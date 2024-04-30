Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Christopher Mathews – The Doctor and the City

Christopher Mathews

In 2017, the long-running BBC television show “Doctor Who” featured an episode called “Smile,” set on a newly-colonized but strangely deserted planet.  The mystery to be solved by the Doctor and his companion, Bill Potts, was simple but sinister: what happened to the colonists?  For me, though, the mystery was: where did they film that gorgeous architecture?

The answer turned out to be the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències (the City of Arts and Sciences), in Valencia, Spain.  Since then, I’d been jones’ing for a chance to see it in person – and this year, I took myself there for my birthday.  Here are a few photos from that visit.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - The Doctor and the City 7
L'Hemisfèric, City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia, SpainMarch 26, 2024

The first of the City buildings to be completed, in 1998, L’Hemisfèric houses an IMAX theatre/planetarium and a huge lobby area that can be used for meetings and special events.  It’s also really pretty at night.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - The Doctor and the City 6
Palau de Les Arts, City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia, SpainMarch 26, 2024

The Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía (Queen Sofía Palace of the Arts) was the last City structure to be completed, in 2005.  More than 75 meters (about 250 ft) tall, it is the tallest opera house in the world, beating the iconic Sydney Opera House by about 10 meters.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - The Doctor and the City 5
Palau de Les Arts, City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia, SpainMarch 26, 2024

A night time view of the Palace.  It’s a huge structure, and difficult to do justice. But with 40,000 square meters (almost 431,000 sq ft) of floor space divided between four concert halls, it’s enormous.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - The Doctor and the City 4
Museu de les Ciències, City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia, SpainMarch 26, 2024

The Museu de les Ciències Príncipe Felipe (Prince Filipe Museum of Sciences) is the backbone of the City, in more ways than one.  It was designed to evoke the skeleton of a giant beast, and it is the largest exhibition hall in Spain.  It presently hosts interactive exhibits on space travel, genetics, and – because why not? – Pixar animation.  You can see L’Hemisfèric and the Palace in the background.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - The Doctor and the City 3
Museu de les Ciències, City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia, SpainMarch 26, 2024

A closer look at the structure of the science museum. Among other things, the building hosts a basketball arena on the ground floor.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - The Doctor and the City 2
Assut de l'Or bridge and L'Àgora, City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia, SpainMarch 26, 2024

The Assut de l’Or (Dam of Gold) bridge and L’Àgora.  The bridge, known locally as the Harp Bridge, consists of 29 parallel cables, two carriageways of three lanes each for cars and one additional lane for a tramway, and a central walkway for pedestrian and cycle traffic.  The Agora hosts spaces for concerts, meetings, exhibitions, and a small interactive classroom space for children.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - The Doctor and the City 1
Assut de l'Or bridge and L'Àgora, City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia, SpainMarch 26, 2024

The Harp and the Agora at night.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - The Doctor and the City
City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia, SpainMarch 26, 2024

One more night shot, with L’Hemisfèric, the Museum, the Harp Bridge, and the Agora all sharing the limelight. Between my first day, scouting out places (in the rain!) that I wanted to photograph, and the second day when the weather was clear, I walked over 30 km (about 20 mi). It was painful, and it was worth it. Hope you like the pictures!

  • Auntie Anne
  • Baud
  • HinTN
  • Matt McIrvin

    1. 1.

      HinTN

      Beautiful!!! Did you engage with any city leadership to ask how they made the decision to invest so heavily in such great work and how they sold these projects to taxpayers?

    3. 3.

      Auntie Anne

      Your pictures are gorgeous.  I am going to have to do some research about the City of Arts and Sciences because I am curious as to how and why it exists.  Thanks for stretching my world a bit today.

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      I think it appeared in “Westworld” too. It’s a popular science-fiction location for obvious reasons. There’s also a large aquarium in the area, with most of the structure underground.

