Late Night Open Thread: The 'King' Is Dying, Says the Chief Media Courtier

Actually, I suspect Haberman is probably congratulating her own brilliant marketing right now. She made bank playing courtier to TFG while he was the biggest draw in the media, but he completely ruined the best-seller stats for her ‘I was there!!!’ book when he not only blew the election, but tried a self-coup that will always be on his permanent record. Now that he’s in steep decline, she’s turning herself into Joanie of the Narrative Arc, sacrificing her own privacy to draw the deranged assault of the failing tyrant. Or something in that media neighborhood.

IMO, this is a good thing: If Our Major Media has decided there’s more (rage) clicks in what passes for its cheapjack imitation of Operation London Bridge than in continuing to fluff the unfluffable… then TFG will be memory-holed, no matter how much longer he befouls the walls of Mar-A-Lago or his cult befouls our commonwealth.

And speaking of chocking, or choking…

    1. 1.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Paging Betty Cracker, paging Betty Cracker.  First-ever Florida Man games will feature beer belly wrestling and ‘evading arrest’ obstacle course.

      It ain’t the Olympics, but a group of Floridians plan to host competitions themed according to the collective antics of the beer-loving, gator-possessing, rap-sheet heavy, mullet-wearing social media phenomenon known as “Florida Man.”

      Organizers of the “Florida Man Games” describe the competition as “the most insane athletic showdown on Earth.” The games will poke fun at Florida’s reputation for producing strange news stories involving guns, drugs, booze and reptiles — or some combination of the four.

      Among the contests planned for next February in St. Augustine, Florida, are the Evading Arrest Obstacle Course in which contestants jump over fences and through yards while being chased by real police officers; the Category 5 Cash Grab in which participants try to grab as much money in a wind-blowing booth; and the self-explanatory beer-belly wrestling.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Oh my god.  He keeps repeating ‘Perry Mason’.  The dumbass for real actually sincerely thought he was going to pull some TV show dramatic reversal that would win everything in one genius gotcha move.

      I know he’s this stupid.  The shit-for-brains believed there was a server in Ukraine with Hillary’s emails on it!  But sometimes it just… hits me, like a fresh revelation.

      EDIT – He planned this.  He PLANNED it.  He sat in that courtroom waiting to spring his trap, thinking he had it all solved.  I just… the funny thing is, he IS television.  He’s such a 2 dimensional cartoon villain that he does things no real person ever would.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Alison Rose:

      Common technique of creating proper nouns (‘Trump Hating judge’ for example) out of regular words and phrases, to highlight them as specific or important.  It’s questionable but not weird grammar.  Trump is just a theatrical, self-important idiot who both overuses and badly uses the technique.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yarrow

      So what I get from this post is that the media ecosystem has decided that TFG is a loser and they’ll make more money from articles about his downfall. That sounds like good news!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      piratedan

      and the thing is, based on ALL of the shit that is on his legal agenda… this is a relative sideshow regarding Cohen’s lawsuit.  He’s still got election interference, J6, Trump Org tax fraud and the secret documents cases out there with an additional sexual assault follow up from E. Jean Carroll.

      If he’s losing his shit here… can only imagine what is waiting for him when he’s the main attraction.

      also Mr. Smith Prosecutor sir, can we start seeing some members of Congress indicted for their J6 activities…. pretty please?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      piratedan

      @JaySinWA: ahhh, ty… I thought that this was Cohen’s countersuit but its actually the Trump Org gig.  Still, this would crumble his “business empire”….. would be great to see that entire family garnished, but Ivanka has already hung her garter on a different sugar daddy.

      Kinda feel bad for the youngest kid, what an entirely fucked up life he must lead.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Is it me or, at the end, when Trump’s walking through the doorway with Eric trailing behind, does Trump look every inch of 5’7″?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @kma815:

      Can we henceforth refer to her as Maggot Hagerman?

      I could be wrong, and often am, but I think Trump misspelled Magat in that comment.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      prostratedragon

      @piratedan:  Aren’t there problems getting evidence without running into speech and debate issues? Something like that has been holding up the exploitation of Scott Perry’s phone for over a year.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Captain C

      but he completely ruined the best-seller stats for her ‘I was there!!!’ book

      Michael Wolff’s much more timely and salacious and interesting book probably didn’t help her sales either.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      piratedan

      @prostratedragon: well…. that may be the case with Perry’s phone, but they’ve had the Meadows texts for over a year now with his immunity position.  Granted IANAL, but as we can see, the coup is STILL in progress and it would seem that perhaps almost 3 years after the fact that something other than the Trump J6 should have dropped.  Believe me, I understand how important it is to take out the King, but the money behind them and that little cadre that is continuing to hold the country hostage is wearing pretty thin and the repercussions of  not multi-tasking on all of the MOC and the financiers is just allowing them to find other ways to fuck the country over.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      cain

      @Tim in SF: I remember two years back or so when reporters were asking him questions and he looked vicious and he would say vicious things.

      Getting out of Trump’ world I think saved him. I’m glad he can finally live with himself and channel that energy and go after Trump.

      I would love to see the Michael Cohen biopic.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ruckus

      @Tim in SF:

      Cohen has had plenty of time around him to get the entire picture a few dozen times over that SFB/TFG is as worthless human being as it is possible to be, in humanity or money.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      RaflW

      I spent much of today (it’s late Friday evening here on vacay in the Antipodes) mulling our shit show nation and why I have a return ticket in 12 days.

      If the Villagers are finally souring on TFG, that’s probably good news. It seems a tad early, tho (to be choosy). I think he should be the irremovable millstone from the R ticket when he clearly faceplants as a candidate.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @piratedan:

      its actually the Trump Org gig.  Still, this would crumble his “business empire”…..

      No, no.  This is the second Trump Org suit.  The first is over and declared his empire will be dismantled.  How that works, I don’t know.  This one is whether he’ll be fined $250 million on top of that.  The dismantling happens after this second suit is decided, for some reason.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Tony Jay

      Speaking of obsequious media courtiers starting the process of turning against their former date, this article in the FTFGuardian has all the hallmarks of starting life as a full-service bubbler performed upon the pasty creeps running the modern Nu-New Labour Party, but through the miracle of passive-aggressive editing now reads more like an exposé of an internal Party faction that began seriously conspiring to oust the popular leadership as early as 2017 and replace it with an easily manipulated front-man through whom they could purge the Party of anyone and anything that could challenge their grip on power.

      I said back in 2020 that the FTFGuardian would swing against Starmer’s regime once an Election was in the offing, this is part of what that looks like.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      p.a.

      @Frankensteinbeck: No, no.  This is the second Trump Org suit.  The first is over and declared his empire will be dismantled.  How that works, I don’t know.  This one is whether he’ll be fined $250 million on top of that.  The dismantling happens after this second suit is decided, for some reason.

       

      Heh.  Have his lawyers told tRump that yet?  Could he understand it if they did?

       

      It’s telling that the easiest, sometimes the only, times the MSM stands on its hind legs is when they are attacked.  Guarantors of the Public Weal!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Geminid

      Maryland Congressman Paul Sarbanes has announced he will retire after this term. Sarbanes’ represents the 3rd CD that includes Howard County and the town of Columbia, west of Baltimore and north of DC.

      This means Maryland Democrats will have primaries next year to fill two open seats. Rep. David Trone is running to succeed retiring Senator Ben Cardin. His 6th CD extends from the western DC suburbs north and west to the Pennsylvania and West Virginia state lines.

      Rep. Trone’s principal primary opponent is Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who was recently endorsed by Governor Wes Moore.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Shalimar

      @Frankensteinbeck: Legally it is more complicated than that.  Trump has already lost in summary judgment on the main issue against him.  The Trump Organization is controlled now by a court-appointed agent.  Parts of it definitely will be sold off to pay the judgment.

      The trial is to decide the remaining issues New York sued Trump over, and to establish the total damages.  Which will most likely be many times the total value of all of Trump’s LLCs.  Everyone expects the entire organization to be sold off piecemeal, but we still need the final judgment and appeals before any dissolution can happen.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Shalimar:

      Thank you for the details!  I admit, and maybe this is petty and unworthy of me, I am hoping Mar-A-Lago is included.  It is featured on Trump Org’s homepage so it seems like it must be owned by that doomed organization.

      EDIT – Which means he did think he was overturning the original case.  That’s funny.  My god, he’s a dumbass.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Princess

      Honestly who even knows who Perry Mason is? I’m an old and I know but even I’m too young to have ever watched it. I bet half his voters are saying Hunh?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      eclare

      First forty five minutes on Morning Joe were pro gun control, that was the only topic.  I know I’m an idiot, but I hope things are changing.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Tony Jay

      @Princess:

      It’s the way he uses it as well. Just “Perry Mason!”, like it’s a well-known shorthand for “Exciting last-minute turnaround that exposes the real evildoers and frees the good guys from legal threat!”

      I mean, I know that’s how the Right’s propaganda machine works (Benghazi! Hunter’s Laptop! 9/11!) but the realisation that that’s how his lickspittles have to explain things in order to get Baron Rotbrain to remember them… that’s just delightful.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Geminid

      Some Mideast news: last night US F16s operating in northeast Syria bombed two Iranian-backed militia bases. This was in response to recent drone attacks on US forces in the area.

      This is a volatile part of the region, with American troops, American-backed Syrian forces led by the Kurdish YPG, American Arab allies who have been fighting the YPG, Iran sponsored militias, Syrian government forces and a contigent of Russian troops. There is also a Turkish-backed militia, and Turkiye has waged a bombing against YPG assets over the past two weeks.

      At least there was some good news from the Caucasus region. Speaking at a conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed optimism that his country and Azerbaijan could sign a peace treaty before too long. He also announced a “Crossroads for Peace” initiative whereby roads and rail lines blocked since 1993, when Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a very bloody war, will be reopened.

      The Armenians won the 1993 war and then the Azeris won a second war in 2020. Last month, Azerbaijan took over the holdout Armenian district of Artsakh, recognized as Azeri territory by the terms of the 2020 ceasefire agreement. Now the two nations no longer have something to fight about and can turn their attention to rebuilding their homelands.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @Princess: ​
        There are times when it appears that the appeal is confined to people over 75, and you do begin to wonder how many of them are still around; but then you realize that, from a political marketing standpoint, “how many” is not the right question. The intensity of their emotions is what matters, because it is contagious.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, y’all!

      Got one for Betty Cracker in the “My governor is worse than your governor!” competition.

      You’ve gotta see the original tweet but here’s the text:

      The Biden Administration thinks we’re all children. From COVID vaccine mandates to banning cigarettes. They want control over everything we do. In Mississippi, as long as I’m governor, we fight back.

      Link to the absolutely stupid tweet:  MS Gov Tate Reeves tweet

      He took the side of cigarettes simply to be a defiant jackass.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Just imagine this from Trump’s perspective.  I’d bet money it’s true, so imagine:

      Trump has a plan.  He has spotted the mortal flaw in his enemies’ plan, because he is so much smarter than them.  With a dramatic gesture in front of the world, he’s going to skewer the case against him, snatch victory from the jaws of defeat just when his enemies thought they’ve won.  His business empire will be intact.  He’ll have scored a massive political victory that will make the election a landslide.  Everyone will know the cases against him are just political persecution by his enemies, and they’ll fall apart.  He’s going to sweep the board because he’s a genius who utterly defeated his enemies with one trick only he could have pulled off.

      He’s actually in the courtroom, because he’s been waiting to spring the trap.  He’s about to experience up close what is probably the greatest victory in his life.  He has his gloating speech prepared to tell the world how he’s the real victim but he triumphed anyway.  He didn’t prepare a speech for if the trick failed.  How could it fail?  He’d spotted his enemies’ fatal flaw.  He had this locked up!

      Then his lawyer makes the kill and demands the dismissal, and the judge tells him nope, this minor detail changes nothing, he’s still fucked.

      My god.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Princess: There was a new Perry Mason series recently, that made it more of a noir from what I understand (I didn’t watch it). The audience probably still skewed old.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Nukular Biskits:

      Link to the absolutely stupid tweet: MS Gov Tate Reeves tweet.

      He took the side of cigarettes simply to be a defiant jackass.

      Someone needs to ask his dumb ass which is his favorite cancer.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      MisterDancer

      @Nukular Biskits: He took the side of cigarettes simply to be a defiant jackass.

      Sadly, that makes sense from that side’s perverse POV. There are still a LOT of Americans addicted to tobacco. And we tax it heavy, and obviously, for good reasons.

      Re-litigating why cigarettes have a soft ban for much of America would, depressingly, resonate, esp. in poorer areas — of which MS has a bunch. (I cannot recall, offhand, how connected MS was/is to growing tobacco; if so, there’s another connect.)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Eunicecycle

      @Frankensteinbeck: that’s EXACTLY how it played out in his mind. So much of his lawyers’ court room antics and badly argued motions are just to mollify him that they are FIGHTING FOR HIM, using his own poor understanding of the law.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Frankensteinbeck: Marcy Wheeler thinks Trump isn’t even trying to win these cases, because he knows he can’t; he’s playing a purely political strategy to leverage his losses as points of outrage, to become President again so he has effective immunity from the law and can pardon himself out of the federal criminal convictions.

      I do think this is a rational course of action for him– it’s the only one with any chance of success, and its chance of success is, if not over 50%, at least significant. It won’t bring the Trump Organization back (unless he can overthrow the constitutional order so thoroughly that civil law as we know it no longer exists), but he could probably parlay it into money in other ways.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Eunicecycle

      @MisterDancer: traveling through MS about 5 years ago (maybe longer, time is weird) they still allowed smoking in restaurants. We asked for a non-smoking area, which was so close to the smoking section it really didn’t matter.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      SFAW

      After reading That Insane Mofo’s “New York is crime ridden and dying” BS, it occurred to me that there’s probably a higher per capita crime rate at Mar-a-Loco, and/or within “his” companies, than in any city in America.

      But, of course, he’ll “save” it, the way he “saved” Perdue’s and Loeffler’s campaigns in ’20.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Nukular Biskits: There are still tobacco/cancer denialists out there–it’s an alt-med conspiracy theory, that Big Pharma etc. knows the true cause of cancer and is covering it up by talking about the danger of “burning leaves” which could never give you a disease.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Your description of Trump’s situation made my heart go pitty pat.

      The post title “The ‘King’ is Dying” did the same for me, but it was another dang metaphor. However, it did make me ponder how Trump would react to getting such bad news from his doctor, and in the following months as he awaited death. With the same grace and quiet dignity we’ve come to expect from him, I’m sure.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Chris Johnson

      @HumboldtBlue:Fuck the splitters, I’m on Twitter until it detonates like the space ball the space nerds talk about.

      Your proposal is acceptable ;)

      Since that will be in about a week, here you go. Take this if you want to live bsky-social-i7v34-xfz4p

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Chris Johnson

      turns out Balloon Juice has been by far the best place to share bluesky codes, because they get used by real live jackals :)

      Reply
    84. 84.

      artem1s

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Trump has a plan.  He has spotted the mortal flaw in his enemies’ plan, because he is so much smarter than them.  With a dramatic gesture in front of the world, he’s going to skewer the case against him, snatch victory from the jaws of defeat just when his enemies thought they’ve won.

      This is so spot on. In his mind he’s still waltzing onto the set of The Apprentice – brilliant, perfect crafted argument in hand – all he has to do is recite his little memorized bit of script, loftily declare the judge a LOSER and a FAKE and BINGO! the whole prosecution is FIRED!

      This guy has always believed reality TV is real.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @kma815: ​I’ve been thinking of her as Maggot Horriblewoman since forever. Though I admit, Access Sally is both pithier and more to the point.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Geminid: ​Umm, I presume you mean Congressman John Sarbanes, son of the late Senator Paul.

      Meanwhile David Trone is spamming Youtube with Senate campaign ads loudly touting how he never takes contributions from big donors, which is the Democrat-acceptable half-truth that he’s rich enough to self-fund. Let him go back to running his liquor store empire.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Geminid

      @Uncle Cosmo: Thank you for the correction!

      Yes, I don’t think David Trone will be missed. I doubt he can beat Ms. Alsobrooks. She seems like she’ll make a good Senator

      Angela Alsobrooks would be Maryland’s first Black Senator, and the state’s first female Senator since Barbara Mikulski.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Ruckus

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      SFB has been 6th fiddle his entire life. Then he got a public promotion – to president, and his ego, which is all he was gliding along on his entire life and is far fatter than his fat ass, grew to even more epic proportions. He’s trapped in a world of extremely oversized ego and deteriorating, aging mentality, which was never all that and a bag of chips in the first place. His entire life has been lying and bullshit, and he’s the only one that doesn’t know it and besides, is far more than incapable of admitting it, let alone believing it.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Ruckus

      @Geminid:

      But he has a low, criminal cunning that at times can make him a rational actor, I think.

      No, he doesn’t. Never has. It may be criminal but cunning it isn’t. He, as the old saying goes, has no oars in the water. And rationality has never been in the same room with him. Or the same state. The only thing he’s got going for him is an ego the size of Utah and the operational level of a 1952 Chevy 4 door sedan that has been sitting in the junkyard since 1959 and is now unrecognizable as anything more than a rusted out pile of useless crap.

      Reply

