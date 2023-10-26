It seems I started this and forgot to publish, but if you’re wondering where I’ve been, well, I bought a house and I haven’t seen daylight in a year. Either way, open, non political, no fucted world thread. Post cat pics or recipes. I’m not the boss of you.

It seems no one has put a stop to this madness and prevented me from buying a little corner of America, This mean, of course, I am packing up 7.75 years in my little town to move to an even littler town. This should be interesting. To say I am having some trepidations about the amount of work that I have to do would be putting it mildly. It’s a whole 2 bedroom apartment with only my housemate’s bedroom not on my plate. Sort of. The housemate tripped and lightly fractured her foot. It’s that kind of a move, I see. I’m handling it with my usual aplomb. Panicking, making hesitant steps, noodling about, playing video games as stress relief then packing for about half an hour. Miracle of miracles, I’ve cleared the full library except for journal and art books (blank). 3 whole bookcases of references, comic books, sci-fi and fantasy, the entire science collection, government. But I do have a question. What the hell was I preparing for? If you need to restart civilization, I’ve got a pretty good collection. I also wrapped up the music CD collection. Time to tape up the last box and get all the binders packed.

The cats, bless their little pea brains, having never moved, are confused but unbothered. Their time is spent watching me work, investigating the work and lying around in exhaustion from watching me work. I am causing disruption and They Will Not Have It. Hang on to your whiskers, buds. You’re going to have a bit of a ride very soon.

Tuesday is nearly done.