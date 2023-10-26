This cat has very clear logic. I m shocked pic.twitter.com/CDAhccumFE
— place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) October 19, 2023
I told you the little bastid was too clever for his own good!…
cat burglar
pic.twitter.com/8XPopV2rl5
— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) October 12, 2023
For the xeriscapists:
If you have to have golf courses in Arizona (a point I don't concede) they should consist entirely of cactus beds, rattlesnake dens, and large overhangs from mesas that have been rigged with explosives by a coyote.
— Pinboard (@Pinboard) October 25, 2023
