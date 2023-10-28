Seems like Anne Laurie and I had the same thought about overlooked news, but happily the stories we each included are not the same.

NBC News confirms: Senate Democrats are crafting a proposal to overcome Tommy Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions. Democrats are preparing to send a resolution to the Rules Committee that would allow most of the 300-plus promotions to be considered on the floor en bloc. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 26, 2023

I like to see this kind of fight from the administration.

Wow. This John Kirby answer is *perfect* I would urge everyone to listen to this. pic.twitter.com/nNC2NZRFxP — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) October 27, 2023

NEW: A trial date has not been set in Fulton County because the judge has been advised of possible additional plea deals. Trump, Eastman, Meadows, and Giuliani have NOT been offered a deal, though some speculate Meadows is in the market for one. https://t.co/bKPHjPfKMC — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 27, 2023

Breaking on @MSNBC: Judge Arthur Engoron just set the schedule for the Trump family to testify in the civil fraud trial. November 1 — Don Jr.

November 2 — Eric Trump

November 3 — Ivanka Trump

November 6 — Donald Trump — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 27, 2023

Judges have now found that Republicans in Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida all used their redistricting power to discriminate against Black voters after the 2020 census — Sam Levine (@srl) October 26, 2023

h/t commenter smith

Here’s some good news: Ford and Stellantis (Chrysler and more) have agreed to match the GM settlement proposal, so the auto strike may soon be over with a big win for workers. Here’s hoping Biden gets some credit for his strong support for labor in this.

h/t Kay with a great poll from Ohio