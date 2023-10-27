After having seen several interviews with this Johnson fellow out of Louisiana, I have a couple of thoughts.

First, he has that slimy hyper religious sheen that a lot of the hucksters who are religious in the sense that they cherrypick the bible to justify who they are currently hating on. The whole Tony Perkins patina if you will. And when you see these guys, there’s a scandal in there somewhere whether it is a dead girl or a live boy.

Second, I think the more interviews he does, the better he is for Democrats.

Third, I’m so old I remember when Markos was getting yelled at for calling these guys the American taliban or when everyone got chided for calling them Christianists and that not all Republicans, and here we are in the year of our lord 2023 and they’ve up and had every single elected Republican in the House voted for a live one right there in front of us all.