known me for years.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @TheOtherHank:  @Orange is the New Red:

      Yeah, when I’m feeling a lot of uncertainty in my own life, and I’m watching something where things could go badly, I sometimes skip to the last 5 minutes so I know if this person died or they found that person or not, or whatever, and then I can enjoy the rest of the movie without the stress of uncertainty there, too.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      K488

      I play Bach, either on the piano, or the organ.  The Well Tempered Clavier got me through my divorce (a long time ago) and a whole raft of organ works (Toccata in F,  c minor prelude, the Leipzig chorales) got me through a bad patch at the job I left ten years ago.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      What role does culture play in helping you maintain your equilibrium when things get rocky?

      I don’t know. The one thing I am sure of is the culture that maintains my equilibrium, Is nothing most folks could recognize.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      As a voracious reader, books are generally my escape, though there are times when my mind is too at sea to concentrate on most stories. But at those moments, I find two rather disparate genres to be equally enticing as a go-to: middle grade fantasy and historical romance. Both tend to be fun and easy reads, usually with positive endings, and don’t require as much brain or heart space to process.

      Music is always always helpful, too. Not necessarily upbeat songs, but ones that I love and that mean a lot to me or just always move me when I hear them. It’s like it helps me relocate myself within the song, and thus within the world, too.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I’m going to sound like a broken record but watching Bull Durham always puts me in a better mood.

      Same with 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation. Also like and Schitts Creek. Also have a soft spot for the USA Network’s Blue Skies era shows mainly Monk and Psych. I think Rutherford Falls on Peacock is great.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      C Stars

      Jidaigeki movies. Preferably with some martial arts. Not sure why. Maybe just very removed from my daily experience.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Misswhatsis

      I listen to Georgette Heyer regency romances on Audible. The readers are excellent and I know how they’re going to turn out.

      The Patrick O’Brien Aubrey-Maturin series is another calming listen.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Misswhatsis

      @Alison Rose: right there with you. Lois McMaster Bujold’s Desdemona series, the Vorkosigan chronicles, Georgette Heyer: that’s what gets me through the tough spots.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dagaetch

      Reading fiction books not set in the real (current) world. I probably spend too much time reading the news and it can get overwhelming. There will be times my attitude just gets surly and depressive, and then I know I need to unplug and spend some time in a different world. Doesn’t have to be a positive book even, just one that lets me disassociate from reality for a while. After an hour or two of reading, I just feel better.

      Reply

