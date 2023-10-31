So it’s Halloween!
Some pumpkins, courtesy of Dexwood, who obviously has more carving skill and patience than I do!
I’m kind of partial to the happy guy in the third photo. How about you?
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 8 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Ohio Mom
Very impressive trio!
We are eating out, as is our Halloween tradition.
Very creative! I don’t love piders* though, so I’ll vote for the second one.
(*what we called spider mobs in my old MMORPG)
A Halloweeny list of music. These aren’t all exactly spooky songs, but they fit the bill in one way or another. I don’t have Spotify and I’m way too lazy to look all of these up on YouTube, so just go seek out the ones that sound interesting, LOL (Some of these have versions by different bands, but these are my preferred ones)
And of course, we have to kick it off with…
Every Day is Halloween – Ministry (my anthem back in my goth era)
Monster – Big Data
Evil Night Together – Jill Tracy
Bloodletting – Concrete Blonde
Spellbound – Siouxsie and the Banshees
Seven Devils – Florence & the Machine
Witches – Switchblade Symphony
I Am Stretched On Your Grave – Dead Can Dance
Dead To Me – Chloe Adams
Release the Bats – The Birthday Party
Haunted – Evanescence
Ghost – Depeche Mode
Knock Three Times (On Your Coffin) – Black Tape for a Blue Girl
This Ready Flesh – TR/ST
I Put a Spell On You – Annie Lennox
Catacombs – Cold Cave
Dead Man’s Party – Oingo Boingo
The Chill of October – Client
Now I’m Feeling Zombified – Alien Sex Fiend
And we can’t forget the gothest song ever written…
Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Bauhaus
And also obligatory…
This is Halloween – The Citizens of Halloweentown (meaning, the version from the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, NOT the cover of it by MM because fuck him)
@Alison Rose: I hadn’t noticed the black hair was made of spiders!
Trivia Man
I used to play the Apocolypse Now Sessions by Mickey Hart and the Rhythm Devils for trick or treaters. Spooky stuff.
@WaterGirl: It’s like…it’s cute, and then it’s not, and then it is, and then it isn’t :P But all of those are way better than any I ever made! I admire the skill.
NoOneOfConsequence
Can we get one of the TFG mugshot, so we can watch it rot a bit more, day by day?
Oh, come on, the hair would be fake, and so would the orange flesh! You’re just jealous you didn’t think of it first. (At least, not the rotting away aspect. Because what kind of jumped up crazy person thinks of that? Me? And you think this *weakens* my point?)
Dangerman
Excellent work. First one looks like ET opening a phone bill and realizing that dialing 976 numbers was NOT the way to phone home.
If we are doing music, this is worth 8:39 of your time:
The Ghost Of Tom Joad Bruce Springsteen with Tom Morello (aka known as the Night Watchman, which seems appropriate)
bjacques
Bates Motel – The Hitmen
Ward 81 – The Fuzztones
Hot Dog – Hasil Adkins
The entire soundtrack to Return Of The Living Dead, especially Deadbeat Dance by The Damned.
GooGoo Muck – The Cramps
Die Die My Darling – The Misfits
Silent Scream – TSOL
If You Have Ghosts – Roky Erickson
Terrorvision – The Fibonaccis
Roland The Headless Thompson Gunner – Warren Zevon
Camouflage – Stan Ridgway
