World Series, Game 1: Diamondbacks at Rangers (Open Thread)

I don’t know either team, so I’ll just say “How ’bout those Cubs?”

Though in reality I grew up in Chicago as a White Sox fan – because my Dad was a White Sox guy, and I was Daddy’s Girl.  My Mom rooted for the Cubs, but what can I say except girls and their mothers

So who’s everybody rooting for?

If there’s interest in having a thread for each game of the World Series, we can make that happen.  Just let us know in the comments if there’s interest.

Totally open thread.

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Diamondbacks, not that I’m a fan but strictly because they’re NL. I’ve only once in my life rooted for an AL team, and that was for the BoSox in 2004, because ya kinda hadta that time.

