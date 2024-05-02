The title says it all, and I have sinus issues because once again WV has gone from the 40’s to the 80’s. I’m so far behind on the news, I feel lethargic because I have been sitting in front of a monitor so much, and I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.
Reader Interactions
34Comments
-
1.
Well, here’s something REALLY important:
https://twitter.com/JacobRubashkin/status/1784632425508724938
Apparently there are THREE such ads.
I confess to being out of my depth here …
-
4.
The news is just depressing at this point. Hope you feel better.
-
6.
@TaMara: A cry for help? Branching out from overseeing coal-mine disasters into Dadaist performance art? SO many possibilities …
-
7.
West Virginia is still obsessed with BLM? How long ago was that now? Sounds like they’re still economically anxious.
-
8.
@Baud: target of convenience, distracts from the Black Lung Matters movement, which for some reason doesn’t get any funding and keeps having leaders resign unexpectedly.
-
9.
Is this the complaint thread because I have a whine right now. Or maybe a bitch.
My husband is a retired professor and a few weeks ago his former university announced they are moving all of their current and former employees’ 403b accounts from TIAA (where they have been for many decades) to another financial management company. Ack! We have to do all kinds of financial things and rollovers and conversions and transitions and he cannot understand or do any of it. So it’s all on me and I am over my head. 😬 Wish me luck. I’m going to need it.
-
10.
Feel better soon, John. ❤️
Ouch. If I may, I would like to recommend the Bogleheads finance and investing forum. They may be able to help.
Wishing you minimum hassles. ❤️
-
11.
Blankenship’s monotone and flat affect are really weird. Is he always like that?
-
12.
Didn’t know there were a lot of BLM lands in WV.
;-)
-
13.
@Scout211: Have you thought about calling TIAA and asking their advice? I thought they were the gold standard of retirement accounts, maybe there is a way you could keep at least some money with them.
I feel for you. I don’t like doing that sort of stuff either.
-
14.
The title says it all, and I have sinus issues
I feel you on the sinus issues. I’ve got the runny nose blues.
-
15.
I’m confused – unless the university is still contributing money to his account, what gives them any say in the matter? What happens if he just doesn’t fill out the paperwork – wouldn’t the money just stay with TIAA and keep on working for him there?
My main thought is that if they had the power to switch him from TIAA to this new outfit, they’d just do it without any need for his signature.
But obviously, don’t take my word, talk to someone you can trust who knows this money shit better than people like us do.
-
16.
@Scout211: Call the other financial company and ask them to help you do a rollover. This should be a piece of cake for them, and they should be more than happy to do so for a new customer.
-
17.
@Scout211: Why on earth would they do that? It makes no sense. I have quite a bit in TIAA/CREF (mine plus my late husband’s that was rolled into my smaller account) so would be very disturbed if this happened to me.
-
18.
@Scout211: In the contributions to my retirement, my employer switched from TIAA to Vanguard, so new money went to Vanguard— but all the old money stayed in accounts at TIAA. So now, I’m retired and have accounts at both Vanguard and TIAA. It’s a complication, but there was no need for rollovers.
-
19.
@Scout211: Unless that other company is, like, Vanguard (or maybe Fidelity), I’d be suspicious. There are all sorts of shenanigans played with retirement funds, and I’d be worried I was about to get screwed. As others have said, TIAA/CREF is pretty much the gold standard. Why would I want to move off the gold standard? Gosh, lemme think about that for a sec …..
Seriously, unless you have *good* reason to think that this new finance company is the bee’s knees, I’d be callin’ up TIAA to see if I could stay with ’em, or moving my money to Vanguard.
[N.B. I have accounts at Vanguard (personal) and Fidelity (work 401k). Of the two, I would prefer Vanguard, simply b/c I agree with John Bogle’s investing philosophy, and to some extent Vanguard still preach it. Fidelity is “ok”, but I have my doubts, esp. since they’re publicly on-record as saying that “fiduciary duty gets in the way of doing the best for our client”. Which ….. haha, not so much, Fido.]
-
20.
Some of his funds will have to stay with TIAA but others will transition. There are changes happening with TIAA right now and we aren’t unhappy that most of the funds are moving to another company. I don’t know if they are merging with another company or what but most of their proprietary funds are being renamed.
First I have a zoom with an advisor from the company that the university hired originally to evaluate the retirement plans and they are helping those of us who need help with the process. Then we call TIAA to convert/rollover some funds so they can move to the new company.
I will get it done but I will bitch about it. It’s just another thing that I never expected to have to manage.
-
21.
@Chet Murthy: Unless that other company is, like, Vanguard (or maybe Fidelity), I’d be suspicious
It’s Fidelity.
And it hasn’t been TIAA-CREF for years, it’s just TIAA now. Yes, it used to be the gold standard.
-
22.
My husband is a retired professor and a few weeks ago his former university announced they are moving all of their current and former employees’ 403b accounts from TIAA (where they have been for many decades) to another financial management company.
I don’t have hard advice for you, unfortunately. Often, the changes are administrative and you don’t have to do much of anything.
Hopefully, there is someone you can talk to at the university or the current plan administrators to explain and to help you with the options.
-
23.
@bbleh: Baby Dog:
“Tell Don I wanted him to know it was me.”
-
24.
@Scout211: I have my work 401k at Fido, and they seem to be fine. I subscribe to Bogle’s theory of investing: actively managed funds are a waste of money, just invest in low-overhead passive indexes. So I’d make sure that that’s what I was getting. Otherwise, Fido seems fine: I use them for my checking account also, and that seems fine.
But I’d be very careful to make sure that my savings were invested properly, just in case.
-
25.
@Scout211: use chatgpt to help you ! Sometimes just being able to ask questions and get answers for follow up makes it a lot easier to handle.
-
27.
@Brachiator: I’ve had a sinus problem for the past 3 days, it had been gradually getting better, but I need some drugs.
-
28.
Good luck! It might be worth it to pay a few hundred and get some professional advice. Some financial mistakes cannot be undone, this happened to someone I know. He still works in his mid-seventies, luckily he is healthy.
-
30.
Hahaha…
Colbert went over those weirdly specific ads a few days ago.
-
32.
@Anne Laurie:
The saline spray is indeed helpful. A friend put me onto it when I was having sinus trouble about a month ago, and it really got results.
-
33.
Cole, you can tell me to fuck off and that’s fine, but you have a lot of sinus issues. Have you seen an ENT Dr?
-
34.
Cole, come sit by me and we can both complain about our brains being fried. (More details over at Dreamwidth). I’ve been doing training for work for most of the last month and I have had it with watching video lectures. At least the capstone session for the training course will be local to me and in person, and fairly soon I will getting a limited access badge so I can actually go onsite and work.
I really need to join an in-person knitting group or two, so that I can have some human interaction with someone else besides Mr. Rudbek and my sibling and godson.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings