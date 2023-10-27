(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Last night the Russians opened up on the emergency first responsders in Izium:

Dreadful aftermath of the attack on first responders base in Izium. Dedication of first responders is striking: they stay and will continue their heroic service, undeterred. Thank you to those who clarified: Steyr fire trucks are a generous gift from Austria. This specific… pic.twitter.com/ATtO4VSNXV — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 27, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

May today everyone be united by the feeling of how much the Ukrainian language, all our people went through, so that Ukraine will always be free – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you good health, dear Ukrainians! Report for the day. A special ceremony to honor the memory of our fallen heroes – Heroes of Ukraine. I awarded the orders of the Golden Star to the families of soldiers. 21 warriors. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine. Completely devoted to the state, their comrades, and their duty to Ukraine. Eternal memory to them! And eternal gratitude. Today, I held two international conversations: with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the President of the United Arab Emirates. We discussed our common defense of international law, the implementation of the Peace Formula, and the advisors’ meeting in Malta, which starts tomorrow. We also talked about what can be done to prevent a large-scale war in the Middle East and a greater catastrophe for people. I discussed with Prime Minister Sunak our joint steps to strengthen our defense, including anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-drone means. And there’s a very powerful package from Germany – exactly what we agreed upon with Mr. Chancellor. Before winter, we will receive anti-aircraft missile systems, another Iris-T system, missiles for air defense, artillery rounds, and radars. This will significantly aid our soldiers and the defense of our cities. Thank you, Olaf! I held a Military Cabinet meeting regarding the situation on the main battlefronts. Kupiansk, Bahmut direction, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Melitopol direction. Ensuring our defense and offensive actions, including long-range weapons and missiles. I thank all the warriors who are holding their positions firmly and eliminating the occupiers. This week has significantly increased Russian losses. This is how it should be. I conducted a meeting on shelters – ensuring their readiness and accessibility for people. The tasks that were set and the results achieved. A complete review of all shelters in Ukraine has been carried out. A special website has been created where one can see the condition of shelters across the country and the progress of shelter-related work. The Ministry of Strategic Industries is overseeing this. Overall, at the local level, most regions are taking shelter-related matters more seriously. We must continue this work. And one more thing. Today is Ukrainian Literature and Language Day. As always, many people were united on this day by the nationwide radio dictation of national unity. May today everyone be united by the feeling of how much Ukraine, the Ukrainian language, and all our Ukrainian people endured, accomplished, went through, survived, and did to ensure that Ukraine always remains free and one day celebrates its victory. Its own. Long-awaited. I am grateful to everyone who fights and works for our country and our independence! We remember each and every person who gave their life for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Germany:

An additional IRIS-T air defense system with missiles, 4 APCs, drones – these and other much-needed weapons are included in a new package of military aid from Germany. This announcement came a day after a phone conversation of @rustem_umerov with his German colleague Boris… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 27, 2023

Robotyne:

Rapid disassembly of a Russian T-90 tank in Robotyne. pic.twitter.com/R5ckfFYgVe — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 27, 2023

Vuhledar:

Another town in Donetsk region destroyed by the occupiers, the front-line Vuhledar. pic.twitter.com/OD26Wt1dz4 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 27, 2023

Yalta:

Reports emerge of an assassination attempt on Oleg Tsaryov in Yalta. He is wanted in Ukraine for accusations in treason and collaboration with Russia. — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 27, 2023

Oleg Tsaryov has been shot and is in critical condition in Crimea, according to Russian reports. A former member of Ukraine's parliament for Yanukovych's Party of Regions, Tsaryov was one of Russia's early Novorossiya puppets in eastern Ukraine back in 2014 and is wanted by Kyiv. https://t.co/gk9NNAptNx — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 27, 2023

Other resources are now saying he was actually shot, not stabbed. Suppose we will find out soon what really happened. — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 27, 2023

Oleg Tsaryov, who was shot earlier today, is actually a relatively mild pro-Russian agent. His notes in Telegram were not as radical as those from many other commentators. I'm saying relatively because they were still heavily anti-West and anti-Ukrainian, just slightly more… — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 27, 2023

Oleg Tsaryov, who was shot earlier today, is actually a relatively mild pro-Russian agent. His notes in Telegram were not as radical as those from many other commentators. I’m saying relatively because they were still heavily anti-West and anti-Ukrainian, just slightly more reasonable. I wouldn’t be surprised if the attempt on his life was an inside job, perhaps a conflict of interests with other separatist forces.

Russia’s Embassy in DC:

The Russians endorse Elon and Sacks pic.twitter.com/AxzuwE2GFV — Marc Bodnick (@MarcBodnick) October 27, 2023

For you enthusiasts of Russian military equipment going boom:

The White Wolf unit of the SBU eliminated numerous targets in three weeks. Among them 7 tanks, 17 APVs, 1 demising machine, 12 trucks, 10 artillery systems, 1 pole-21 EW system, 21 positions, 2 command posts and an ammo warehouse. pic.twitter.com/ICurUIP2A2 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 27, 2023

The new Speaker of the House has now made it clear that there will be no bundling of aid for Ukraine and Israel and for Ukraine aid to be considered, let alone pass, the Biden administration must satisfy the House GOP majority’s concerns regarding the purpose of continuing to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion. Also, any additional aid for Israel would have to be offset by cuts to other programs. Reuters has the details:

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Newly elected U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said on Thursday that funding to support Ukraine and Israel should be handled separately, suggesting he will not back President Joe Biden’s $106 billion aid package for both countries. Johnson, speaking in an interview on Fox News, has concerns about Ukraine funding in general, and believes any money for Israel will need to be funded by cuts elsewhere. He met Biden on Thursday and said he told White House staff “our consensus among House Republicans is we need to bifurcate those issues.” Biden wants Congress to provide $106 billion in supplemental funding, with the bulk of the money going to bolster Ukraine’s defenses and the remainder split among Israel, Indo-Pacific and border enforcement. Johnson said of Ukraine funding: “We want to know what the object is there, what is the end game in Ukraine. “The White House has not provided that,” he added. Biden is betting that including money for Israel and immigration will help convince House Republicans wary of sending additional money to Ukraine to support the measure. “Israel is a separate matter – we are going to bring forward a standalone Israel funding measure (of) over $14 billion,” Johnson said in the interview. He said House Republicans will look for other areas to cut in the budget in order to finance the funding for Israel.

There will be no more aid for Ukraine appropriated as long as the GOP holds the majority in the House. The reason for this is that the Biden administration cannot answer Johnson’s question:

“We want to know what the object is there, what is the end game in Ukraine. “The White House has not provided that,” he added.

The reason that the Biden administration has not, will not, and cannot provide an answer to that question is that the end game in Ukraine is up to the Ukrainian national command authority in Kyiv, not the US’s in DC.

I expect aid for Israel will eventually be forthcoming. Too much of the GOP’s white evangelical base will demand it, but because of the domestic political realities – being able to beat the Biden administration over the head with the issue – the House GOP will get its budgetary concessions and cuts in the programs for the neediest Americans.

And that’s if they can actually pass anything at all and don’t just wind up shutting things down by accident in mid-November because the members of the House GOP caucus can’t get along with each other.

Unfortunately, the EU is having its own problems in getting more aid appropriated for Ukraine. Reuters also has the details on this:

BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday opposed the European Union giving Ukraine 50 billion euros in aid, and his Slovak counterpart cited corruption in expressing reservations over extending new financial support to Kyiv. The two spoke at a summit of the EU’s 27 national leaders, who highlighted diverging priorities in a first debate on where to put money from their shared budget in the next four years. Orban drew criticism from some of his peers at the summit for having met Russian President Vladimir Putin in China this month as Moscow wages a war against Ukraine and the European Union is shunning the Kremlin. The EU is due to decide in December on a revision of its 2021-27 budget worth 1.1 trillion euros ($1.2 trln), which is already strained by emergency spending during the COVID pandemic and since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The bloc’s executive proposed that member states chip in more to the shared coffers to provide 50 billion euros to Ukraine and spend another 15 billion euros on migration. Another proposal would allocate 20 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine. Budgetary decisions require unanimity and divisions were on display on Thursday. Orban said Hungary would not back more aid for Ukraine unless it saw “a very well-justified proposal”. “The one in front of us … that’s not going to work. So, for the time being, we will reject that as well and we will see where we get in December,” he said. Orban’s comments came as Budapest is trying to unlock billions in aid envisaged for Hungary in the EU budget but blocked by the executive European Commission over rule-of-law concerns. Slovakia’s Robert Fico – in Brussels a day after being appointed prime minister for the fourth time – said Bratislava would no longer support Ukraine militarily. “We will only concentrate on humanitarian aid,” Fico wrote on social media from Brussels. Fico cited endemic corruption in warning against providing new resources to Kyiv, according to two EU diplomats briefed on the leaders’ closed-door discussions. Other states in eastern Europe disagreed, with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda saying the proposed 50 billion euros for Ukraine was not enough. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that – beyond supporting Ukraine – joint expenditure should grow for improving EU defence capabilities. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo backed continued support for Ukraine but also called on the Commission to make better use of the cash in its own coffers. “What is on the table today is unacceptable for us,” he said. “We ask the Commission and other institutions to look at their own funds and look at the funds that are not being fully used … instead of asking the member states for bigger contributions.”

Canada has some in need of refurbishment armored fighting vehicles, but it is unclear if they will make it to Ukraine. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has the details:

The Canadian Army has dozens of older armoured personnel carriers it plans to send to the scrapheap this year — even though a private company has offered to refurbish them for use in Ukraine. The Department of National Defence (DND) says 67 tracked light armour vehicles (TLAVs) out of a fleet of 140 are “parked awaiting final demilitarization and disposal, or are being used as a source of spare parts” for the 73 vehicles that remain in service. All of the M113 troop carriers, which have been in service for decades, are in “poor condition” and are awaiting disposal, DND says. The Canadian army also has 195 LAV II Bisons and 149 Coyote armoured reconnaissance vehicles that will be taken out of service this year, as well. The department says they will be replaced within the next few years by new Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSVs). Armatec Survivability, based in London, Ont., has offered to update surplus armoured vehicles, the federal Conservative opposition noted this week. David Pratt, a former Liberal defence minister who speaks for the company, said the proposal is for the “refurbishment of armoured vehicles in a number of variants, which could include infantry fighting vehicles, ambulances and support vehicles” — but he insisted the M113s are not part of the plan. He refused to offer further details, citing “commercial confidentiality.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to visit Ottawa on Friday, where he’s expected to ask Canada for more military equipment, including additional armoured fighting vehicles and tanks. Canada already has donated eight Leopard 2A4 tanks, 39 new ACSVs and 208 Roshel Senator armoured four-by-fours — part of what is now a $1.8 billion arms package for the embattled Eastern European nation. A senior DND official this week acknowledged the Armatec proposal, adding no decision has been made. He would not indicate whether the proposal was being looked upon favourably. “Ultimately, that’s a decision that we pass up to policymakers and then we try and act,” Ty Curran, the deputy director general of international security, told the House of Commons defence committee on Tuesday. Curran said Armatec’s pitch is one of several unsolicited offers that have landed on federal desks since the all-out Russian invasion of Ukraine began last year. “The challenge, of course, around any of the donations that come out of … [Canadian Armed Forces] inventory is balancing out the operational requirements,” he said. In a written response to a CBC News request for information on the M-113 vehicles, DND said that of the 73 operational TLAVs, 30 are considered reserve and are being held at military depots. That’s in addition to the 67 already considered surplus and about to be junked. Canada has to consider multiple factors before donating battlefield equipment to Ukraine, the department’s written statement added. “Any equipment donated by Canada must be battlefield sustainable, but more importantly, must meet a specific need identified by Ukraine and be equipment that the Ukrainians are trained to use and have the resources and capabilities to maintain,” the department said. “The remaining quantity of M113s not being employed by the CAF are either awaiting final demilitarization and disposal due to being in very poor condition, or are being retained as a source of spare parts for the operational fleet.” The Ukrainians are very familiar with the operation and maintenance of the M113. Ukraine has received, or is in the process of receiving, over 560 of the troop carriers from the United States, Lithuania, Denmark, Spain and Italy, among other countries. During Tuesday’s committee hearing, Conservative defence critic James Bezan said both the United States and Australia are interested in partnering with Canada in the Armatec venture because they also want to put their surplus vehicles into the field for Ukraine.

