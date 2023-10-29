



From ace photographer & commentor Ema:

Pictures taken in October in Brooklyn (the first one), on the Upper East Side (the last one), Midtown East, Hudson Yards, and Greenwich Village.

The penultimate one is a bit odd. Why would the city plant vegetables in a public plaza? Still, the mini peppers are very cute.

Still keeping an eye out for the first frost, here north of Boston — it was in the 40s Thursday, and the 80s Saturday.

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?