The new Speaker cannot be our whole pie, or entire tic-tac-toe grid.

Here’s a quick roundup of what’s happening in the other squares of the grid.

Breaking News: A friend’s $267,230 loan to Justice Clarence Thomas for an RV was mostly, perhaps entirely, forgiven, raising ethical and potential tax issues. https://t.co/dkcl7bEWOd — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 25, 2023

-A handwritten note from Welters to Justice Thomas dated November 22, 2008, stating that Welters would no longer seek payments on the loan. The note also stated that Justice Thomas had only paid interest on the loan, indicating that the principal of $267,230 had not been repaid. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) October 25, 2023

Breaking: The United Auto Workers union and Ford have agreed in principle to the terms of a tentative agreement that could signal the end to the nearly six-week strike with the Big Three automaker, sources confirmed to CNBC. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 26, 2023

Please don’t blame the voters. “Conservative” Supreme Court Justices ensured that the 2022 midterms were run under unconstitutional district maps in FL, OH, AL, GA, and LA. American voters did not give the Speaker’s gavel to the Republicans – the Republican Supreme Court did. https://t.co/NFcr7QX0TE — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) October 25, 2023

Remember the advice of counsel defense and how DoJ wanted notice by 12/18, but trump said “THAT’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL BUT ILL GIVE IT TO YOU IN JANUARY”? Well. DoJ still wants it on 12/18, and now they have another argument to support their request: https://t.co/rFvqOfGo7K — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 26, 2023

There’s the conclusion. Lift the stay. Modify bail conditions. Trump has until 10/28 to respond. END/ pic.twitter.com/pgtI55t1Tz — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 26, 2023

DoJ asks the judge to LIFT the stay AND to modify the bail conditions. Jack Smith says what he posted this week not only violates the gag order, but it violates the bail conditions – which are not stayed. That’s the big one right there. Clarify the bail. He violated it. 8/ pic.twitter.com/kaENANFdjS — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 26, 2023

