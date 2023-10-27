On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
by WaterGirl| 14 Comments
This post is in: Austrian Alps, On The Road, Photo Blogging
eclare
Even with cows and few mountains, the photos are great. Also, am I the only one who always heard if cows are lying down it means that it is going to rain?
whatsleft
Thank you @BigJimSlade – I really felt like I was there, and you took such beautiful photographs!
eclare
Glad I’m not the only one who heard that, thanks!
OzarkHillbilly
Clouds in the mountains can make for some dramatic photos. Thanx for these.
Kabecoo
I’m going to a Halloween party as a cow. (True.) If it’s rainy, do I lie down? In the middle of the room, or in some corner?
Betty
Great shots, including Greenland!
MelissaM
These have been great, and I did chuckle at Dickmann’s. I love a puerile joke.
Kabecoo, you lie down in the middle of the room like a true cow diva! (Actually, cows do seem to have a routine and start in one area then end the day in another, so you could plan your whole evening like that.)
Madeleine
The mountains-through-clouds shots were especially vivid to my imagination. And the Greenland glaciers—such a different vantage from anything I’d ever seen. Thank you for all the Alps series!
stinger
Wow — this whole series has been great! Thank you, BigJimSlade!
way2blue
I’d think paragliding within clouds to be problematic. These guys do crash above Kössen… Otherwise, love the photos of forest, grassland, cows, trails. I’ll be back to Nord Tyrol in May.
