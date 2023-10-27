Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Primary-ly Idiots Open Thread: Dean Phillips Has Joined the Chat

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , ,

When you are a nepo-baby with big ambitions and suffient money, there’s always someone who’ll assure you that you’re presidential timber. (As in: wood from the neck up.)

Primary-ly Idiots Open Thread: Dean Phillips Has Joined the Chat



 
Dean Phillips, man who apparently has never had an original thought…

(My *mom* was a volunteer in ‘Clean for Gene’ McCarthy’s campaign, and that was 50 years ago!)

Well, wouldja look at *that*!…

Meanwhile:

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      dr. bloor

      It will be interesting to see if either of the two people left in the universe finally let go of the notion that Steverino had experienced some sort of cosmic transition back into decency and good will.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Dean Phillips told The Daily Beast that he doesn’t remember receiving a max campaign donation from conservative financier Harlan Crow, but allowed that it was possible he solicited it personally

      Sounds like he’s too old and senile.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      yeah, this is totally a real challenge to Biden and everything…

      …cue Biden/Harris 2024 ads dropping all these MAGA billionaire-funded shitheads into a single toilet bowl and flushing.

      (nickel bet!  ;)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      I was wondering why some folks were scoffing at Steve Schmidt… So, what’s the nepo connection? Or is it just something in the Minnesota water?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Glidwrith

      If the man has any clue as to the stakes for this election (and being a Federal Congresscritter he has no excuse) tells me all I need to know about his character.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      geg6

      Who the fuck is this rando?  Caught a few minutes of him on CBS before I left for work and I thought he was some No Labels guy.  He’s an actual Democrat?  I don’t think so.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      teezyskeezy

      Apt description of Project Lincoln and Schmidt in there, but that just reminds that a Project Lincoln in some better form with smarter people *could* have had more effect….maybe.  I wonder if it is lack of resources, lack of imagination, or lack of connections.  Or is it just that the only source of decision-making for a GOP voter these days is the right wing propaganda machine, as a long as it is running, can’t make any headway with traditional ad spots and doing CNN spots?

      It’s like the right wing media is a constant pressure pushing those its captured to particular modes of thought and voting, and a few ads and soundbites is basically trying to slow down a bowling ball by tossing BBs at it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Eolirin

      @Alison Rose: If you’re still here, I wanted to apologize for the other day. I should have just not posted at all, since there was no way I was going to be able to express myself effectively given where I was.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Old School

      He tells @costareports and @CBSMornings he won’t “be quiet” as polling numbers “are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November.”

      I can’t imagine the polling numbers are saying Dean Phillips is the answer.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Cameron

      It’s the Democrats’ turn to enjoy The Ron DeSantis Experience.  Mountains of ambition, oceans of pandering, and not a single clue.

      Reply

