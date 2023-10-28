This Sunday on 60 Minutes, @BillWhitakerCBS interviews Vice President Kamala Harris. She discusses the situation in Israel and Gaza in the wake of the Hamas terror attack and urgent domestic issues, including gun violence prevention and immigration. pic.twitter.com/MZBk6oWNH8 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 27, 2023

"Our democracy is on the line. And I, frankly, in my head, do not have time for parlor games.” – @VP on #60Minutes when asked by @BillWhitakerCBS about #BidenHarris2024 chances of reelection.

YESSSSS! These complicit media's obsession with her approval ratings is way overblown. pic.twitter.com/L9iOAzSREW — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) October 28, 2023

A good day for democracy!??https://t.co/4sp9XkObNM — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 26, 2023

I've officially been drawn out of my congressional district by a small group of politicians. It’s blatant corruption, but I’ve got news for them: I’m running for Attorney General, and I’m going to use that job to fight political corruption. Join us: https://t.co/tb9ykB1pUH pic.twitter.com/nEcQnXEw5g — Rep. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) October 26, 2023





I’m glad I was able to hand deliver her a copy of my upcoming book for establishing the January 6 Select Committee and supporting the investigation into the day’s events. @SpeakerPelosi @TeamPelosi pic.twitter.com/mIlUXcGIN9 — Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) October 26, 2023

The largest-EVER investment in our grid—and it’s going to be life-changing. As extreme weather events fueled by climate change continue to strain the nation’s aging transmission systems, we're ensuring our grid provides reliable, affordable power to all.https://t.co/STix2C0Tzd — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) October 24, 2023

Scofflaws shall be duly punished:

BREAKING: Rep Jamaal Bowman has been criminally charged with one misdemeanor count of falsely pulling a fire alarm for the September 30th incident in the Cannon Office Building, according to court documents, @dnlbrns & I report. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the Rethuglican Death Cultists:

You can’t really blame Comer for not wanting to hold another impeachment hearing. The first one was a total disaster.

More evidence media should assume everything he puts out is cherry picked and hiding the full facts. https://t.co/5NhgPT5VG4 pic.twitter.com/JJTubxekUn — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) October 27, 2023

… In late September, the impeachment inquiry held a hearing involving a handful of witnesses, none of whom could provide any evidence impugning Joe Biden or his son, by their own admissions. The 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump — probably the target of Johnson’s sniffy disparagement of “the other team” — had released its final report about three weeks after its first hearing (which was followed by four more days of hearings). The Biden “impeachment inquiry” has held no more hearings in the month since the first one. And, by his own admission, Comer doesn’t want to. “I don’t know that I want to hold any more hearings, to be honest with you,” Comer said while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill last week. He complained that it was hard to keep members present for hours on end, given that so many had other commitments. Instead, he said, he preferred depositions, which “you can do more with.” There’s a truth buried in that, of course. You can do more with cherry-picked transcripts when your goal is to coat Joe Biden with insinuations and unproved allegations. Had Devon Archer’s deposition been a hearing, the final result would have been that viewers saw him acknowledge that Biden was not involved in his son’s work. There would have been multiple Democrats on hand to evaluate Archer’s testimony critically, something that does Comer (and, by extension, Johnson) no good. In 2019, the witnesses were generally deposed before offering live testimony with cross-examination from Republicans. Comer appears to prefer stripping out that last bit… One would think that at some point, Comer would need to present evidence that withstands objective scrutiny — including by non-right-wing media outlets. The value of adjudicating these things in public hearings is that they are tested and challenged, making the surviving evidence stronger. We can be more confident that Biden’s role in the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor was not corrupt because the assertion was evaluated during the 2019 impeachment…

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)