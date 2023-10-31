None of this would have been possible with WITHOUT (!) the leadership of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

Or without the most excellent and relentless investigative reporting by ProPublica!

The fourth estate at work. Even if it’s not happening in the mainstream media, it is happening. Hallelujah!

The relentless work of members of the @JudiciaryDems Courts Subcommittee paved the way to hold the powerful accountable. Last night, @SenatorDurbin and I announced that the full Committee will soon vote to authorize subpoenas for Harlan Crow, Leonard Leo, and Robin Arkley II. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) October 31, 2023

The creepy billionaires paying for ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ for certain Supreme Court justices are not happy about our move toward subpoenas. Their wild and overheated responses signal that there’s a lot to discover!! — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) October 31, 2023

Another small victory as the Judicial Conference seems likely to take up transparency rules to address the flotillas of front-group “amici” at SCOTUS. I sent this letter to give them a heads-up about perils to watch out for from the dark-money funders.https://t.co/CyDIYApqef — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) October 30, 2023

