News Roundup: We Definitely Live In Interesting Times

The new Speaker cannot be our whole pie, or entire tic-tac-toe grid.

Here’s a quick roundup of what’s happening in the other squares of the grid.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    213Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      They won’t be controlling the house for long then. We need to make sure the maps invalidated and the new maps put back. Hopefully the SCOTUS will not interfere this time.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      Breaking News: A friend’s $267,230 loan to Justice Clarence Thomas for an RV was mostly, perhaps entirely, forgiven, raising ethical and potential tax issues.

      What is this actual reporting from the FNYT?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      kindness

      You know that saying ‘We live in interesting times’?  It’s true, we do.  But sometimes ‘interesting’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting, and not always in the way we’d prefer it.  Persevere.  Don’t stop pushing for what is right.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Frankensteinbeck

      It seems to me that the judges, knowing this is a case that will be scrutinized heavily by higher courts, are going with a policy of starting small with penalties and increasing them so that when they get ugly no higher court will overrule.

      As for Johnson, again, I don’t give a shit what kind of loathsome turd he is.  He can’t make any of his nauseating fever dreams reality.  He has power to change one thing:  Whether the spending packages that have bipartisan support will get voted on.  If he has said he is against doing that, I haven’t heard, although I admit ‘I haven’t heard’ does a fair amount of lifting there.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      New Deal democrat

      @Anyway: The answer is, exactly what enforcement powers does a state court have against a fully equal branch of government, I.e., the legislature? It can either draw new maps itself which the legislature might then refuse to implement, or hold Members in contempt, which is fraught with peril (I can easily see SCOTUS saying state courts have no such authority.

      Unless there is a magical transformation of SCOTUS, one funeral at a time with a Democratic President and Senate, the only other remedy is for Congress itself to get involved via their Constitutional duty to “guarantee a Republican form of government” to the States.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Rep. Bowman pleads guilty.

      Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a New York Democrat, pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge for falsely triggering a fire alarm in a House office building.
      Bowman struck a deal with the Washington, DC, Attorney General’s office, in which he pleaded guilty to the single misdemeanor offense.

      According to the terms of the deal read aloud in court, Bowman’s sentencing will be deferred for three months. During that time, Bowman will be on probation, will pay a $1,000 fine and will write an apology letter to the US Capitol Police.

      ETA:  It makes sense to get this settled and get it behind him.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Interesting.  I haven’t seen anything to suggest that he did this on purpose – the alarm that went off wasn’t even in the Capital where the Rs accused him of doing it to delay proceedings in the Capital.

      I think it’s bogus that he was charged to begin with.  But I’m sure Rep. Bowman just wants to put this behind him.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Percysowner

      @Anyway: ​
       The unconstitutional gerrymandered districts has been a cluster f*ck of huge proportions. A lot happened because the Republicans dragged their feet so long on making a district map that time ran out and they had to have SOMETHING in place for the next election. Fairly good description here on the whole mess.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Geminid

      Last year, a decision by New York’s Court of Appeals likely caused a 4+ Representative swing towards Republicans. The court overturned the redistricting map Albany Democrats created. The map then drawn by a Special Master, plus poor Democratic turnout, caused New York Democrats to lose several of the new districts.

      On the other hand, llinois’ highest court upheld a map that was as severe a gerrymander as New York’s was.

      I think New York Democrats are trying to pass a new map. It might withstand legal challenges this time. The map may be a little less tilted towards Democrats than last year’s was. Also, I think a more liberal justice has replaced a more conservative one on the Court of Appeals.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      jonas

      @mrmoshpotato: What is this actual reporting from the FNYT?

      Wait for it…

      “What One Motorhome, A Forgiven Loan, and A Supreme Court Justice under Fire Tell Us About Living Through Bidenomics”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      UncleEbeneezer

      That tweet should say “Don’t blame the disenfranchised/suppressed voters.”  We absolutely should blame the shitty voters who support Fascism or vote GOP because they are mad about inflation, gas, crime etc.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ocotillo

      Third quarter GDP shows U.S. economy grew at a blockbuster 4.9 percent pace.

      And Wall Street hates it, the markets are down.  Evidently this means the Fed may not  ease interest rates but raise them some more to cool the economy so that the inflation monster is slain.  F Wall Street!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      sab

      @Anyway: Federal court stepped in and overrode state supreme court, saying that time was running out. (Republican) Ohio Chief Justice had a plan in effect for forcing better maps, but the federal court stepped in and undercut her. They let the previous map go forward just for the one election.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @UncleEbeneezer: What they are saying is that the awful gerrymandered maps were the cause of the outcome, thanks to the US “Supreme” Court.

      Though I agree with you that if more people had voted in their best interests, we could have overcome the gerrymandering obstacle and have gotten wins.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chris Johnson

      @Ocotillo: I was looking at some of the tweets cited and saw that there was a trending hashtag for ‘#stockmarketcrash’, but it didn’t point to anything, just random meme posts citing the tag to get seen.

      Probably Musk trying to crash the stock market by saying it is? by tweeting?

      Lotta people believing they can do things by tweeting them… and finding it’s not quite that easy…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      glory b

      @New Deal democrat: PA’s Supreme Court did that. They ordered redrawing of the maps by the then-Republican controlled state legislature and redrew them themselves when they disapproved their new ones. we now have a Dem controlled legislature, albeit by one vote. Before, we were actually the most gerrymandered state in the US.

      Which is why I don’t like being called a swing state. All of our statewide elected offices but 2 (Auditor General and one Supreme Court Justice) are Dems.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Michigan and Virginia left redistricting to new, “Independent” redistricting commissions. My understanding is that Michigan’s system went well and produced a neutral map as intended.

      Virginia’s process was rockier. The Redistricting Commission consisted of 8 General Assembly members, 2 Democrats and 2 Republicans from each hiuse, and a few “citizen members.” They ended up deadlocking, so a clause in the constitutional amendment sent the matter to the state’s Supreme Court.

      They appointed two Special Masters to draw the maps. The resulting General Assembly map seems neutral; at least I haven’t seen complaints that it favored either party. The Congrrssional map was controversial because it shifted Elaine Luria’s 2nd CD to be slightly Republican and she lost in November.

      The special masters worked under two constraints: Virginia’s obligations under the VRA required them to bolster Dan McEachin’s 4th and Bobby Scott’s 3rd CDs with Democrats, and they were pressed for time.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @WaterGirl: No, I totally get what they are saying and agree.  I hate when people blame “the voters” of NC, FL, TX etc., without noting the horrible gerrymandering and other forms of suppression.  But it also always irks me when someone suggests that we don’t also have a real voter problem.  I know that’s not what the Tweet means, but it can come across that way.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Other MJS

      My broad brush take on guys like Thomas is that some people go down the rabbit hole of entitlement and can’t even form the concept that what they do might be wrong.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Citizen Alan

      @WaterGirl:

      Though I agree with you that if more people had voted in their best interests, we could have overcome the gerrymandering obstacle and have gotten wins.

      People who say that continually fail to understand just how many voters consider preservation of Christian white supremacy to be their most mportant interest.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ruckus:

      In my experience “We live in interesting times” can of course go both ways but almost always means something going towards the negative side.

      There’s a reason for the Chinese “may you live in interesting times” curse. And for our “fuck these fucking interesting times” rotating tag.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      @Ocotillo: Last time the markets dropped in the morning on good economic news, they were up at closing. So I’ll wait a few hours before I cuss Wall Street out.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      @Citizen Alan:

      People who say that continually fail to understand just how many voters consider preservation of Christian white supremacy to be their most mportant interest.

      It all comes down to sparrows and curtain rods, doesn’t it?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      cain

      @glory b:

      For awhile our legislature in Oregon was all Republicans – we’ve pretty much booted all of them out and it’s been pretty good so far.

      Portland is still a shit show though and we need to get a handle on the myriad of problems that is happening here. Our current bench of politicians have not handled things as I would have liked to see.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Brachiator

      @Other MJS:

      My broad brush take on guys like Thomas is that some people go down the rabbit hole of entitlement and can’t even form the concept that what they do might be wrong.

      I mentioned in a previous thread how former UK prime minister Boris Johnson got an £800,000 loan from a fellow Eton crony. Other MPs regularly had similar arrangements. Questions were brushed aside as to why Johnson couldn’t get by with his prime minister salary and generous housing allowance.

      This kind of thing is common among conservatives in the US and UK and elsewhere.

      Doing something wrong? To the contrary, the whole point is to become a member of a special club where special favors and benefits, often paid for by taxpayers, are expected and natural.

      And of course, these same conservatives will blame poor people for not working hard and for expecting “free money” government handouts.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Ruckus: ​Just FTR, “May you live in interesting times” in its Chinese incarnation is generally considered a curse . In those “thrilling days of yesteryear” when that expression came forth, the vast majority of situations that made times “interesting” were uncomfortable to unpleasant to terrifying to genocidal.​

      (ETA: Aaaaaaaand I see lowtechcyclist at #37 supra got there ahead of me…)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Wapiti

      @Other MJS: Yup. When I was stationed in Germany back in the day, a Military Police Colonel got caught shoplifting. What a way to end a career.

      (otoh, I’ll bet they just let him retire.)

      Reply
    52. 52.

      lowtechcyclist

      @smintheus:

       “potential tax issues” is too cute. It’s straight up tax fraud to receive loan forgiveness of any amount and not report it as income on your taxes.

      LOCK HIM UP!! LOCK HIM UP!!

      It’ll never happen – at least not to a Republican – but it would be sweet to see a Supreme Court Justice thrown into the slammer for run-of-the-mill criming.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Frankensteinbeck

      If anyone missed it in the last thread, something hilarious happened in the Trump $250 million property value inflation fraud case. Trump’s lawyer corners Cohen on potentially perjury and gets Cohen to say Trump never actually asked him to inflate values. Trump has been actually in the courtroom waiting for this. Trump’s lawyer declares that this proves the whole case is invalid and asks the judge to immediately toss it out. Judge is like… yeah, no. That is large amounts of not happening. Cohen is a tiny fraction of the prosecution’s tower of evidence.

      Trump loses it. He gets up storms out of the courtroom, sending the Secret Service scrambling to catch up and protect him. He rants to the press about how he just proved he’s innocent and this is so unfair and biased.

      The judge orders him to come back inside. Nobody knows what the judge said to him.

      Later, Trump posts online that it was a moment worthy of Perry Mason. Like, actually said “Perry Mason”. I’m pretty sure he had this whole plan he was sure was going to invalidate both the law suits and save his empire.

      He thinks the whole world works like television.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Tony Jay

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      I know this is difficult to believe about such an illustrious and well-respected figure, but after a long period of serious contemplation and a full audit of all the available facts, I’ve come to the unsettling conclusion that Donald Trump is just a big fucking moron.

      I know. Crazy, yeah?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      gvg

      @Frankensteinbeck: A lot of people think the world works like television. It’s why I loathe certain kinds of shows. I know schools try to the youngest children to understand the concept of fiction at an early age, but they are emphasizing books they assign to read. I’d like more discussion about TV and movies. I didn’t used to think it was a problem, but I had smart friends.

      I think it is the anti science and the “woo” stuff that bugs me the most.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I think it’s so funny that Trump has been sitting there for two days in this trial (he normally doesn’t attend civil trials) waiting for this moment to spring his trap and cancel out these fraud lawsuits just like on TV!

      Reply
    60. 60.

      sxjames

      @lowtechcyclist:

      There’s a reason for the Chinese “may you live in interesting times” curse. And for our “fuck these fucking interesting times” rotating tag.

      As I understand it, the aphorism continues with  –  “and come to the attention of important people.”  Yeah, its more of a curse than anything else.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Soprano2

      @WaterGirl: I think it’s fear, plain and simple. Fear of the other taking away what they have. I heard an interview with a woman who wrote a book about Louisiana similar to the one Vance wrote, only a lot better. She said people characterized it as they are standing in a long line waiting to get to a better life, and those “others” keep being allowed to cut in front of them and get all the good stuff, which is why they can’t get what they feel they’ve earned. They think these people who don’t follow “the rules” are getting things that they didn’t earn, and that it’s unfair. All it boils down to is that they think they deserve better things than those “others”.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      trollhattan

      @Frankensteinbeck: ​
      Donny wishes Della were “just a little hotter.”

      ETA His ability to bottle his temper and general demeanor for court must be stretched one-molecule thin by now. More fun upcoming is my guess.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Soprano2

      @gvg: This is why the Pocahontas Disney movie bothers me so much. I don’t care if they alter fiction, but they altered actual history for a kid’s movie. How many teachers have to teach them all that no, it didn’t happen like what you saw in the Disney movie?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Ken

      @Frankensteinbeck: As I recall on Perry Mason, usually when someone stood up and blurted something out in court, it was the guilty party confessing. I suppose there’s a parallel here, in that it’s already been established that Trump is guilty of the fraud charges.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Soprano2

      @HumboldtBlue: And to think, he could have avoided all of this by not running for president, because that’s what caused all of his criming to get attention (not to mention the criming he did while president and afterwards!).

      Reply
    70. 70.

      jimmiraybob

      I have a feeling that the interesting is just beginning.

      Speaking of investing though, keep eyes open for Brawndo to go public.  It’s the wave of the future – it’s got what plants crave!

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @trollhattan:

      His ability to bottle his temper and general demeanor for court must be stretched one-molecule thin by now.

      I was shocked by reports he attended court yesterday and was quiet and no more than a little glowery for hours.  Now it looks like he can only do that when he thinks he’s about to spring a trap and win.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      JoyceH

      I’m seeing on Twitter that the Maine shooter mostly followed such folks as DJTJ, Musk, and cattturd. So question for discussion: does the current version of “conservatism” drive people crazy, or does it appeal to those who are already crazy?

      Reply
    75. 75.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Soprano2: ​

      Yup.

      @WaterGirl: ​ 

      The “I don’t live in New York” line kills me every time, like she’s in the Dukes of Hazard and if she can just get to the county line she’ll bamboozle Boss Hogg and the sheriff.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Ken

      Speaking of friends loaning one another a quarter of a million dollars, has anyone seen any sign that the “Biden $200,000 check” story is getting any traction?  I haven’t, but can’t decide if that’s because all the bogus House investigations have effectively been on hiatus.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      lollipopguild

      @Soprano2: There is a line of thought out there that trump expected to lose and he would say that Hilary “Stole” the election and use his loss as a way to grift more money from his cultists.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Brachiator

      @Ken:

      Speaking of friends loaning one another a quarter of a million dollars, has anyone seen any sign that the “Biden $200,000 check” story is getting any traction?  I haven’t, but can’t decide if that’s because all the bogus House investigations have effectively been on hiatus.

      Haven’t seen much about it. I think you’re right. The House GOP goons have to gear up their phony investigation machinery again.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      HumboldtBlue

      I have an ANGRY ANGRY maga on the hook on Twitter. Haven’t typed a word, just Biden meme-ing him to death. It’s hilarious, and fun!

      Reply
    84. 84.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Ken: ​ 

      Oh, they tried their best, and got laughed out of the room. Some are still whimpering about it, but it’s become a joke at this point.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      MattF

      @Ken: That story is so painfully bogus that it stands as a test-of-faith. “I know you’re a believer, but are you really one of us?”

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Brachiator

      @Soprano2:

      This is why the Pocahontas Disney movie bothers me so much. I don’t care if they alter fiction, but they altered actual history for a kid’s movie. How many teachers have to teach them all that no, it didn’t happen like what you saw in the Disney movie?

      The Pocahontas story that I was taught in school was largely fantasy. That is, the myth was taught, with a nod that it was exaggerated and then we moved on.

      We were also taught about Andrew Jackson and the Battle of New Orleans, but not much about how the War of 1812 was a draw and largely unnecessary. I knew people who thought that the US won that war, and that Vietnam was our only “defeat.”

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Geminid

      @Frankensteinbeck: That Tara Reade story was getting some air before her history of lying and grifting came to light. But her story was flimsy and  contradicted itself anyway. A couple of people who tried to pump air into the story have been on my shit-list ever since.   Ed. I thought that under the circumstances, their conduct was reckless.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Brachiator:

      I went to 1-4 grades in northern VA back in the 60s so early VA history was pushed from Day 1 and Pocahontas figured prominently.

      Left out, of course, was the fact she died at 21 back in Blighty, causes unknown.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Geminid

      @HumboldtBlue: I know. But he should have been a lot more careful with that story even before she was discredited. I think there was a political agenda at work.

      I don’t think Hayes ever explained this affair to his viewers like he should have. So far as I know, he just turned the page. But I don’t watch him, so maybe someone who does can correct me on this.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Brachiator

      @Soprano2:

      And to think, he could have avoided all of this by not running for president, because that’s what caused all of his criming to get attention (not to mention the criming he did while president and afterwards!).

      The classified documents stashed in the bathroom would still be a serious legal problem. But this is another fine mess that he got himself into.

       

      Reply
    98. 98.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Geminid: ​ 

      I don’t think Hayes ever explained this affair to his viewers like he should have. So far as I know, he just turned the page. But I don’t watch him, so maybe someone who does can correct me on this.

      Same here.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      catclub

      @gvg: A lot of people think the world works like television.

       

      A not insignificant number of people watched The Apprentice and thought Trump was a successful businessman ( and a billionaire!) who got things done.

      Then they voted for him.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      catclub

      @JoyceH:So, question for discussion: does the current version of “conservatism” drive people crazy, or does it appeal to those who are already crazy?

       

      Yes.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Grendel

      Yeah, no, voters are a huge part of the blame. Republicans overall got 3 million more votes in 2022 than Democrats did (despite Roe). They won the country by 50.6% to Democrats 47.8%. Gerrymandering doesn’t help but ignoring the reality that a huge swathe of the country is perfectly fine with the current GOP doesn’t help either.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Soprano2

      @Brachiator: I was probably taught some of the same stuff, but my teacher didn’t have to fight against a Disney movie that told things wrong. I’ve seen her burial site in Gravesend, England.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      narya

      @Geminid@HumboldtBlue: I do watch him regularly (though I didn’t then). It’s a misstep, for sure, and I don’t know that he ever apologized or noted that he got something wrong. He didn’t keep harping on it, though, IIRC. In general I very much like the deepish dives he does, the guests he has, etc., and I don’t think any reporter gets it right 100% of the time. I realize everyone has different standards on these things

      ETA: by which I mean that you may disagree and not want to watch him.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Soprano2

      @Geminid: The idea that she wasn’t wearing panty hose with a dress in 1985, well women my age knew immediately that was a lie. No woman who dressed up went without hose in 1985, even in the middle of the summer. It was an obvious lie that most men probably wouldn’t have spotted.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Geminid

      @Soprano2: Had he lost his Congressional race as expected, George Santos might not have ended up in all this hot water. But his campaign finance violotions were fairly egegious, so he may have been caught anyway.

      I don’t know enough about FEC enforcement to do more than guess. But I am intrigued by the tgeory that Santos and his backers did not ecmxpect him to win. But Republicans statewide were motivated while Democrats were not, so Santos grabbed the brass ring.

      Accounts of the motivation gap last year in in New York reminded me of the 2021 Virginia Governor race. That year, Republicans were hungry and Democrats more complacent.

      I wish there was a good book about that race, or at least a long series of articles. But it faded quickly in importance with all the other stuff going on.

      The attitude of a lot of Virginia Democrats was, “Let us not speak of this again…. And rally around Senator Lucas and her Brick Wall!” Even so, I think we drew the proper conclusions.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Soprano2

      @geg6: Hey, this isn’t a reply to your comment, it’s information. Someone on this board pointed me to a Facebook support group for spouses of people with dementia problems. If you do Facebook I would recommend joining, they’ve already been a help to me. It’s called Alzheimer’s Spouse Journal and Support Group. Many thanks to whoever recommended it to me, I cannot remember. There’s also one called Alzheimer’s Spouse Haven, I haven’t done it yet.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      West of the Rockies

      @Brachiator:

      I think it’s possible that as each Republican fake outrage gets stalled (Hillary’s emails,  Benghazi, Hunter’s laptop, Biden’s loan), it loses power to motivate anyone other than the hateful loons.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @gvg: Yep. There are an enormous number of shows about Bigfoot, paranatural events, “the ancients”, and other crap that are presented as topics of scientific research. From my limited experience, a large portion of the viewership actually believe that these are real research subjects. People really believe this stuff.

      And they vote.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Eolirin

      @Paul in KY: The state court is equal though. That’s what was being referenced. The Federal Court, ultimately the SCOTUS, let the legislature’s maps stand even though the state court wanted to do something about it. The state court in question, Ohio’s, has now flipped to Republican control rendering the challenge moot.

      (So has NC’s. These are both very bad things)

      Reply
    119. 119.

      jowriter

      @Soprano2: Totally winnable.  NY-17 was Sean Patrick Maloney’s to lose, which he did to Mike Lawler, by only 3000 votes. Maloney was busy talking to the talking heads on cable and not working to encourage the Dem vote in his district (and mine). Meanwhile, Lawler sent out multiple mailings of 4-color flyers about the rampant crime in Westchester County, which has the second LOWEST crime rate in the entire U.S. Some people seemed to have taken that bait.  I’m still steamed.  Called Lawler’s office before the Johnson vote and promised to do my best to make sure he doesn’t repeat as our rep.  Grrrrrrr.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Geminid

       

       

      @narya: I’d probably watch Hayes some if I had TV service. I understand that he does a lot of good work.

      I would be more forgiving of Hayes’ conduct regarding Tara Reade if he hadn’t made it in June of 2020. That story was intended to knock Joe Biden out of the race or at least weaken him, at a time when the stakes were sky high. I don’t mark Hayes down for his journalistic mistake as such, but for its recklessness.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Eolirin

      @jowriter: The maps didn’t help, if we had the ones the legislature wanted we wouldn’t have lost any of the close races even with the turnout being (relatively) bad for us.

      We should have better ones on top of better turn out going into 2024. I expect most of the close seats should flip to us.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Gravenstone

      @Frankensteinbeck: Read about his storming out but wasn’t aware of the overall context. Other reporting implied it was more that he was pissed off about being called on the carpet over his violation of the gag order, again.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Suzanne

      LMAO Blake Masters is going to run for Debbie Lesko’s House seat.

      He’s gonna win, because that district is terrible, but it won’t be a net difference.

      These MAGA fuckers are still in charge of the GOP. LAWL.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Kayla Rudbek

      Open thread (all knowledge is available on Balloon Juice): I want to start replacing wall plates as I get ready for painting more rooms. I like the bronze options on Wallplates.com but they don’t have ones that would accommodate e.g. side-by-side Ethernet/internet, 2 cable connections, and other weird things like that. Anyone have any suggestions besides Amazon/Home Depot/Lowe’s? Or maybe I should just put blank wall plates over the weird ones? And I want the dark bronze as it is less likely to show dirt than painting over the current wall plates as the previous owner did.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      MomSense

      Just feel like crying today.  Lots of rumors flying and I hope most of them aren’t true. My kids knew people who worked at the bar and they haven’t answered their phones and not for parents either. They are probably dead or severely injured.
      We often say that Maine is a small town.  We will all know someone who was murdered last night.  Heard from the wife of a surgeon I know who has been working straight through. What he told her is just horrifying.  These fucking AR-15s shred bodies.  They cannot identify people. The first responders and medical personnel are going to be so traumatized.
      Why are we allowing this to continue?   So many warnings with this murderer- neighbors, law enforcement, Army reserve unit – and they couldn’t or wouldn’t do anything?

      I can’t cope.  It’s too much.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Gravenstone:

      No, it was RIGHT after his lawyer moved to dismiss the case because they had weakened Cohen’s testimony, and that’s what Trump bitched about when he left.  I don’t know how much the fine and being lectured about it upset him, but he clearly thought he had all of this beat and threw a shit fit when he found out It Doesn’t Work Like That.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      sab

      @Kayla Rudbek: Does Ace Hardware have anything? You can buy in the store if they have it, or order on line and either have it shipped to the store or sent to your house. If shipped to the store you can reject it if you don’t like the looks of it in person and they will keep it or return it and credit your charge account.

      Ace stores are locally owned franchises, not centrally owned big box stores.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Quiltingfool

      I just finished quilting the last of 8  king-size quilts for 2 sisters.  I’ve been at it for the last 7 days.  The cat and I are very happy to be out of the basement (location of quilting machine) and back to the sewing room!

      I do machine quilting for a small number of clients, and do not want any more than I have now!  My favorite part of making quilts is the design and construction of the quilt tops.  Quilting is okay, but not thrilling.  These two ladies are in their late 80s and they simply do not know how to make a quilt smaller than king size!  They are genuine OG old-school quilters, traditional patterns done with flawless precision and I swear they must have a fabric stash that is at least 25 years old.  I know why they send me quilts — I am a cheap hire.  They would probably pay two to four times more than I charge them somewhere else.   I don’t charge them as much because they donate all their quilts to charity fundraisers, so I’m kind of donating too.

      Now I get to go back to working on a couple of contract quilts!  Quilts that feature cats!  Yay!

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Suzanne

      @Eolirin: No, it really doesn’t. That district is blood-red. Filled with the worst old people in the country. Like, Villages West.

      A few years ago in that district, voters shot down a Boys and Girls Club by straight-up saying that they didn’t want poor and brown kids  to come to close.

      But it keeps the damage confined.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Ejoiner

      @Mike in NC: Yes! This so much – I’m actually interested in digging into the original source material from the 1930’s now. Great, promising show cut down before it’s time :(

      Reply
    142. 142.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @mrmoshpotato: More proof of Thomas’s corruption is almost mundane to me by now, but the fact you can spend more than $267,000 on an RV blows my mind.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Kay

      We argue that the Democratic Party’s evolution on economic policy helps explain partisan realignment by education. We show that less-educated Americans differentially demand “predistribution” policies (e.g., a federal jobs guarantee, higher minimum wages, protectionism, and stronger unions), while more-educated Americans differentially favor redistribution (taxes and transfers). This educational gradient in policy preferences has been largely unchanged since the 1940s. We then show the Democrats’ supply of predistribution has declined since the 1970s.

      Kind of interesting because Joe Biden is an example of a Democrat who does as much “predistribution” as he does redistribution.

      pdf

      Reply
    146. 146.

      sab

      @Mike in NC: Yes. LA that looked like LA instead of Beverly Hills. LA with black and brown people.

      I was also fascinated with two British lead actors (Perry and Della) with flawless American accents.

      What a stupid decision to cancel. Killed a potential classic.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      AM in NC

      @MomSense: So sorry for you and everyone affected by this trauma. Holding you in the light and sending strength and peace to you and yours.

      And yes, this is a choice to live this way, made by too many of us.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Geminid

      @JaySinWA: I stay away from You-Tube because video sucks up the limited high speed data provided on my phone plan. I sometimes think of getting a plan with more, and I could afford to, but this runs into the same reservation I have about getting satellite TV service: I spend too much of my day looking at a screen already.

      But I followed Hayes on Twitter some last year. He said some things there that I found problematic, so now I pretty much ignore the guy. The way I see it, there are more knowledgeable people here, with better judgement too.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Brachiator

      @Soprano2:

      Yes, but if he had never run for president that couldn’t have happened.

      Oh, you meant his initial run in 2016.

      I guess. But we can’t rewind the clock.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @Soprano2: Yeah, I don’t know when bare legs with dress-up clothes became a thing, but it certainly wasn’t back in the 80s.  I went to a wedding around 2012 or so and many women, including the Mother of the Groom, who is 4 years older than me, were barelegged and I was surprised (I don’t get out much, and obviously don’t mix with the cool people enough).  I think it looks too casual for dressy occasions, but I’m obviously an old fuddy-duddy and not au courant with the current culture.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Paul in KY

      @Brachiator: I thought we had won it back in elementary school & maybe a bit of middle school. It was when I realized that Great Britain was fighting Napoleon at same time that I figured out we lucked out bigtime.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Brachiator

      @Mike in NC:

      We really enjoyed the gritty reboot of “Perry Mason” and were disappointed when they canceled it.

      Yep. I really liked this version of Perry, Della and Drake, and looked forward to seeing what might happen next.

      It was one of the few shows that I watched on any streaming service.

      Reply
    167. 167.

      Geminid

      @piratedan: I wonder if Blake Masters can win the primary. He’ll have money, and in a crowded field that might make up for his weird personality. I just remember a story from last year’s Senate primary, that when a Republican consultant  ran a lot of video of Masters by a focus group, they gave Masters the lowest “likeable” ratings the consultant had ever seen.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      Citizen Alan

      @gvg: I refuse to watch police procedurals or legal shows. The latter grossly distorts what the legal process is like, while the former is flat-out LEO propaganda. When was the last time anyone saw an episode of a cop show in which a bad cop was even a plot point.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Citizen Alan

      @Soprano2: I remember watching the ending of Disney’s Hercules where he finally ends up with Megara and wondering “Are they gonna show the bit where Hera curses him with homicidal madness for the crime of being one of Zeus’s rape babies and then he brutally murders Meg and their children?”

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Citizen Alan

      @Paul in KY: Well, a federal court doesn’t have jurisdiction over a purely state matter that doesn’t implicate anyone’s federal civil rights or involve parties from different states. But you’re mostly right.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      sab

      @MomSense: We have been thinking about you since last night.

      I watched a bit of cable news today. I know they cannot interview actual people because everyone is sheltering at home so they make stuff up. But I am exasperated with the continuing “we didn’t think it could happen here” meme. Of course it could, and in many communities it already has.

      There is absolutely no purpose justifying the use of AR15s that justifies allowing them in our communities. You cannot hunt with them. You cannot protect your family with them. They shoot fast at targets (fun if that is your thing) and they are good at mass murders of people.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      Citizen Alan

      @Mike in NC:  I was incredibly confused by the fact that Perry Mason was not actually a lawyer. It seemed like a gritty LA crime drama that they slapped Perry Mason’s name on for branding purposes.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      sab

      @Citizen Alan: Federal court had jurisdiction in Ohio last year when our supreme court tried to enforce the citizens initiative against gerrymandering passed by 74% of our voters, amd ignored by our state legislature and the legislature/executive commission.

      Reply
    186. 186.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @eclare: Southland, Snowfall, We Own This City, When They See Us, Unbelievable, Dahmer, The Night Of, Narcos Mexico etc., all heavily focus on police corruption and ineptitude.  Though I wouldn’t really classify any as police procedurals.

      My niece is interested in studying Criminal Justice in college and I’m really scared that she thinks CSI/Criminal Minds shows are accurate and that profiling works etc.  She’s very smart but also super-white and my Sister is one of those people who is probably in pretty deep denial about the racism of American LE agencies.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      eclare

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      I haven’t seen all of the shows that you listed, but the ones that I have seen have had an impact.  Especially Unbelievable.  I am not a binger, and I think I finished that in two days.  The scene where the cop questions the victim…

      Reply
    189. 189.

      Brachiator

      @Paul in KY:

      I thought we had won it back in elementary school & maybe a bit of middle school. It was when I realized that Great Britain was fighting Napoleon at same time that I figured out we lucked out bigtime.

      Yeah, I was also a little hazy about that. I was a good student, but didn’t pay attention to history until much later. Also, I think my school focused on American history. So, it was kinda like “Napoleon sold the Louisiana Purchase to Thomas Jefferson and then disappeared. Later, the Civil War happened. And then, the Wright Brothers and Thomas Edison and Henry Ford invented some cool stuff.”

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Geminid

      I saw that Republicans have sent several thousand mailers to homes in Virginia’s 57th House District marked “Warning: Explicit Material. Do Not Open if You Are Under 18.”

      The mailers contain material relating to the Democratic candidate’s on-line sexual history. U.Va. political analyst Larry Sabato speculated that Republican Party operatives may have seen private polling that indicated the race was close.

      The 57th district consists of parts of western Henrico County and eastern Fluvanna county. It’s west of Richmond, and could be described as a suburban/exurban district.

      Reply
    193. 193.

      sab

      Ohio has Issue 1 for abortion/contraception/obstetric care rights.

      A No on 1 lady turned up at the sample ballot place. Her pamphlet had a graphic late term aborted fetus photo. Voters were recoiling in horror. We think she scared off more people than she convinced.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Kayla Rudbek: You might try Build.com which specializes in that sort of thing.

      A fall back, if the wallplates aren’t that visible — outlet, coax, etc. that are close to the floor — would be spray painting a matching. Rust-o-leum likely has a dark bronze.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Tony Jay

      @Citizen Alan:

      I keep on not getting around to watching either of those films, but I’ve cunningly got Lady Jay to enjoy Poker Face, which is by the same director, so fingers crossed.

      But yeah, I’ve heard that about the character. Utter self-obsessed dick.

      @Paul in KY:

      “Infamy! Infamy! They’ve all got it in for me!”

      “The Defendant will cease these outbursts and take his seat. Here or in the cells, his choice.”

      Reply
    198. 198.

      Ruckus

      @A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan):

      Look at the one’s made on a commercial bus chassis. Big, fancy, first rate driveline, enough power to carry the weight without a sweat, better finished inside than most people have in their homes, with fine woods, no concept of an expensive home on wheels left out, etc, etc.

      Add in a decent profit and there’s a quarter million no problem. And it looks like he didn’t really pay for it…..

      Reply
    200. 200.

      Subsole

      @lollipopguild:

      This, but for real.

      It’s kind of like a really, really toxic subreddit where a bunch of folks with real, heavy issues (though seldom the ones they think) get together and try to therapy-bitch to each other, but only end up feeding each others’ pathologies.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      Kathleen

      @Geminid: When it comes to MSNBROC I’m always “Decided” LOL!) I do like Symone and LOD but I still won’t watch that channel unless Hillary, Nancy or Kamala is interview subject.

      Reply
    203. 203.

      Quiltingfool

      @Anyway: I love blue and yellow together!  Slava Ukraini!  I’ve got lots of blue and yellow fabric, and as soon as I get caught up, I want to make more Ukraine quilts.  I do have two that will be up for raffle/auction (whichever WaterGirl prefers) to get more money to Ukraine.  People are so generous here, and give to so many worthy and important causes; however, I sure don’t want to overwhelm folks with fundraising!

      Reply
    205. 205.

      Quiltingfool

      @HumboldtBlue: Well, there are a few for sale at my Etsy site (just click on my nym to be directed there).  Some quilts I haven’t posted yet, and the very cool Man Cave quilt was sold last weekend —to a member of my quilt guild, no less!  I also make quilts to order, so you can get colors you prefer.

      You can contact me through my Etsy store if you’re interested – custom quilts don’t cost any more than the quilts in my store!

      Reply
    208. 208.

      mwing

      @jonas:  I can’t read the Times article due to paywall. But a personal loan can be forgiven without being treated as income by the recipient  if the lender decides it’s a gift instead. As I’m sure you know, people do that in families all the time, like uncle loans $ to young couple for down payment- with or without a written agreement- a few years later at Thanksgiving after x drinks,  says “eh, I’m dong fine, you’re a young couple it’s a gift” And cancels written agreement if there is one.

      Can be a tax issue for the lender if they should have reported it on IRS gift forms but did not?

      Reply
    210. 210.

      WaterGirl

      @mwing: This was no family, no parent, no uncle.

      Also, my best friend loaned another friend $30,000, which he never repaid.  When my best friend got tired of being frustrated about it, he told his accountant he wanted to “forgive” the loan.

      If he did that, there was no choice but to notify the IRS and the friend who had borrowed the money had to pay taxes on the $30k.

      Reply

