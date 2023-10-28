Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

I was promised a recession.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

We still have time to mess this up!

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Bark louder, little dog.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Things That Might’ve Been Overlooked This Week

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Things That Might’ve Been Overlooked This Week

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,


Scofflaws shall be duly punished:

Meanwhile, the Rethuglican Death Cultists:

In late September, the impeachment inquiry held a hearing involving a handful of witnesses, none of whom could provide any evidence impugning Joe Biden or his son, by their own admissions. The 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump — probably the target of Johnson’s sniffy disparagement of “the other team” — had released its final report about three weeks after its first hearing (which was followed by four more days of hearings). The Biden “impeachment inquiry” has held no more hearings in the month since the first one. And, by his own admission, Comer doesn’t want to.

“I don’t know that I want to hold any more hearings, to be honest with you,” Comer said while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill last week. He complained that it was hard to keep members present for hours on end, given that so many had other commitments. Instead, he said, he preferred depositions, which “you can do more with.”

There’s a truth buried in that, of course. You can do more with cherry-picked transcripts when your goal is to coat Joe Biden with insinuations and unproved allegations. Had Devon Archer’s deposition been a hearing, the final result would have been that viewers saw him acknowledge that Biden was not involved in his son’s work. There would have been multiple Democrats on hand to evaluate Archer’s testimony critically, something that does Comer (and, by extension, Johnson) no good. In 2019, the witnesses were generally deposed before offering live testimony with cross-examination from Republicans. Comer appears to prefer stripping out that last bit…

One would think that at some point, Comer would need to present evidence that withstands objective scrutiny — including by non-right-wing media outlets. The value of adjudicating these things in public hearings is that they are tested and challenged, making the surviving evidence stronger. We can be more confident that Biden’s role in the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor was not corrupt because the assertion was evaluated during the 2019 impeachment…

Saturday Morning Open Thread 23

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Eolirin
  • Geminid
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • Ken
  • laura
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne
  • topclimber
  • WaterGirl
  • Yarrow
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Jeff Jackson makes the best short videos.  Don’t know anything else about him though.

      I’ll be back here full time next week.  Behave yourselves in the meantime. Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      AM in NC

      SOOOOOOO glad Jeff Jackson is going to run for AG here.  A focus on corruption is what we need. And fingers crossed that our current AG (Josh Stein) is our next governor (although GOP fuckery – and turncoat Tricia Cotham – in our state Leg regarding gerrymandering, has guaranteed a Republican super-majority).

      I just hope Democrats here understand that it is going to take MULTIPLE voting cycles to claw back power from the GOP, because not much can really change until we re-claim the state Supreme Court, and that can’t happen until 2028 at the earliest.    I just HATE what these evil, retrograde bastards are doing to my adopted state.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      I can’t recall either if it was front-paged, but there was certainly plenty of discussion about it in comments. I don’t think anyone here, including the FPs, view Lewiston or any gun violence as routine or unworthy of discussion.

      ETA: Sadly, of course, it is routine in the sense that with easy access to guns, such events are all too predictable.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I am glad to see Rep. Jackson will run for North Carolina Attorney General. He has the elements of s formidable politician, and could add strength to the ticket.

      North Carolina will be a real battleground next year. I think the Biden campaign intends to win it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      @YY_Sima Qian: I think mass shootings have in fact become routine. There was still a post last evening centered on gun violence, plus a lot of reporting and discussion here Thursday night when the Lewiston shootings happened.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      BREAKING: Rep Jamaal Bowman has been criminally charged with one misdemeanor count of falsely pulling a fire alarm for the September 30th incident in the Cannon Office Building, according to court documents, @dnlbrns & I report.

      I read yesterday that he pled guilty and paid his fine.

      eta: and tore into the GOP

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      Pleading guilty to a misdemeanor and paying a fine was a wise decision for Rep. Bowman, IMHO.

      When he pulled the fire alarm during the beginning of the House Speaker debacle, there was a lively discussion in the comments with some disagreement about the seriousness of his actions.  I think his decision threads the needle between his actions and his intent, putting an end to further discussion and media focus.

      The question of whether he accidentally or purposely pulled the fire alarm is now not even an issue.  In the end, pulling a fire alarm when there is no fire is a crime even if it accidental.  Accidental crimes are still crimes, although they are often punished less severely.

      No matter where you stand on whether he should have been charged or whether he should or shouldn’t have taken a guilty plea deal, it’s over now.  I think this is wise, IMHO.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Geminid

      @AM in NC: North Carolina’s Republican gerrymander may break down some in the next few years. That happened in Virginia the last decade. The state helped elect Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, but in 2011 Republicans drew a House of Delagates map that was good for a 65-35 majority. By 2020, Democrats controlled the House 55-45. A couple of those seats gained were the result of a VRA lawsuit that changed 11 districts, but most of them were due to demographic change and political shifts.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      This would be great news! I sincerely hope he runs! Dunn is a true patriot and a J6 hero.

      Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who testified to the Jan. 6 select committee about his experience during the Capitol riot, is considering a run for Congress.

      Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) announcedThursday he will not run for a 10th term, opening up his safely Democratic district in the central Maryland suburbs for the first time in nearly two decades.

      I see there is going to be an open Congressional seat in Maryland,” Dunn said in a post on X in reaction to news of Sarbanes’ decision.

      Dunn confirmed to Axios in a text message that he is considering a run.

      https://www.axios.com/2023/10/27/capitol-police-officer-jan-6-house-bid#:~:text=What%20he's%20saying%3A%20%22I%20see,he%20is%20considering%20a%20run.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Yarrow

      @YY_Sima Qian:  Not necessarily routine but certainly not a surprise given that we do nothing to stop them. Also, white guy with problems. Not exactly outside the norm for this sort of terrible thing. It’s just awful. But what’s there to say that hasn’t been said before, really?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      laura

      @YY_Sima Qian: yes, it is routine, so routine as to become a daily occurrence. The Supreme Court’s current interpretation of the 2nd Amendment is that citizens have the Right to expect to be shot anywhere, anytime by anyone under any and all circumstances because freedom.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      AM in NC

      @Geminid: I’m trying to be hopeful, and our new state Dem chair is trying to build the Party in all areas of the state, so I am hoping that things will get better (plus, demographically, things are really moving in a better direction). It’s just been absolutely shocking to see how quickly the Republicans have undone so much progress in NC in such a short time.    Thanks for helping me to keep the faith over what looks to be a real slog!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      @Jackie: I hope Harry Dunn does make a run for that seat.

      Next year, Maryland will have two other primaries for open seats. The big one is the contest to succeed Senator Ben Cardin. Rep. David Trone is running for Senate, so his district in western Maryland is open too.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Not a drag queen in the bunch:

      More than 200,000 children are estimated to have been sexually abused in Spain by the Roman Catholic clergy since 1940, according to an independent commission.

      The report did not give a specific figure but it said that in a poll of more than 8,000 adults, 0.6% said they had been sexual abused by members of the clergy when they were children. This figure equates to about 200,000 of Spain’s adult population of about 39 million.

      The proportion increased to 1.13% – equating to more than 400,000 people – when including abuse by lay members of the church, Spain’s national ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo, said at a news conference called to present the findings of the report.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: I think Virginia will have three significant primaries for House of Representative districts next year. Rep. Jennifer Wexton has a very serious neurological malady and must retire. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has let Democrats know she will not run for reelection in the 7th CD and will instead run for Governor in 2025. Democrats will also select a candidate to run against Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans in the coastal 2nd CD.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      “I don’t know that I want to hold any more hearings, to be honest with you,” Comer said while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill last week. He complained that it was hard to keep members present for hours on end, given that so many had other commitments.

      But but but, isn’t Biden corrupt, senile, and OOOOOLLLLLLDDDDD???

      What a bunch of slapdicks…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Eolirin

      @Geminid: It’s also possible if we can hold Tester’s seat that we can move voting rights legislation next cycle. Going to be a rough election for the Senate but it’s not unwinnable.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      Since this is an OT, here’s a little break from politics: did y’all know that taking 6 sacks is worse than giving up a touchdown via interception?

      It’s true!

      For NFL Quarterbacks, Decision By Indecision is a Dangerous Choice

      Mathematically, sacks are as bad, or in some cases worse, than turnovers. This is obviously counterintuitive to a young quarterback like Howell, with that tantalizingly pneumatic arm. He appears to think that holding the ball for something to develop, then eating it and taking the hit, for a sack rate of 13.5 percent, is better than a mistake or throwing it away — or dumping it off to Antonio Gibson, who has just 15 catches. It’s not. It’s really, really, not. The numbers bear this out.

      Also love the part about the ‘menu test’.   =)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      mrmoshpotato

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      @Baud: We’re gonna do everything you wouldn’t do (and some of the stuff you would do)!  You’re not the boss of us!

      ETA – though wearing pants and not wearing pants at the same time might rip a hole in the space-time continuum, so beware.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      Those tunnels sound like an absolute nightmare.

      Forgive me for being ill-informed….. is it possible for the IDF to seal the entries to the tunnels with concrete and not go into them at all?

      In construction, we have a number of underground mapping technologies like GPR, but I don’t think any of them go that deep. I am sure the Israeli military has better. But there’s also limits.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      narya

      Hospice folks are coming to talk to mom and dad this morning; Mom’s gonna call me (or FaceTime, possibly), so I can be “there” too. Let me give thanks to Jimmy Carter for being so public about his choices!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      New Deal democrat

      @Geminid: FWIW, Dave Wasserman thinks Democrats will sweep the Virginia legislative elections.

      i’ve seen absolutely zero polling on how the GOP’s “we are so sweet and reasonable with our 15 week abortion limit” [that we will abandon the nanosecond we win] ad has been going over. No evidence of any Dem counter-ad.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.