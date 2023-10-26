On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

So then we took FlixBus to Mayrhofen in Austria. We stayed right in town this time (in GP we were a mile+ down the road from the main part of town). And after resting up for half an hour, we hiked up the hillside right across from our balcony and up the valley to the next town, Finkenberg, down through a forest next to a gorge, and back down the valley to Mayrhofen. The trail was full of nice, little surprises.