Okay, it’s a slow day, and there’s nothing going on in the back room. So I have questions for the BJ pedants:
HOORAY
How you you spell the shortened version of “hooray!” As in hip, hip, hooray!
I spell it “yay”, often with an exclamation point.
I have seen “yeah”, which I think is a synonym for “yes” or “yep”.
I have a friend who spells it “yaaa!”.
I have also seen “yah”, which I don’t understand.
How do you spell this word?
Is there a correct spelling of this word?
FUCKING PUNCTUATION AT THE END OF A SENTENCE WITH QUOTATION MARKS
Example 1:
How do you spell the word “honey”?
To me, that’s the only way that makes sense, but I don’t know how to reconcile that with the new “punctuation goes inside the quotation” thing which is TOTALLY OPPOSITE of what the nuns taught me in grade school.
Example 2:
At feeding time, I always ask the kitties “Who’s hungry?”
That’s a question within a statement. Should there be a period at the end of the sentence?
Totally open thread.
