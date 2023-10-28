Seems like Anne Laurie and I had the same thought about overlooked news, but happily the stories we each included are not the same.
NBC News confirms: Senate Democrats are crafting a proposal to overcome Tommy Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions.
Democrats are preparing to send a resolution to the Rules Committee that would allow most of the 300-plus promotions to be considered on the floor en bloc.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 26, 2023
⭐️
I like to see this kind of fight from the administration.
Wow.
This John Kirby answer is *perfect*
I would urge everyone to listen to this. pic.twitter.com/nNC2NZRFxP
— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) October 27, 2023
⭐️
NEW: A trial date has not been set in Fulton County because the judge has been advised of possible additional plea deals. Trump, Eastman, Meadows, and Giuliani have NOT been offered a deal, though some speculate Meadows is in the market for one. https://t.co/bKPHjPfKMC
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 27, 2023
⭐️
Breaking on @MSNBC: Judge Arthur Engoron just set the schedule for the Trump family to testify in the civil fraud trial.
November 1 — Don Jr.
November 2 — Eric Trump
November 3 — Ivanka Trump
November 6 — Donald Trump
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 27, 2023
⭐️
Judges have now found that Republicans in Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida all used their redistricting power to discriminate against Black voters after the 2020 census
— Sam Levine (@srl) October 26, 2023
⭐️
h/t commenter smith
Here’s some good news: Ford and Stellantis (Chrysler and more) have agreed to match the GM settlement proposal, so the auto strike may soon be over with a big win for workers. Here’s hoping Biden gets some credit for his strong support for labor in this.
⭐️
h/t Kay with a great poll from Ohio
Good poll for Issue 1 in Ohio.
Anti choice lobbyists rewrote the language of the law to deceive voters and to a certain extent they were successful- the original language garners more support than the deceptive language lobbyists inserted.
However- even WITH their attempts to deceive voters, the poll is 60/40 “yes” on 1. So good news.
