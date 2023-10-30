Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Systemic risk in the ACA risk adjustment market

Systemic risk in the ACA risk adjustment market

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

Over the weekend, Modern Healthcare’s Nona Tepper wrote a story on the failures of Bright Healthcare and Friday Health Plans have an impact on other ACA insurers:

Financially struggling Bright Health Group is short $380.2 million owed to exchange carriers in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, Texas, Oklahoma, Utah and Virginia, CMS wrote in a notice. Bankrupt Friday Health Plans owes $741 million to insurers in Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas. Bright Health and Friday Health are the sole insurers unable to contribute to the $9.24 billion risk-adjustment program this year.

Risk Adjustment is used to minimize the incentive insurers might have to only chase healthy enrollees. In a state, health insurers with populations that code as healthier than state average send money to health insurers whose populations code as sicker than the state average. Each state is disconnected from any other state.  Transfers are delayed by 10 months from the end of the year where the transfer responsibility is accrued.  Insurers who are owed money from 2022 would be expecting that money to show up just about now.  Insurers that owe money for 2022 would need to make those payments now as well.

Bright and Friday went BOOM!

This means that money other insurers were counting on is officially not showing up.  And these consequences are highly localized. The Texas ACA individual market had approximately $1.7 Billion dollars in transfers going from low risk insurers to high risk insurers.  Friday and Bright were on the hook for $1.3 billion or ~75% of the total payables.

Now there is nothing wrong with being a net payer for risk adjustment as long as the cash is there.  The cash is not there.  Friday and Bright paid some of that $1.3 billion dollars but are skipping out of town for a good chunk of the revenue that they owe.

The losers in this case are the Texas insurers that were covering sicker than average populations.  They were counting on this risk adjustment revenue to cover claims.  Now the big insurers have reserves that can eat a shock.  But the medium and small insurers are likely having the state regulators getting nervous about their capital cushion.  Nervous regulators are not good for ongoing no hassle business operations.

The VC backed insurers that attempted to buy marketshare without a concern of profitability have created two forms of systemic screwing in the risk adjustment system.  The current implosion and non-payment of RA payables is the most obvious.  The second form of systemic screwing in risk adjustment is that the VC backed insurers were more than happy to lose a lot of money to enroll low cost, low risk enrollees.  Their premiums were artificially low because the VCs and then the IPO funding rounds were being lit on fire to buy membership with the hope that enough scale could allow them to do something with whatever their claimed secret sauce was.

This is problematic.

Risk adjustment for the ACA has a key assumption. It assumes the state wide sum of premiums collected is sufficient to cover expected costs.  There are errors.  There are surprises.  There are systemic mispricing too low and too high (although MLR regulations bind here).  But the key assumption is that every insurer is trying to at least break even net of risk adjustment.  However the VC backed insurers were happy to light money on fire to price premiums low and gobble up low risk membership.  Other insurers got the high risk membership with intentionally depressed state wide premium.  The transfers were deliberately light, so the VC insurers were offloading some of their membership acquisitions costs to other insurers that were trying to be profitable in a given year.

I am not sure what the solutions are, but the system is inviting a finance bro hack attack and we should minimize those attack surfaces.

 

  • Barbara
  • dnfree
  • gene108
  • pluky
  • TeezySkeezy
  • TF79

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      gene108

      The transfers were deliberately light, so the VC insurers were offloading some of their membership acquisitions costs to other insurers that were trying to be profitable in a given year.

      Can you clarify what you mean by membership acquisition costs? Im not familiar with how this works with insurers

      Reply
    2. 2.

      TeezySkeezy

      A stupid society we live in where health insurance and “finance bro hack attack” have anything to do with each other.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dnfree

      Just…WOW.

      Somehow this reminds me of Alan Greenspan in the big crash of 2008. I had not formerly realized he was an Ayn Rand free market apostle. The assumption that people will act with enlightened interest for the institution is not justified.

      From a Guardian article :

      During a feisty exchange on Capitol Hill, he told the House oversight committee that he regretted his opposition to regulatory curbs on certain types of financial derivatives which have left banks on Wall Street and in the Square Mile facing billions of dollars worth of liabilities.

      “I made a mistake in presuming that the self-interests of organisations, specifically banks and others, were such that they were best capable of protecting their own shareholders and their equity in the firms,” said Greenspan.

      As the crisis continued to depress global stockmarkets, the US treasury secretary, Henry Paulson, also offered a partial confession, admitting he ought to have anticipated a meltdown in the US mortgage industry widely blamed for triggering the crisis. “I could have seen the sub-prime crisis coming earlier,” he told the New York Times. He added: “I’m not saying I would have done anything differently.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      pluky

      In my ‘discussions’ with State insurance regulators about rate filings I was submitting, their focus had been on making sure the proposed rates weren’t excessive. Seems time to modify this, especially for new marketplace entrants, to include a check that proposed rates are also reasonably adequate.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Barbara

      To put this in English, an insurer with a healthier than average pool would in theory calculate an insurance premium level with a net RAT pay out to other insurers with a sicker membership base.  The impact of that calculation would have the effect of raising an insurer’s premiums to offset the required payments to those other insurers at the back end.

      So at least in theory, a more accurate RA assumption would have meant a higher premium and likely lower enrollment.

      The problem for regulators is that although they are supposed to ensure that rates are reasonable, they are naturally reluctant to require a carrier to raise rates.  The “interlinking” of insurers through statewide risk adjustment has not been sufficiently internalized as a regulatory imperative that might require regulators to rein in a carrier who doesn’t mind losing a lot of money.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Barbara

      @pluky: Well, yes, rates are not supposed to be excessive but the other core regulatory function of insurance regulators is to ensure financial solvency.  An insurer who is blithe about losing money has always been a serious risk to the system.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TF79

      “The VC backed insurers that attempted to buy marketshare without a concern of profitability…” can you expand on this?  I would have assumed that VC’s in general would be hyper-focused on profitability at the exclusion of all else. Are they taking a loss in the short-run in exchange for long-run market power or something?

      Reply

