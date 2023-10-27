I don’t know either team, so I’ll just say “How ’bout those Cubs?”

Though in reality I grew up in Chicago as a White Sox fan – because my Dad was a White Sox guy, and I was Daddy’s Girl. My Mom rooted for the Cubs, but what can I say except girls and their mothers…

So who’s everybody rooting for?

If there’s interest in having a thread for each game of the World Series, we can make that happen. Just let us know in the comments if there’s interest.

Totally open thread.