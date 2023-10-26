All that access journalism apologia Maggie Haberman did for Trump during his administration, soft-selling Republican insanity, explaining away Trump's hate and bigotry and unhinged madness, boy, that really paid off for her. pic.twitter.com/i77oUxDZZr — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) October 26, 2023

Actually, I suspect Haberman is probably congratulating her own brilliant marketing right now. She made bank playing courtier to TFG while he was the biggest draw in the media, but he completely ruined the best-seller stats for her ‘I was there!!!’ book when he not only blew the election, but tried a self-coup that will always be on his permanent record. Now that he’s in steep decline, she’s turning herself into Joanie of the Narrative Arc, sacrificing her own privacy to draw the deranged assault of the failing tyrant. Or something in that media neighborhood.

IMO, this is a good thing: If Our Major Media has decided there’s more (rage) clicks in what passes for its cheapjack imitation of Operation London Bridge than in continuing to fluff the unfluffable… then TFG will be memory-holed, no matter how much longer he befouls the walls of Mar-A-Lago or his cult befouls our commonwealth.

And speaking of chocking, or choking…

BREAKING – Trump has tantrum in court, storms off in a huff after judge fined him for violating court order. Instead of holding his usual press appearance inside or outside the courthouse, Trump ran away — with the secret service agents chasing after him. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 25, 2023

Cohen: When was the last time you ever saw Trump in front of a microphone in under five seconds and listen to the way he’s speaking like he ran out of oxygen.. pic.twitter.com/ITAMOsF4sT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2023