You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy or a more rancorous cabal of irritable, bleached assholes. https://t.co/QFGFca0Yec — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 25, 2023

Current GOP move is to rush Johnson into the Speaker's office before anyone can listen to all the insane shit he's said over the years. https://t.co/RBNGVchtnC — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 25, 2023

A risk to picking an outsider because you're too exhausted to keep fighting over normal candidates- you may elevate someone who hasn't been vetted the way those who rise in the ranks normally are. This is very bad and who knows what else is out there? Republicans certainly don't. https://t.co/kFDzqMApiM — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) October 25, 2023





Who knows what else is out there? Quite a lot, it turns out!



He’s going from low profile in a safe district to starting quarterback in the NFL. The election denial and the support for abortion bans will now be front and center and Rs should have to answer for them. https://t.co/rniCIBwuQ5 — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) October 25, 2023

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Mike Johnson attacks Roe v. Wade, insisting that if only women were compelled to bring more "able-bodied workers" into the world, Republicans wouldn’t need to slash Social Security and Medicare. pic.twitter.com/RGzg09TYEW — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) October 25, 2023

This case of amnesia came moments after Johnson claimed Biden is in cognitive decline https://t.co/LC1uhmgOnS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2023

One type of reporter is saying how folksy he is, and others finding the path of destruction he left on the world. https://t.co/jfx5H46LGm — Sviatoslav Richter Scale (@ilpomodoro2) October 25, 2023

Well, you have to give Republicans credit. I mean, it was damned hard finding someone worse than Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, and Steve Scalise combined, but they did it. — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) October 25, 2023

ON NEW HOUSE SPEAKER MAGA MIKE JOHNSON pic.twitter.com/sFgF5CPv5l — Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) October 26, 2023

Jordan didn’t have legislative accomplishments. But he built a bloc of steadfast support among House Repubs. He used committee hearings to boost his profile. He got on TV a lot. He got a high-profile committee chair. Last three years his leadership PAC raised $25m. /2 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 25, 2023

If he’s effective Johnson’s effect on the country could be catastrophic. But it’s at least as possible that he’s going to be in so far over his head that he’s gone in a month. And if he hangs on he’ll almost certainly cost the Repubs the House /4 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 26, 2023