This Makes Me Happy!

None of this would have been possible with WITHOUT (!) the leadership of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

Or without the most excellent and relentless investigative reporting by ProPublica!

The fourth estate at work. Even if it’s not happening in the mainstream media, it is happening.  Hallelujah!

Open thread!

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      JAFD

      Frist !

      Methinxs the ‘with’ in first sentence should be ‘without’.

      Celebrated Halloween by getting Covid booster in one arm. RSV in other, grocery shopping and dragging cart a half-mile home.  Having a cuppa now.  Then will have nap.  Back in touch when next awake will be.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      Highlighting my political acumen, I met Whitehouse many years ago in the living room of a local Democratic activist (RI is like that) and asked him a couple of questions. I was not impressed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      A clear sign McCarthy to Johnson is a downgrade at least for California. This effin’ guy.

      From the Hoopa Valley Tribe:

      Within hours of taking up the gavel, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Michael Johnson, brought it down on a bill that would gut California’s fisheries and wipe out a thirty-year old program to repair environmental damage caused by the massive Central Valley Project.

      Buried in the 100-page bill are eight lines written by Representative David Valadao (R-CA-22) and co-sponsored by eleven other California Republicans, including Speaker Johnson’s predecessor, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA-20). They order the Secretary of the Interior to “deem complete the fish, wildlife, and habitat mitigation and restoration actions” required by the 1992 Central Valley Project Improvement Act (PL-102-575 Title XXXIV) signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

      “This bill directs the Secretary of the Interior to lie to the Nation,” said Hoopa Valley Tribal Chairman Joe Davis. “Our fishery isn’t restored; it hangs in the balance. Sponsors of this legislation know that.” This year’s harvest allocation of Klamath-Trinity River fall chinook salmon was 374 fish for nearly 3,600 HVT members; and at least one species, coho salmon, is listed under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA).

      “The Central Valley Project devastated the Trinity River fishery that has been important to the survival of our people since time immemorial. said Vice Chairman Everett Colegrove.“These lawmakers — and the Central Valley agri-business corporations that support them — would leave us a few hundred fish annually; that cannot possibly support the Hupa people,” said Hupa Fisheries Director Michael Orcutt.

      “This bill is a moral outrage. It betrays laws and policies established to protect the Hupa people and the well-being of all Californians,” said Hoopa Valley Tribal Council Member Isaac Bussell.

      “On October 3, the Biden Administration told Congress that the President would veto this legislation if it reached his desk,” said Hoopa Valley Tribal Council Member Daniel Jordan.

      “We take the President at his word; and we will work with California Senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, and our Congressman, Jared Huffman (D-CA-2) to strike this untrue language from the legislation and ensure that our fishery is restored,” said Chairman Davis.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      HumboldtBlue

      @trollhattan: ​ 

      That’s a big fucking deal, that shit won’t pass the house (my guess, I have no clue what Valadao is thinking, he’s vulnerable) and certainly won’t get through the senate.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @HumboldtBlue: Valadao should know better, McCarthy too.

      They have other expen$ive water projects they’re jonsing for and this seems like an own goal in pursuing those, but it could be as simple as the new bastard punishing California for being California.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      West of the Rockies

      @RedDirtGirl:

      My wife and I got jabbed last Friday.  I felt okay but off and low energy on Saturday.   By Sunday I was mostly alright.   My wife felt terrible for about two and a half days.

      Good luck!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Balconesfault

      Speaking of jabs, has everyone seen the recent headlines that the vaccinations may be valuable in reducing chances of future alzheimer’s?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      New Deal democrat

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      I hope they don’t defy the subpoenas

      There is no downside to defying Congressional subpoenas, so long as the cases get slow-walked through the Judiciary, which is why it is becoming increasingly common.

      Just *once* Congress needs to use its own power to hold a witness in contempt, and directly imprison them until either compliance or the end of Congress’s term. Then there will be no more defiance.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      jonas

      @trollhattan: Man, Republicans sure hate fish and fishermen. This is basically a huge F-you not only to native California tribes that rely on the salmon fishery, but the entire California commercial and sport fishing industry. Imagine — an entire fishery, once one of the greatest in the world, basically wiped out so some rich bastards in Bakersfield can grow their precious pistachios.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Hoodie

      This is really necessary work. .  Relatedly, had a recent conversation with a friend who is a state appellate judge.  I asked him about how his fellow judges felt about the revelations about Thomas and Alito.  After he indicated they were embarrassing, I asked him whether he worried if this might lead to increased erosion in judicial ethics.  He said he didn’t because other judges are covered by ethics codes.  However, you have to wonder if that is a bit of whistling past the graveyard because (1) Thomas and Alito broke reporting requirements with no consequences as of yet,  (2) the lower ranks of the judiciary are being filled by candidates from the same machine that produced Thomas and Alito and (3) other judges may start wondering “where’s mine?” and succumb to temptation.

      Reply

