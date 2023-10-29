Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: All Tricks, No Treats

Sunday Morning Open Thread: All Tricks, No Treats

(Jeff Danzinger via GoComics.com)


 
Who knows what else is out there? Quite a lot, it turns out!
(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

(N.B: Snark warning):
    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Being Republican is ‘inherently unnatural,’ a ‘dangerous lifestyle,’ and is actively seeking to destroy America.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      I’m just afraid of the damage he can do in the meantime

      The (ha-ha) bright side is that the damage won’t be from him passing the sort of abominable laws he wants, since they won’t pass the Senate and definitely won’t pass Biden.  It will all be negative damage, or damage by omission. There will be things that won’t happen, possibly including aid to Israel, aid to Ukraine, the spending bills….

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      I have to say, I really thought the institutional GOP would have found a way to send Trump/MAGA to a farm upstate by now. I’m genuinely surprised.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Mike Johnson got his first SNL parody last night.
      SNL Cold Open

      Everyone watching the episode last night now knows about Mike Johnson’s “adult Black son” named Mike with an unknown last name only 11 years younger than Mike Johnson. LOL

      The cold open starts with a “President Biden is old” piece.  Ugh. But then the Mike Johnson piece is good and then it ends with a cameo appearance from one of SNL’s favorite guests.  Hint:  no cowbells this time.

      If you can get through the first part, the Mike Johnson part is good.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      Mr. Lobster has a way with words. He has a day job (or night job, depending on his shift) as a civil service employee at a Chicago police station. He’s also a fairly knowledgable Green Bay Packer fan.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: I also thought Trump’s influence would fade. I used to liken his popularity to a toxic, unstable isotope with a half life of 20 to 30 months. Now I see it as more like a prion disease.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jimmiraybob

      Some intrepid reporter should ask Johnson the age of the Earth and whether evolution or Young Earth Creationism should be taught in our public schools.  Let his deeply held beliefs be known.

      On a side note, his political-history mentor is David Barton (Wallbuilders) who is a prolific liar behind the Christian nation myth.  He started as a Texas Republican operative and now produces fake history to advance the cause.

      A good antidote to the Christian nation myth is Andrew Seidel’s “The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism is Un-American.”  Of course, actually reading the Constitution is not a bad source either.
       

      Reply
    16. 16.

      New Deal democrat

       

      Johnson may be an albatross for them in 2024. I’m just afraid of the damage he can do in the meantime

      I agree with this 100%. He is a true zealot, and the more “effective” he is, the more a majority’s is going to hate the GOP’s guts.

      But just for starters, I would say the chances of a government shutdown next month have increased to close to 100%. Johnson is going to try to impose his morality via holding the budget hostage.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gvg

      @OzarkHillbilly: I don’t. Any more than it’s bad to be black or Jewish or bragging about ancestors (whining about traitor statues being melted means you are oppressed, not) makes you better than other people.

      Go back far enough and we are all related. Go back just a few generations and it’s highly likely we all have murderers in our ancestry. Go back many generations and it is certain. It’s also certain we have good and great people in all of our family trees. Forget that. Founders got it right to ban nobility at least. What matters is what you do. I am white. I try to vote ethically, act ethically etc. Do not feel at all shamed or related by these other similar looking lunatics. Don’t even understand them. Try to manipulate them into less harm to others. Don’t waste life on shame.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      catclub

      @OzarkHillbilly: On the more serious side, as one who sees skin cancer in his future,

       

      I just watched a movie made recently in Australia, and maybe it was edgy by having the pale white people bake themselves with no hats.

      No sunscreen.

      I thought most Australians have adopted a good many sun safety practices.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BellyCat

      Well, you have to give Republicans credit. I mean, it was damned hard finding someone worse than Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, and Steve Scalise combined, but they did it.

      Quoted for truth.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sasha

      His elevation was unanimous: Every single GOP House member voted for him. Thus, every single GOP House member has taken ownership for the megaomnishambles to come.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly: Might I mention that retinol can be helpful in heading off some skin cancers? As someone with a family history of skin cancer, and who got more sun than they should…. I am a big fan of my dermatologist! I get a prescription for much less than the cost of OTC products.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Sasha

      A sage Dem texts, basically: Repubs are gonna elevate a speaker who tried to overthrow the election and backs an abortion ban – the two issues we won on in 2022

      “What are they thinking ?”

      That come 2022, the fix will be sufficiently in that the GOP won’t have to worry about ever losing.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Anonymous at Work

      The “What were they thinking?” line gives them far too much credit.  Gym Jordan floated a name and everyone was too scared of more bad headlines to do anything but surrender.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ramalama

      @jimmiraybob:

      Some intrepid reporter should ask Johnson the age of the Earth and whether evolution or Young Earth Creationism should be taught in our public schools.

      and then follow up with a ‘so then you avoid anything invented or discovered from the scientific community such as….prescription medications, electronic devices like an ipad, and Grand Auto Theft video games?’

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid: I thought the strong urge to win would reassert itself for them. I keep noting, because I think it’s critically important, that the non-MAGA GOP is still incredibly competitive. The dynamic still seems to be that lots of non-MAGA Republicans are lying in wait.

      They just haven’t found a way to have a winning coalition without those psychos.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Thor Heyerdahl

      And the Republicans are going to be seething mad when the same Joe Biden that they tag as being senile, politically rolls Mike Johnson in a DC parking lot.

      “Mike, your malarkey has no quarter while I’m president. Talk to your ‘esteemed’ colleague Kevin if you have any other questions”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne:

      I have to say, I really thought the institutional GOP would have found a way to send Trump/MAGA to a farm upstate by now. I’m genuinely surprised.

      A lot of people thought that. Hoped, really. But the problem is, as we’re all finding out, that the institutionalists don’t actually control the voting base. Or, in today’s world, the fund-raising and media infrastructure. So, what levers do they have to pull to send Trump to the cornfield?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Anne Laurie

      @rikyrah: Something ain’t right with Johnson and his ‘adopted’ son.

      But that 14-year-old is a grown man on his own now, and as a white person I’m gonna let *him* decide how much of his biography he wants to share with a curious public.

      As I hope this post demonstrates, there’s plenty of skeletons in MJ’s closets, apart from that no-longer-kid…

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Nelle

      @Gvg: Back in 1956, when I was in Kindergarten, we were sent home to get information about where our parents and grandparents were from (a spectacularly bad idea since the school was one block from an orphanage and all the kids there attended our school).  Anyway, my dad told me to tell them that I was a direct descendent of Adam and Eve.  So I marched into class and bragged about it.  The other kids were jealous.

      (Because my dad was born in then called Russia, actually Ukraine, and it was the height of the Cold War, I did take some flack for that.)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MagdaInBlack

      It is so weird to me that there is so little Christ in these “christians.”  It is as if they never ventured in to the new testament where God had a son and developed a wee bit of empathy.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Suzanne: Might I mention that retinol can be helpful in heading off some skin cancers?

      Thanx. I had not heard that. I’ll talk to my NP. We don’t have a family history of it but I spent a lifetime working and playing in the out of doors and only once used sunscreen

      (long story short, I suffered severe eczema as a kid and had to undergo several methods of treatment that bordered on torture for years and I learned to hate the feel of greasy shit on my skin)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Anonymous at Work

      @Thor Heyerdahl: Senate will pass it’s budget and largely ignore House, I imagine.  Biggest area for getting a win in Senate is coal cuz Grandpa Blacklung owns coal interests.  Guns would have been another but I imagine there’s no more appetite to try.

      But I imagine that Little Mickey Johnson will try to walk into the negotiations with a budget that got 217 votes and has no chance in the Senate, and will get ignored, then rolled, then VONC’d.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev:

      So, what levers do they have to pull to send Trump to the cornfield? 

      You’re right. I thought, like, losing would be a lever.

      I’m essentially pragmatic. I am probably more sympathetic to much of the left wing than some commenters here, but I like winning. I understand that winning entails half-loaves and imperfect allies and all that. I got this way, in large part, by living in a place where we lost a lot, for a long time. Losing sucks.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      RAM

      To me, this Johnson guy seems to embody a classic (and quite numerous) right-wing personality type, the self-hating closeted gay. It will be interesting going forward to see what is actually dug up about him besides all his known vicious crackpottery.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Dangerman

      @Anne Laurie: … there’s plenty of skeletons in MJ’s closets …

      Yup. He’s going to be a disaster. They might as well have selected George Santos.

      This seems like nothing but good news to me; let them fly their Freak Flags high and let it all hang out (for the Love of Decency, Donald, that is NOT what I meant; put that thing away).

      Excluding the fact that Donald can’t possibly lose in 2024 (he’s said so and I’m sure he will take losing as well as he did last time), the Right is so fucked. We just need to survive a couple years and hope it’s not a smoking hell hole before they are done.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ladyraxterinok

      I believe digby recently posted that Johnson was unopposed in all the primaries he ran in and had no democratic opposition in his race(s) for the House

      She also posted a long list of his “biblical worldview” beliefs

      Either she or joemygod posted that Johnson was/is the lawyer for Answers in Genesis  Ark project in KY. And that he believes that dinosaurs  co-existed with humans

      In case you wondered, he is also a Southern Bapthist and has preached in several churches

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Suzanne

      @MagdaInBlack: As someone who approaches all religion as aesthetic/metaphorical and not as any source of scientific truth…. it’s so great picking and choosing what I want to do and what I do not. LOL.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: Well, Donald Trump doesn’t think he lost. Or has convinced himself that he didn’t lose, anyway. That’s a big part of the problem. If they can’t or won’t acknowledge losing an election, that feedback mechanism is broken.

      Anyway, getting set this morning for a nice long walk. LA is closing the 110 Freeway from Pasadena down almost as far as Chinatown, and making it available to walkers and bikers. About 7 or 8 miles going through the arroyo towards the city. Nice weather for it as well, not too warm. I’ll do the whole thing, then probably continue on to Chinatown on surface streets, get some lunch, and then head home.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      jimmiraybob

      @gene108: ​
       

      “I want them to go full Leviticus and start sacrificing animals into a sacred fire.”

      What the hell …. I mean h e double hockey sticks, I propose that they demand that all 613 Biblical commandments be posted on all the walls.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ladyraxterinok

      @Suzanne:

      In the early 70s, when my son was quite young (and we were living In IA), he asked us “Do you ever win?)

      Another time when we were talking politics during a drive, he asked quietly from the back seat “Can we talk about trees now?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev:

      If they can’t or won’t acknowledge losing an election, that feedback mechanism is broken. 

      Agreed.
      And they don’t seem to be catching on, even in other elections when TFG isn’t on the ballot, either.
      But again, I would have thought that the GOP who are able to count would have done some behind-closed-doors slapping-upside-the-head. Their problem is that, without MAGA turds, they cannot win anything. Quite a pickle they’ve gotten themselves into.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: Republicans just haven’t lost enough. They got hit by a wave election in 2018, but the last two cycles have been closer. I think Democrats will have to thrash them for a couple more cycles at least before the Chamber of Commerce types can wrest the steering wheel from the radicals.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Cameron

      I hope next year will be better. Violent conflicts around the world,a squirrelly Christian fascist in a position to derail American government…I’m not going to miss 2023 at all.

      Reply

