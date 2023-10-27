Well, so far @RepDeanPhillips' campaign seems to be going great — his launch event isn't on the schedule for AP or Reuters to take it live and his website has crashed. pic.twitter.com/Li9SWp6tuL — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 27, 2023

When you are a nepo-baby with big ambitions and suffient money, there’s always someone who’ll assure you that you’re presidential timber. (As in: wood from the neck up.)

Dean Phillips, from the guy who brought us Sarah Palin https://t.co/Yefruh0IoJ — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 27, 2023

Gonna face tough competition for second place between the Kennedy heir who dropped out and the constitutionally ineligible YouTube personality https://t.co/WxsYLhdv7U — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) October 27, 2023





Taps the sign: the only thing Phillips' campaign is configured to do is damage Biden. This has been true from the jump. https://t.co/COC7l8U5Sk — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) October 27, 2023





Dean Phillips, man who apparently has never had an original thought…

(My *mom* was a volunteer in ‘Clean for Gene’ McCarthy’s campaign, and that was 50 years ago!)

CLEAN FOR DEAN debuts in Concord, NH — pic.twitter.com/a7ZUiasSwW — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) October 27, 2023

The Dean Phillips 2024 website is an almost pixel for pixel ripoff of the Biden Harris website. Layout. Colors. Handwriting. Even the Spanish button is in the same spot! pic.twitter.com/S1ozSljgc8 — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) October 27, 2023

.@deanbphillips signs NH state house visor book…right below Trump And w similar pander bear message pic.twitter.com/raD4kdB23b — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) October 27, 2023

House Democrats say they're baffled by Rep. Dean Phillip's decision to launch a primary challenge against President Biden. “It’s a head-scratcher,” one lawmaker said. https://t.co/S6rvoRpukE — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 27, 2023

Well, wouldja look at *that*!…

NEW: Dean Phillips told The Daily Beast that he doesn't remember receiving a max campaign donation from conservative financier Harlan Crow, but allowed that it was possible he solicited it personally. Me w/@JakeLahut https://t.co/7TTweHRhPR — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) October 27, 2023

Politico says Steve Schmidt has lined up lots of big media interviews with this clown. Worth watching if any of them ask the obvious questions of whether it’s full fawn https://t.co/IA8RIEUREw — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2023

if he is lucky the only person in a few years who will remember Dean Phillip's 2024 campaign is Dean Philips — John Cole (@Johngcole) October 27, 2023

Meanwhile: