News Roundup: All Good Things Edition

by

Seems like Anne Laurie and I had the same thought about overlooked news, but happily the stories we each included are not the same.

⭐️

I like to see this kind of fight from the administration.

⭐️

⭐️

⭐️

⭐️

h/t commenter smith

Here’s some good news: Ford and Stellantis (Chrysler and more) have agreed to match the GM settlement proposal, so the auto strike may soon be over with a big win for workers. Here’s hoping Biden gets some credit for his strong support for labor in this.

⭐️

h/t Kay with a great poll from Ohio

Good poll for Issue 1 in Ohio.

Anti choice lobbyists rewrote the language of the law to deceive voters and to a certain extent they were successful- the original language garners more support than the deceptive language lobbyists inserted.

However- even WITH their attempts to deceive voters, the poll is 60/40 “yes” on 1. So good news.

 

 

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Josie

      I hope the four–Trump, Eastman, Giuliani, and Meadows–are not offered any plea deals, are tried, found guilty, and punished severely. All were complicit and knew exactly what they were doing. None deserve one ounce of leniency.

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      I mean, this is good news for her, and pretty neat news in general: At 115 and counting, Edie Ceccarelli of Willits keeps racking up honors for the ages

      Edie Ceccarelli of Willits keeps setting fantastic records, simply by waking each morning, eating, breathing and looking about at the world into which she was born in 1908.

      At age 115, Edie is officially the oldest person in America, the third oldest on Earth. And just days ago, she established a new record as the oldest confirmed Californian — ever.

      That distinction was held by Christian Mortensen, who died in San Rafael in 1998 at the age of 115 years and 252 days.

      As of Saturday, Edie will be 115 years and 265 days old.

      She lives in a small care home in Willits, her birthplace. Though her memory and awareness have largely slipped away, she enjoys her meals and being nicely dressed and groomed.

      On Thursday, researchers with the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group, Natalie Coles and Robert Young, visited Edie. They drew blood for a bio-bank that researchers hope will reveal insights into why a relative few people live to 110 and beyond — and to assist in advancements to allow others to live and remain vital longer.

      Willits is about 80 miles north of me, and my nephew just recently bought a house there. Pretty cool to have a record-breaker nearby :

      ETA: Per Wikipedia, the oldest currently living person is Maria Branyas in Spain, who is 116 years and 236 days old. Second place is Fusa Tatsumi in Japan, 116 years and 184 days. Of the ten oldest living people, 9 are women. Girl power!

    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      Judges have now found that Republicans in Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida all used their redistricting power to discriminate against Black voters after the 2020 census

      Whatever happened to that “New South” we used to hear about?

    5. 5.

      p.a.

      Why don’t these fuckers just emigrate to Russia and let the US remain in the 21st century.  Hell, I’ll donate $$$ if they leave with a guarantee of no return.

    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      @UncleEbeneezer: ​
       

      Didn’t you hear? John Roberts decided that Racism is over and there is no need for Pre-Clearance VRA requirements.

      Somebody needs to pull a Martin Luther and nail these decisions to his fucking door. Along with a bunch of clippings of the times that cops shoot unarmed Blacks in situations where it oddly never seems to happen to us white folks.

    10. 10.

      WhatsMyNym

      Here’s some good news: Ford and Stellantis (Chrysler) have agreed to match the GM settlement proposal…

      Stellantis, is a merger between Fiat Chrysler and the French PSA Group (Peugeot).  As of 2022, Stellantis is the fourth largest automaker by sales behind Toyota, Volkswagen Group, and Hyundai Motor Group. They design, manufacture, and sells automobiles bearing its 16 brands: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall.

      So this is a big deal.

      ETA for clarity.

    11. 11.

      dnfree

      @FelonyGovt: people should if possible find out what their older relatives would prefer as far as quality of life.  My dad had a cousin who lived seven years after having a severe stroke, bankrupting his wife for his care.  He was blissfully unaware.  My dad made it clear that he didn’t want to live like that, and it was good to know when he did lapse into dementia.

      We also had a friend who okayed heart surgery for her mom when her mom was past the point where she even recognized people or spoke much.  Why put someone through that pain for a life they aren’t even aware of?

    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @Alison Rose: This is the 100th anniversary year of the Turkish Republic, so there are a lot of commemorative stories. In one, a Turkish newspaper published pictures and short interviews with eight women. They were all over a hundred years old, and they talked about their experience of growing up with Kemal Ataturk as Turkiye’s leader. One of them recounted begging her father to take her to work on the day Ataturk was to visit the factory. The father gave in and brought her. She recounted how Ataturk pinched her cheek as they had a brief conversation.

      The woman said that in 1938, when she heard that Ataturk had died. she leaned on an apricot tree and cried for hours. For the Turks of that era, Kemal Ataturk was like George Washington and Franklin Roosevelt rolled into one.  Many still revere him today, I think with good reason; he really was a transformational leader.

    13. 13.

      cain

      Judges have now found that Republicans in Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida all used their redistricting power to discriminate against Black voters after the 2020 census

      I’m shocked! John Roberts assured me that we are living in a post-racial world and that we don’t need things like VRA because we have eliminated racism! Could he be wrong?!

      @UncleEbeneezer: beat me to it!

    18. 18.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Not really “news” but definitely “good”…finally watched the finale of Sex Education and while the last season definitely wasn’t my fave of the entire run, the finale was really great at tying up loose ends and giving characters appropriate endings.  Such a great series.  Probably my favorite overall comedy (and definitely the most sex-positive/progressive one) of the past few years.  I’m going to really miss this show and its’ amazing cast.

    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @WhatsMyNym: Appreciate all that info!

      That is an even bigger Joe Biden deal.

      I had no idea what the hell Stellantis is so I added Chrysler in parenthesis for reference.  I have updated the post to (Chrysler and more).

    22. 22.

      Glidwrith

      @p.a.: For the same reason Russian oligarchs don’t want to live there. They actually need the West and functioning governments with guaranteed honoring of contracts and stable manufacturing bases because it can’t be found in Russia.

      E.G. – remember the massive looting of Ukraine by Russian troops?

    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      Well, my new mattress (new as of 3 months ago) has been christened with kitty puke, courtesy of Mr. Bear.

      When I first saw the mattress, I thought why would anyone want a BLACK mattress?  Mattresses are supposed to be white or in a light color with a pretty design!  But all the other mattresses were this dead-grey color which would have been depressing, and the black one was the one that made my back the happiest, so I got the black one.

      Now I am appreciating the black mattress that hopefully won’t show a water stain after somebody pukes.  No matter how much cleanup I tried to do, I found the light colored mattresses impossible after someone puked.

      edit: And now Mr. Bear is demanding lunch, even after I explained to all 3 of my furry guys that we were postponing lunch because of Mr. Bear’s tummy.  Apparently we are past that!

    24. 24.

      Leto

      Regarding the Sam Levine tweet: water is wet? Showtime recently had this very good 4 part mini-series on regarding the Supreme Court, Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court. Started with the Warren Supreme Court, civil rights, and how court was attempting to address long standing issues. Followed by the predictable backlash, and how conservatives have stacked it. Ended with the run up to, and strike down of Roe. Some of the information I knew, but there was also a good bit that brought further understanding.

      Edit: synopsis of the series.

      About The Series

      Documentary series examining the vital role the Supreme Court plays in the ongoing fight for civil liberties in the context of America’s shifting political landscape. From Chief Justice Warren in the early 20th Century through the latest sessions under Chief Justice Roberts, each of the four episodes features an in-depth look at pivotal cases that altered the state of the union.

    25. 25.

      narya

      Weird to call this “good news,” in a way, but we got my dad signed up for hospice today; I participated via FaceTime. I thought he’d want time to think about it, but nope. First he sorta said, well, it’s not time, but then we said, look, this is to help you avoid the hospital, to make sure you have the care you need at home, etc., and we’re not gonna push you off a cliff. After some more discussion of what it all included and involved, he was ready to sign; didn’t need to think about it any more. During the enrollment process questions, the intake nurse was asking whether he was a vet (yes), and did he serve during wartime (yes), see combat (no); she then asked what war, and without missing a beat, he said “civil war.” Which is perfectly representative of his dry sense of humor. I’m grateful for the technology that let me be part of it, and grateful that we were able to get this going to support him and my mom.

    26. 26.

      FelonyGovt

      @WaterGirl:

      @dnfree: Sorry to cause confusion with my deleted post. I was referencing the story about the 115-year old lady who was still around “though her memory and awareness have largely slipped away” and musing over whether it’s really good that she’s still around.

      My 90-year-old widowed FIL has Alzheimer’s and we are beginning to deal with those concerns.

    29. 29.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      The UAW does indeed have a good contract on the table. I’m impressed they did it while not screwing one of their constituents to serve another. Frex, there are good things for both retirees and new workers.

    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @Leto: I respect that you are able to watch a show like that, but I feel like I can’t bear it.  I know what’s happening and immersing myself in the details is just too hard.

      I think I have only watched a couple of clips of the new Pastor of the House.  I know what he is and I know we have to find a way to get him gone or work around him, but I feel like I would be drowning if I read all that information.

      That’s one of the reasons I so appreciate Balloon Juice, because I can get the gist of the next awful thing we find out about him without actually reading all the details or watching the video.

