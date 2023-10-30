Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

“woke” is the new caravan.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

So many bastards, so little time.

Monday Open Thread

Looks like we could use an open thread!

This is from a month ago, but it’s too funny not to share.

What other funny or mocking takes have you seen related to the ridiculous poll results – hell, let’s widen that from just polls to ridiculous Republicans – that are being pimped everywhere in the mainstream media?

Sometimes I think that mockery of Republicans is the only thing that gets through.

Post your links in the comments, and I’ll add the best ones to the thread.

      Ohio Mom

      Just finished voting. The woman who signed me in said they’ve been very busy.

      Since this is Blue Hamilton county, maybe that’s a good sign for Issue1/abortion rights? We do have a very large German Catholic population though.

      dmsilev

      I’m …not under 30, and unless I’m expecting a random call (waiting for a contractor, let’s say), I don’t pick up unknown numbers either. If it’s important, they’ll leave a voicemail.

      Betty Cracker

      @dmsilev: I’m well past 30, and not only do I NOT pick up unknown numbers, I disabled voicemail by allowing it to fill up 15 years ago and never erasing a message. If it’s important, they’ll text me.

      Kristine

      Thirded. Twice-30 plus and will not answer calls from unknown numbers.

      If they could tap into the older folks who are cell-only and don’t respond to unknown numbers, I wonder how much that would affect the R vs D/conservative vs liberal totals of various age groups.

      smith

      I know very few people of any age who pick up on unfamiliar numbers. It makes you wonder what a narrowly-defined group is represented in polls these days

      ETA: Probably the same people who commonly fall for phone scams. Says a lot about why Rs tend to be over-represented in “random” polls.

      Dangerman

      Hell, I don’t pick up known numbers either; well, my Mother. When she was alive. If I get a call from my Mother on the day prior to Halloween, I’ll answer.

      The Witches and Warlocks paddle in Morro Bay was grand fun. I’ll let you use the Mighty Google. Critically low on caffeine (MD says I can have a very little, definite treat, although possible trick).

      Juju

      I’m way not under 30 and I feel the same way. Every now and again, especially during  Medicare enrollment season, which I take care of for my mother, I will take a call from what might possibly be the agent I worked with once. It usually turns out to be that recorded voice telling me my car warranty has expired and I need to renew. My car is way beyond having any kind of warranty.

      catclub

      @Jackie:

      I have my phone set to send unknown calls straight to VM and rarely do those leave messages.

      All these ‘I don’t pickup unknown numbers’ sounds like they are the epilog of the book ‘Bowling Alone’.
      Kind of depressing.

