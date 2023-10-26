This cat has very clear logic. I m shocked pic.twitter.com/CDAhccumFE — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) October 19, 2023

I told you the little bastid was too clever for his own good!…

cat burglar

pic.twitter.com/8XPopV2rl5 — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) October 12, 2023

For the xeriscapists: