On The Road – BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8

On The Road – BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8

by

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

BigJimSlade

So for our full day in Mayrhofen, we took the gondola up to Mt. Penken. It was a pretty neat day with changing view through the clouds. But they never did clear up for any big views. Oh, well. At least there were cows, lol.
On The Road - BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8 9
See! Everyone likes the cows. Enlarge it.
On The Road - BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8 8
The recreational area on top covers a couple miles. This is one of the main paths between the upper and lower parts. There were all sorts of activities to do up there, including paragliding (you can see 2 in the picture.) See bigger.
On The Road - BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8 7
More cows and a small break in the clouds. Embiggen.
On The Road - BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8 6
Sometimes the small break in the clouds revealed something! Bigger view.
On The Road - BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8 5
This was about as clear as it got. Unstrain those eyes.
On The Road - BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8 4
Find the paraglider in the picture… You might need to enlarge to find it.
On The Road - BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8 3
One more cow shot. Why not take a closer look.
On The Road - BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8 2
I know you wanted to have a giggle at items from German grocery stores, so here you go. Well, if you need to enlarge the picture
On The Road - BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8 1
On the flight home via Dublin, we flew over the southern tip of Greenland! Bigger.
On The Road - BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, 8/8
One more, with glacier. And here it is enlarged. Here’s another with that same glacier, but another added in. And here’s one that looks like it must be a fjord (I think the valley hits the sea, but you can’t tell from this).

  • Betty
  • eclare
  • Geo Wilcox
  • Kabecoo
  • Madeleine
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MelissaM
  • Miss Bianca
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • stinger
  • WaterGirl
  • way2blue
  • whatsleft

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      eclare

      Even with cows and few mountains, the photos are great.  Also, am I the only one who always heard if cows are lying down it means that it is going to rain?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kabecoo

      I’m going to a Halloween party as a cow. (True.) If it’s rainy, do I lie down? In the middle of the room, or in some corner?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MelissaM

      These have been great, and I did chuckle at Dickmann’s. I love a puerile joke.

      Kabecoo, you lie down in the middle of the room like a true cow diva! (Actually, cows do seem to have a routine and start in one area then end the day in another, so you could plan your whole evening like that.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Madeleine

      The mountains-through-clouds shots were especially vivid to my imagination. And the Greenland glaciers—such a different vantage from anything I’d ever seen. Thank you for all the Alps series!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      way2blue

      I’d think paragliding within clouds to be problematic.  These guys do crash above Kössen…  Otherwise, love the photos of forest, grassland, cows, trails.  I’ll be back to Nord Tyrol in May.

      Reply

