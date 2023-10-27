Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I'm So Old

After having seen several interviews with this Johnson fellow out of Louisiana, I have a couple of thoughts.

First, he has that slimy hyper religious sheen that a lot of the hucksters who are religious in the sense that they cherrypick the bible to justify who they are currently hating on. The whole Tony Perkins patina if you will. And when you see these guys, there’s a scandal in there somewhere whether it is a dead girl or a live boy.

Second, I think the more interviews he does, the better he is for Democrats.

Third, I’m so old I remember when Markos was getting yelled at for calling these guys the American taliban or when everyone got chided for calling them Christianists and that not all Republicans, and here we are in the year of our lord 2023 and they’ve up and had every single elected Republican in the House voted for a live one right there in front of us all.

      Yutsano

      They keep having all these albatrosses show up around their necks and yet they keep getting elected. At some point you gotta just accept people iz dumb and work your asses off to outvote them.

      Geoduck

      It is interesting that he didn’t tow the MAGA line in regards to Ukraine. Evidently he’s also made noises about not hating black people 100% of the time.

      Still horrible and it sucks he got the job.

      Alison Rose

      @Geoduck: What do you mean, he’s not towing the MAGA line? He rejected the bundled aid package, and said:

      Johnson said of Ukraine funding: “We want to know what the object is there, what is the end game in Ukraine.

      “The White House has not provided that,” he added.

      Translation: He doesn’t wanna give them any more money.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      slimy

      Gingrich
      Trent Lott
      Bob Livingston
      Coach Dennis Hastert
      Hot tub Tom Delay
      McSqueaker
      Cocaine Mitch
      Bill “cat murderer” Frist
      Granny Killer Ryan

      Sickos and weirdos are par for their course

      OGLiberal

      I have some Louisiana experience, being married to a New Orleaner and who graduated with Amy Coney.  White people in Louisiana are almost all racist.  My wife was and large parts of her family still are.  It’s like a default position for white New Orleaners and it’s all based on racism and crime stats (look at all those “primate” words….and, yes, that’s what they love to use).

      Anyway, even moderate sounding Republicans from Louisiana are virulent racists.  Half, or more, of them switched parties because Dems decided that black people are people.

      Note:  Neither senator from LA is moderate. Don’t care if John Kennedy was a Dem not that long ago.  Fake Foghorn Leghorn is a monster.  I think the other guy – Cassidy – was a Dem as well but covered that up and isn’t as racist as Foghorn Leghorn.  I think he even voted to impeach, although not getting any badged from me for that because, have you done anything else helpful?

      I rip on Lousiana because it’s easy but a lot – likely a majority- of my NJ county’s white populace, likely feels the same.  I live here – don’t even need to guess.

      Geoduck

      @Alison Rose: He also has been quoted as saying “We can’t allow Putin to prevail in Ukraine because I don’t believe it would stop there. And it would probably encourage and empower China to perhaps make a move on Taiwan… We’re not going to abandon them.” So, shrug. Guess we’ll see what he really plans.

      Mai Naem mobile

      In his monologue the other night, Colbert compared himself with Johnson and they really do look remarkably similar.  He also looks similar to the TV huckster preacher Kenneth Copeland in his younger years except Copeland has those Charles Manson serial killer kind of eyes.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Geoduck: I don’t know how you came to those conclusions about him.  Re: Ukraine, his position is the one that many GrOPers take: “we need to see an end-state, and we have to see accountability (dun-DUNH!) (and by gum, we’re gonna need to offset this!)”.  Re: black people, he said this:

      https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/politics/louisiana-congressman-mike-johnson-booed-in-juneteenth-hearing-on-slave-reparations/article_065f4cbe-92b7-11e9-976e-873c3670a8dc.html

      U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson was booed multiple times during a hearing on slave reparations and racial injustice on Wednesday when he said such repayments would “almost certainly be unconstitutional on their face” and that “monetary reparations from current taxpayers for the sins of Americans for many years ago” would be unjust.

      […]

      “There’s no doubt that prejudice exists in our society. It exists in communities and many different races and types of people, and it’s not reserved to just one race or class against another,” Johnson said. “All of that is despicable and every single instance un-American.”

      […]

      Johnson said he asked Michael [his black “son”], who turns 36 next week [in 2019] and is a father of four, for his thoughts about reparations over the weekend. He said he explained “in a thoughtful way” that he opposes the idea.

      In short, “all lives matter”.

      smintheus

      A lot of these slimy creeps seem to have hate-filled spouses who spend their time attacking the usual innocent victims of right-wing bile. I wonder, while the spouse is preoccupied chewing all the scenery, is the creep getting some on the side? Hard to imagine with a useless dweeb like Johnson, but not out of the question in those circles.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “there’s a scandal in there somewhere whether it is a dead girl or a live boy.”

      …could be kids.

      Either the human kind, or goats.

      hitchhiker

      Majorities of adults under 40 don’t go to church except on holidays. Mike Johnson sounds like a crackpot preacher, which is basically what he is.

      I’m with Cole; the more interviews he gives, the better for us. He’s been succored inside that cozy bubble for so long that he assumes it all makes sense to people outside, or at least that he’ll get the benefit of the doubt because he’s “good.”

      It doesn’t make sense, and he isn’t good. Keep talking, Mike. Show us your maggoty underbelly.

      coin operated

      @OGLiberal:

      White people in Louisiana are almost all racist.

      My time in Lousy-ana was Army time at Ft Polk. I was a medic for a mech infantry company and we were told by our CSM that you *never* let one of your fellow soldiers travel the bayou roads from the base to the gunnery range alone…especially if said fellow soldier wasn’t lily-fucking-white.

      ETA…I got to do a little time in Panama after we kicked Noriaga’s ass to the curb…I felt safer there than I did traveling the Louisiana bayou.

      Splitting Image

      @SmallAxe:

      Spot on Cole. That whole adopting a ‘son’ as a single 20 something male is really bizarre too

      I would hazard a guess that it’s something they picked up in their studies of ancient Rome. There is a whole subculture of Roman wannabes on Xitter who put classical sculptures as their avatars and whine about degenerates and pre-marital sex. Rome was a “republic” not a democracy, a slave-owning society where women were marginalized from almost all public affairs. What’s not to like? They knew how to deal with long-haired hippies too.

      Adopting an adult male as an heir was something they did back then. Augustus adopted Tiberius, for example.

      Outside of their little cult, it just screams “rent boy”, but these guys think that they are the heirs to the Glory of Ancient Rome, so it’s right up their alley.

      Anoniminous

      Remember as a kid on family drives south of New Orleans seeing village after village with a “Don’t Let the Sun Set On You” sign on the outskirts. Civil Rights Act may have forced the removal of the sign, the racism and hate that caused the sign to be put up are still there and active.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Anoniminous:

      For those not getting out of the boat on the Twitter article:

      None of Twitter’s internal numbers are available.  Analysis from outside companies is-

      4% drop in users.  Could be higher.

      15% drop in time spent on platform, dropping more every month.  All other platforms are steadily increasing, mostly around +20%

      Advertising revenue is down 60%.

      Twitter’s CEO is flat out lying to banks about that, claiming things are almost back to normal, but nobody believes her.

      Paid subscriptions make up for about 2% of that shortfall.

      Banks are trying to sell the debt.  It is down 15% in value.  Whoever does ratings is considering declaring Twitter ‘junk bonds.’

      All of these numbers are ‘compared to one year ago.’

      SectionH

      Slightly OT, got back in the car from my main favorite hangout*, unplugged and noticed the little card on my window. And so got out collected it, and…      it was Kennedy Jr. card, I mean WTF? I think San Diego will mostly unite behind Joe, but idiots are everywhere.

      *yes I have a hybrid and live in a condo with no plug-ins. So yeah. And they are few and far between in San Diego, no matter what we’re supposed to think.  Although why the anti-vax idiot thinks that EV of any sort drivers are a target for votes, I have no idea. Definitely a waste of energy.

      RaflW

      This next year needs to be the inflection point, or we have to pull up stakes. In between, I will be doing work to try like heck to realize the former.

      Suzanne

      And when you see these guys, there’s a scandal in there somewhere whether it is a dead girl or a live boy.

      Or diapers, or two wetsuits and a dildo, or a multi-million dollar home and a private jet.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Alison Rose: Which is really dumb, too – they’ve been told the goal and the object repeatedly, and they just keep pretending they haven’t heard it.

      This guy is just as slimy as the rest of them.

