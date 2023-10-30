Okay, it’s a slow day, and there’s nothing going on in the back room. So I have questions for the BJ pedants:

HOORAY

How you you spell the shortened version of “hooray!” As in hip, hip, hooray!

I spell it “yay”, often with an exclamation point.

I have seen “yeah”, which I think is a synonym for “yes” or “yep”.

I have a friend who spells it “yaaa!”.

I have also seen “yah”, which I don’t understand.

How do you spell this word?

Is there a correct spelling of this word?

FUCKING PUNCTUATION AT THE END OF A SENTENCE WITH QUOTATION MARKS

Example 1:

How do you spell the word “honey”?

To me, that’s the only way that makes sense, but I don’t know how to reconcile that with the new “punctuation goes inside the quotation” thing which is TOTALLY OPPOSITE of what the nuns taught me in grade school.

Example 2:

At feeding time, I always ask the kitties “Who’s hungry?”

That’s a question within a statement. Should there be a period at the end of the sentence?

Totally open thread.