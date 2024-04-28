From beloved commentor / curmudgeon Raven:
The top photo is from the bottom of our sloped yard. The prayer flags have just about had it but my understanding is that it’s ok to just let them be so we are.
Two is our doggie cemetery that will be overgrown soon.
The next picture is of the azaleas in front of the house…
… And Artemis in her favorite spot in the sun.
Here is our little crushed brick courtyard and a column with wisteria on it.
The hydrangea plant and you can see the planter made from a salvaged manhole casing left over from our sewer project.
The next two are neighborhood shots — wisteria, and an azalea up the street.
The cherry tree next door and our tulip magnolia.
Finally, a shot of Garden Girl and her doggie at the Brevard, NC dog park. The French Broad River is just beyond the treeline.
***********
Coming up on the busiest season for many of us…
What’s going on in your gardens, this week?
