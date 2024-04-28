Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Mr. Raven's Neighborhood

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 119
 
From beloved commentor / curmudgeon Raven:

The top photo is from the bottom of our sloped yard. The prayer flags have just about had it but my understanding is that it’s ok to just let them be so we are.

Two is our doggie cemetery that will be overgrown soon.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 120

The next picture is of the azaleas in front of the house…

Sunday Morning Garden Chat - STOCKPILE 1

… And Artemis in her favorite spot in the sun.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat - STOCKPILE 4

Here is our little crushed brick courtyard and a column with wisteria on it.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 121

The hydrangea plant and you can see the planter made from a salvaged manhole casing left over from our sewer project.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 122

The next two are neighborhood shots — wisteria, and an azalea up the street.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 123

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 124

The cherry tree next door and our tulip magnolia.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat - STOCKPILE 2

Finally, a shot of Garden Girl and her doggie at the Brevard, NC dog park. The French Broad River is just beyond the treeline.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat - STOCKPILE 3

***********

Coming up on the busiest season for many of us…

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?

