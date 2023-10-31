Remember during the Obama years there were long periods of like nothing going on? It just feels like it has been non stop daily catastrophe’s since 2015 or so. Every night.
Oh God, what happened to the mustard, now?
To be fair, Crimea was 2014
And it’s exhausting. Been running on fumes for weeks around here and those are almost gone, too. Oof.
More seriously, yes. Ever since that asswipe slouched down the escalator it has been either one damned thing after another, or the same damned thing over and over again.
Often both
Having this place has often been the only thing keeping me somewhat sane.
Thanks for building such a wonderful place full of interesting people.
@MobiusKlein: Thank you for pointing that out. Arguably Obama’s inaction in response contributed to the invasion of 2022.
I wonder where we’d be if he hadn’t humiliated Hair Furor at the white house press party.
The past always seem more pleasant than the present.
@Gin & Tonic: I don’t think it was just Obama – where was the outcry from the rest of Europe, the Senate, the House?
Seems that the world has changed since then. But, what the heck, blame Obama, because no one else had agency.
On a more pleasant note, Remember WENN.
:)
@Hildebrand: Cole wrote “Obama years.” Take it up with him.
It’s been insane since a about ’16 (though Palin was sort of a preview).
Climate change, Trump, unmitigated racism and bigotry, massive fires, Covid, insurrectionists… it just never stops.
And the non-stop drumbeat of mass shootings, the appalling loss of life and the callous disregard of so many in this country is dishearteningly wearisome.
We need a betting pool on how much coke Don Jr snorts before his testimony tomorrow. I’m putting 100 quatloos on ‘all of it’.
The response this time is different partly because the last time obviously only made Russia bolder, but I would also say that like pre WWII, the west started waking up and getting ready. Some countries more than others. Some of the former Easter Europe now NATO countries started to drag the others into getting ready.
They didn’t totally succeed, but I think they had plans and discussions that were not even thought of before. The mindset evolved. By the time this invasion happened, we had different possible choices we could make. Thank God we got Trump out before. Also lucky that Boris Johnson wasn’t as stupid. Also, we had shed the Afghanistan war finally. We were out of Iraq too. That probably helped. Wonder if this was a factor in Biden being so determined to get out. Being stuck in a useless war would always be a problem if a real emergency came up.
I remember thinking during the Obama years how nice it was to not have to panic about the news all the time because Bush was a disaster too. If he hadn’t been followed by Trump so soon, we would still be analyzing how bad he was. Obama was calm, smart and trustworthy. I had time to think about other things.
Now I know Trump is just a pimple on a party of killer zombies. There are a bunch of nasty dangerous reactionaries who are worse than I could have imagined outside a book.
My whole life seems like this right now. My new boss is turning out to be an ineffective supervisor who is obsessed with things that aren’t really his problem, isn’t willing to delegate what he should, ignores my entire area of our enrollment team and, when some issues are nicely pointed out to him, argues instead of listening to the concerns. My co-workers, with one exception who is retiring in December, are allowed to work from home most days and, when they aren’t, are flitting around campus socializing most of the day. My partner John seems to be developing dementia. We had a major plumbing issue that has cost us about $3k so far and we aren’t sure if it’s been fixed. I’m hating my life right now and then, when I can relax a bit at home, it’s nothing but crazy all around me when it comes to politics, the law and world events.
I am not a happy camper, no matter how I look at it. I need something to turn around or at least ease up a little or I’m seriously going to lose it.
@Martin: those courtroom sketches are gonna be extra.
@geg6: what kind of work?
@Gin & Tonic: there was a lot of stuff where Obama should have done something especially in his second term. That should have been his no fucks to give them. But he played careful the entire time
I am my campus’ financial aid officer and VA certifying official. Our department is admissions and financial aid, or as they call it recently, enrollment management.
