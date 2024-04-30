On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Christopher Mathews

In 2017, the long-running BBC television show “Doctor Who” featured an episode called “Smile,” set on a newly-colonized but strangely deserted planet. The mystery to be solved by the Doctor and his companion, Bill Potts, was simple but sinister: what happened to the colonists? For me, though, the mystery was: where did they film that gorgeous architecture?

The answer turned out to be the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències (the City of Arts and Sciences), in Valencia, Spain. Since then, I’d been jones’ing for a chance to see it in person – and this year, I took myself there for my birthday. Here are a few photos from that visit.