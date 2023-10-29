Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

He really is that stupid.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

There are no moderate Republican – only extremists, and cowards.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

The revolution will be supervised.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: October Blooms

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: October Blooms

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: October Blooms 4
 
From ace photographer & commentor Ema:

Pictures taken in October in Brooklyn (the first one), on the Upper East Side (the last one), Midtown East, Hudson Yards, and Greenwich Village.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: October Blooms

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: October Blooms 1

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: October Blooms 2

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: October Blooms 3

The penultimate one is a bit odd. Why would the city plant vegetables in a public plaza? Still, the mini peppers are very cute.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: October Blooms 5

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: October Blooms 6

***********

Still keeping an eye out for the first frost, here north of Boston — it was in the 40s Thursday, and the 80s Saturday.

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.