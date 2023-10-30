Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Cole is on a roll !

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Good lord, these people are nuts.

A consequence of cucumbers

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Not all heroes wear capes.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

It’s a doggy dog world.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

T R E 4 5 O N

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread – Questions for the BJ Pedants!

Open Thread – Questions for the BJ Pedants!

by | 67 Comments

This post is in: 

Okay, it’s a slow day, and there’s nothing going on in the back room.  So I have questions for the BJ pedants:

HOORAY

How you you spell the shortened version of “hooray!”  As in hip, hip, hooray!

I spell it “yay”, often with an exclamation point.

I have seen “yeah”, which I think is a synonym for “yes” or “yep”.

I have a friend who spells it “yaaa!”.

I have also seen “yah”, which I don’t understand.

How do you spell this word?

Is there a  correct spelling of this word?

FUCKING PUNCTUATION AT THE END OF A SENTENCE WITH QUOTATION MARKS

Example 1:

How do you spell the word “honey”?

To me, that’s the only way that makes sense, but I don’t know how to reconcile that with the new “punctuation goes inside the quotation” thing which is TOTALLY OPPOSITE of what the nuns taught me in grade school.

Example 2:

At feeding time, I always ask the kitties “Who’s hungry?”

That’s a question within a statement.   Should there be a period at the end of the sentence?

⭐️

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alce_e _ ardillo
  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • arrieve
  • bbleh
  • billcinsd
  • Brachiator
  • catclub
  • Catnaz
  • Central Planning
  • Doc H
  • fancycwabs
  • FastEdD
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Jackie
  • Jamey
  • JaySinWA
  • JCJ
  • KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))
  • Ken
  • Lapassionara
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NoOneOfConsequence
  • OlFroth
  • Other MJS
  • pacem appellant
  • patrick II
  • Paul M Gottlieb
  • Percysowner
  • rikyrah
  • scav
  • Shana
  • waspuppet
  • WaterGirl
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    67Comments

    3. 3.

      OlFroth

      My father was an English teacher.  He said the punctuation goes inside the quotation marks, unless the quotation is followed by a citation.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      I suspected as much, but made me look…

      Style.mla.org:

      […]

      This placement is traditional in the United States. William Strunk, Jr., and E. B. White, writing in 1959, noted that “[t]ypographical usage dictates the comma be inside the marks, though logically it seems not to belong there” (36). In other words, in the predigital era, when fonts were fixed-width, setting a period or comma outside the quotation marks would have created an unsightly gap:

      "Hello".

      But Robert Bringhurst, writing in the era of digital fonts, maintains that it generally “makes no typographic difference” if quotation marks “follow commas and periods or precede them” (87). Digital typographers can close up the gap:

      “Hello”. [animated gif with period moving]

      The convention nonetheless remains.

      […]

      No opinions on Hooray from me. I don’t use it enough to have a preference.

      HTH!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @OlFroth: In my sentence #1, it looks dumb to write:

      How do you spell the word “honey?”

      Because what I am doing is quoting the word honey in my sentence, which happens to be a question. The question mark has nothing to do with the word honey.

      In my sentence #2:

      At feeding time, I always ask the kitties “Who’s hungry?”

      I am making a statement, and within that statement is a question in quotes.  so is there a period anywhere?  Because it’s a statement.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      1. Interjections is interjections.  Not clear whether any of those are shortened versions of “hooray.”

      2. Per above, inside.  I think it’s as much for aesthetic reasons as any other; it just looks neater that way.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott:

      Thanks for that info.  If we’re just supposed to please the type-setters, I say screw that. :-)

      So you never say some form of YAY! to exclaim happiness?  Do you always say “yes” rather than use a more casual form of saying that?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      How you you spell the shortened version of “hooray!”  As in hip, hip, hooray!

      Hmm. I always thought of the word as it’s own thing, not a shortened version of “…hooray!”

      But I guess I spell it based on context and how I’m feeling at the time.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      waspuppet

      Example 1 is correct they way it is. “Honey” is not a question. Are they really saying all punctuation inside quotation marks at all times? Well, it wouldn’t be the first time “they” had no idea what they’re talking about.

      Example 2 is also fine the way it is. I get the thinking behind wanting a period at the end, but many years ago I was taught a bunch of grammar rules, and the last one was “Don’t do something that looks stupid. That overrules all other rules.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      pacem appellant

      “Yay”. The others have pre-existing meanings, so no need to double up. My (correct) opinion regarding punctuation inside or outside quotes can be properly inferred from the beginning of this post.

      @Another Scott, I know that wasn’t the convention when I was growing up, but we were objectively wrong then and I’m glad the era of digital fonts is correcting this extremely minor typographic error.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      I am the wrong person to ask about quotation marks, because I write software, so to me what goes inside the quotes is exactly what you want to refer to. Thus your example is correct because you are asking about the word “honey”, not some hypothetical word “honey?” that’s spelled with a question mark at the end. (Or maybe it’s a glottal stop, “honeyʔ”.)

      I will also note that a lot of rules for punctuation were not handed down from high from a deity, but by a bunch of typesetters fitting together lead slugs in such a way that they (a) didn’t fall out of the forms and (b) looked nice on the page — but mostly (a).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Shana

      Re: punctuation, you’re correct. Quotes go before question mark in first example and inside in second. The nuns were right

      Reply
    17. 17.

      arrieve

      The quotation mark question is usually easy for question marks, I think. (This is the kind of thing I had to learn in grad school for teaching ESL a couple of years ago, though the students I teach are not at a level to worry about it yet, thankfully.)

      If it’s a sentence containing a quotation, then placement of the question mark depends on whether the quotation is itself a question.

      She asked herself, “Who thought Mike Johnson was a good answer to any sane question?”

      Did she say, “Mike Johnson is ambulant pond scum”?

      If both things are true (question contained within a question) I believe question mark goes inside quotes, as in the first example.

      ETA: And both of your examples are correct.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JCJ

      At feeding time, I always ask the kitties “Who’s hungry?”

       

      I would have written that

       

      At feeding time I always ask the kitties, “Who’s hungry?”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      billcinsd

      As long as your intent is decipherable, where the quotes are is immaterial. I always put the sentence punctuation outside the quote.

      I think yah is from the German for yes

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NoOneOfConsequence

      Punctuation is “style” as in “style guide”. A lot of the rules for when/where to punctuate are from print – and, I believe a huge amount of it is from fixed width fonts. For example, I was taught “one space after a comma, two after a period.” Well, one space after a period is just fine, on modern computer screens.

      I learned in one place, that you should add a period after any non-period, at the end of the sentence. That means, you should end with “etc..” if your sentence ends with the abbreviation for et cetera, and if your sentence just ends….

      Hm? Oh, if your sentence trails off, you end with an ellipsis, 3 dots (and only 3 dots!), and then, add a period to end the sentence.

      I follow those because they make a lot of sense to me.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: I take Yay as being used for a group.  “Yay Team!”

      I take Hooray as being used for a single person. “Hip Hip Hooray!” for Captain Bungle doing a good thing, like retiring.  ;-)

      So, I think they’re different.

      I would probably quietly clap rather than yell out either, myself, but I dunno.

      ;-)

      [/dissecting the frog]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      patrick II

      I’m a rebel — I’m sticking with the “.” outside of the quotes. Besides, that is the way the sisters of God taught me and I want to go to heaven.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Other MJS

      Recently, Cole wrote “damnit”, which I can’t help but pronounce “dam-nit” in my head. I use “dammit”, obviously.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Technical style requires you put the punctuation inside the quotation marks.  As an author I say fuck that.  You bend the language as needed for clarity.  Effective communication is the goal, not rule adherence.  Putting punctuation inside the quotation marks subtly changes the way people interpret text.  I put it inside, outside, or both depending on how I want it to be read.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JaySinWA

      @WaterGirl: I’m consistently inconsistent but I generally claw the sentence punctuation outside the quote unless it is specifically part of the quote. As to sentence #2 I would probably drop the period unless (using part of OlFroth’s father’s rule) it was followed by a citation (as in “…she said.”)

      Speaking of inconsistencies I don’t know if the ellipses for omission actually belong inside the quotes, but outside seems wrong.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      “yay” is the appropriate spelling for gladness.

      “yeah” is colloquial for “yes”

      How do you spell “honey”? Question mark outside.

      At feeding time, I always ask the kitties “Who’s hungry?” Question mark inside the quote marks, no period outside.

      Thus I have spoken, so it is spoken.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Lapassionara

      @Another Scott: I was taught the there is an American convention for commas and periods (inside the quotation marks) and an English convention (outside).

      that does not answer the question about question marks, however. So I like the way WG did it above.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Paul M Gottlieb

      Hear, hear! Is correct, The expression was originally intended to show support and approval of something someone else had just said. Example: “Hear, hear those wise words!”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      FastEdD

      Yes! This has bothered me for quite awhile. I went out with a woman who read something from me and complained, “Ewww, he’s a writer.” Like that’s a bad thing? She’s history. I later went out with a librarian who had magnificent spelling but she wanted to rearrange the shelves in my kitchen. I wound up with a sweet Science Fiction writer who traveled the world with me.

      Yay, yea, or yeah? I think the first two are the same and the last is not a long a, as in she loves you yeah yeah yeah. I always spelled it yea, but I’m warming to yay.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Other MJS

      @WaterGirl (and all following commenters):

      it looks dumb to write:

      How do you spell the word “honey?”

      OMG, so much this! I hate this rule, and the issue of placing the question mark makes the problem clear. Thanks for this trope!

      For my money, the rule should only apply when a complete sentence is being quoted. Otherwise:

      My favorite word is “paraprosdokian”.

      And fuck you, Grammarly.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Alison Rose

      It is without question “yay” if meant as a shortened “hooray” and a celebratory word. “Yeah” can be said in a similar way, but to me it has a different connotation, and as you said, is far more often a synonym for “yes” or similar. “Yaaa” would make me want to slap someone, and “yah” to me is a German person agreeing with something.

      On the punctuation in quotes issue, I am a contrarian because while I was an English major and have worked as an editor, and I am well aware that American grammar rules say the punctuation almost always goes inside the quotes, I DO NOT CARE AND IT IS WRONG in many cases. If I write the line:

      He told me was “super into grammar”

      American rules would typically say the period goes inside the quote, although some will differ. To me, if it is part of the overall sentence, not the quoted portion, it should always go outside the quotes. I do not give a rat’s ass what any US-based grammarian wants to insist upon, I loathe writing it that way and, if I’m writing in a casual way — a blog comment, a Goodreads review, etc — I put the punctuation outside the quotes. When I’ve written in a professional sense, I will rework my sentences as much as I can to avoid having a line end with a partial quote and thus having to put the punctuation inside the quotes because it pains me to do so. It’s also confusing because different people will state different rules.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      FastEdD

      This is why I loved teaching Math. Very few exceptions to rules. Can’t divide by zero, because it is undefined, but that’s about it. Same language everywhere in the world. Yay! Yea!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Percysowner

      I do YAY for Hooray, or use an emoji if I’m texting.

      I am totally at see when it comes to punctuation and quotation marks. I’m pretty good with ?s i.e. How do you say “honey”? feels like it goes after the quotes, but in He asked “how do you say honey?” the ? is referring to what He asked. Periods drive me crazy. I was taught that you use a comma inside and a period after the quotes, but that doesn’t always feel right. I go with the flow, use both and try really, really hard to write anything with quotes to my son-in-law with a Masters in English. He wouldn’t say anything, but I’d always wonder if I were right or not.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      @Lapassionara: I agree with the folks who say that a question mark and a closing quotation mark should be arranged to minimize confusion rather than typographic rule purity.

      Another “rule” that kinda makes sense but is easy to get wrong:

      A.B. Smith et al., “How to drive neighbors crazy,” Nature, …

      vs

      A.B. Smith, et al., “How to drive neighbors crazy,” Nature, …

      No comma before “et al.” unless (serial names, or names reversed, or …)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      patrick II

      I just had a funny phone call to Venmo customer service.  The man who answered had an Indian accent and I thought he might be in India and I always ask anyway, so I ask “Where are you now?” So he asks me where I thought he was from and I answer “India”.

      Venmo Rep: That’s what everyone says.

      Me: So where are you really?

      VR: Columbia, South America.

      Me: Really?  How long has it been since you have immigrated there? (his accent was so strong that I would ask)

      VR: I was born here in Columbia.

      Me: What is your native language?

      VR: Spanish

      Me: (to myself) of course. So where did you learn to speak English?

      VR:  Watching movies.

      Me:  Oh, Bollywood movies.

      VR: No, American movies.

      Me: (Still confused) So where did you get such a strong Indian accent?

      Him: I don’t know, but everyone who calls assumes I’m from India.

      So, you have to hear this guy to really understand, but this Spanish-speaking Columbian who watched American movies learned to speak English as if he was walking the streets of Mumbai.  It is a strange and sometimes amusing world.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      mrmoshpotato

      To me, that’s the only way that makes sense, but I don’t know how to reconcile that with the new “punctuation goes inside the quotation” thing which is TOTALLY OPPOSITE of what the nuns taught me in grade school.

      Totally opposite?  Were the nuns British?

      What I’ve noticed in American vs British newspapers is

      “American.”

      “British”.

      ETA – Forget “hooray.”

      I just go with “Goodness gracious great gherkins of Aldi!”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      MattF

      Apple autocorrect has been doing odd things since the latest system updates. It ‘corrected’ ‘its’ to ‘it’s’ incorrectly, the string ‘LinAlg’ was changed to something incomprehensible in French (!)… Artificial intelligence, I guess. An old friend once said artificial intelligence had to be preceded by artificial stupidity. And so, here we are.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      wjca

      How you you spell the shortened version of “hooray!”  As in hip, hip, hooray!

      I spell it “yay”, often with an exclamation point.

      To my mind, “yay!” would be something I might say, but not something I would be unlikely to write.  However, if I needed to, I would go with “yea” — as in yea, verily, yea.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      mrmoshpotato

      @OlFroth:

      My father was an English teacher. He said the punctuation goes inside the quotation marks, unless the quotation is followed by a citation. 

      What did the quotation do?  Apparently not something bad enough to be written a ticket.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jamey

      “YAY!” is, AFAIK, a derivation/corruption of “Yea!,” as in, “all in favor of the motion signify by saying, ‘yea’.” I’d be surprised to learn that “yay” is a contraction of “hooray.” But then, I’m always being surprised by stuff.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      lowtechcyclist

      Had to look this crap up 15 years or so ago when I was preparing some papers of mine for publication.

      Talking about punctuation that isn’t part of the quoted material, but rather part of the sentence that includes the quote: commas and periods go inside the quotation marks; everything else goes outside.  (Putting punctuation that isn’t part of the quote inside the quotation marks bothers me; it should be like set inclusion. But them’s the rules, unless they’ve changed pretty recently.

      If the quote is at the end of a sentence, and the quoted material ends with a question mark or exclamation point, there’s no need for a period outside the quotation marks.

      Yay!! I’m finally through with this comment.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      JaySinWA

      @patrick II: My wife was taking College French after High school French and the Prof was correcting her pronunciation. He asked her who taught her French. It was in an American Catholic school with a French Canadian nun, and she was speaking with a French Canadian accent.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      wjca

      @scav: Was “Oyez! Oyez!” so “Hear Hear!” should be correct.  As in, “Listen up!”

      Except that “Hear hear!” isn’t used for “pay attention!”  It’s used for “I agree!”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.