House Speaker candidate unfamiliar with how to win non-gerrymandered election.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

… among the most cringeworthy communications in the history of the alphabet!

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Let there be snark.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

It’s a doggy dog world.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Happy Halloween

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

 

It’s the season when my Celtic / Scandinavian ancestors held that the year turned over, and I suspect there are many like me who will be glad close out the last twelve months. And kids get candy, which always improves an evening!


    2. 2.

      eclare

      In the photo of Joe handing out candy, notice the cutout of a German shepherd on the balcony behind him.  Warning to the Secret Service?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Blech, but at least I won’t be harried by whiny little trick or treaters. Living 12 miles from nowhere does have it’s advantages.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @eclare:

      I had missed that — glad you flagged it!

      Did the disgraced, twice-impeached, four times indicted previous inhabitant of the WH and his spouse ever decorate it for Halloween and give out treats? They must have done, though I don’t remember any. Maybe they thought Melania’s blood-red Christmas trees were scary enough to cover both holidays.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      @OzarkHillbilly: When Ohio Son was little, Halloween scared him so we made a tradition of going to a nice restaurant instead of giving out candy.

      We live in a subdivision which attracts trick-or-treaters from all over: there are sidewalks and the houses are close together and it’s flat. It will be very busy tonight.

      He isn’t scared of Halloween anymore but he loves to eat out so off to a restaurant we will go. We are the Scrooges of Halloween.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      @OzarkHillbilly: Living 12 miles from nowhere does have it’s advantages.

      I live rural too, but cute trick-or-treaters ringing my doorbell is something that I miss living out here in the boonies. It’s only one night a year and seeing all those excited, happy kids dressed in their costumes always made me happy.

      I do get pics of my grandkids every year as they leave for trick-or-treating in their neighborhood, but I do miss the experience.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Fair Economist

      I’m currently visiting my mom. We have two huge bags of candy, about 250 pieces. No chocolates, to keep us from eating them. My sister-in-law thinks even that won’t be enough. Here’s hoping!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I miss trick or treaters. Our last dog loved Halloween. She liked company, plus she used to run out on the porch and stick her nose in their bags.

      My writer group is having a Halloween party at the library this morning. People are supposed to read spooky stuff and there will be treats. I’m taking cookies and reading a short story called “Ghost Cakes” which are a kind of cookie I made up. I find short stories hard to write.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty

      @SiubhanDuinne: I seem to recall Trump doing something weird, like dropping the candy on a child’s head.  What a world of difference. It was apparently cold and raining in D. C., but Biden was not deterred. A genuine grandpa.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ohio Mom: My parents lived in such a place too. Middle class and welcoming. That place no longer exists, hasn’t in decades.

      @Scout211: Yeah I know, A part of me misses seeing all the whiny little beggar Terminators and Frankensteins etc too. But then I roll over and go back to sleep.

      Have I ever mentioned that I am known as El Ogro in certain circles?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Sinéad O’Connor did a great, haunting version of “I Am Stretched On Your Grave”

      Think it was on the same album as “Nothing Compares 2 U” I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Adam Wainwright managed to survive 18 years amid the grueling schedule of Major League Baseball before a puppy ended his career.

      The 42-year-old called time on his long career at the end of the 2023 season after 478 games, 2,202 strikeouts, three All-Star appearances and a World Series title with the St Louis Cardinals, his only major league team.

      But when he lodged his official retirement papers to Major League Baseball, rather than listing health concerns or the opportunity to enjoy his $182m in career earnings, he gave his reason for stepping away from the game as “Because I got a puppy”.

      As good a reason as any other.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Betty:

      I seem to recall Trump doing something weird, like dropping the candy on a child’s head.

      LOL, what a maroon. I don’t remember that, but it sounds just like him.

      Could have been worse, though, I suppose. Could have been DeSantis lecturing the kids about nutrition and handing out sugar-free crap.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SFAW

      I was kinda hoping FLOTUS would wear a jacket with “I Really Don’t Scare, Do U?” written on the back.

      ETA: But I guess she’s too classy to take a shot at TIFG’s Russian handler that way.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      sab

      @OzarkHillbilly: We still live in such a place. Lower middle class. Safe. Mixed race. Tucked next to a thousand acrec metropark without a busy street. We get kids from all over. Hundreds of them.

      Covid made us stop letting them knock on doors, so we all sit on lawn chairs in the driveways doling out the candy. Many of us also wear costumes. Our city has Beggars’ Night on the last Saturday in October, so we have already had it. It was a blast.

      There was a seven foot tall chicken, and a small dog dressed as a spider.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: We live in town, but don’t usually get that many trick or treaters, and since it’s supposed to get down in the teens here tonight I’ll be surprised if we have more than a couple. We got candy for them, just in case.

      The guy who installed my furnace is coming over today to leave some copper piping for the new A/C unit, and while he’s here he’s going to put a padlock on my basement door (I can’t lock the knob because I’m not sure I even have a key for it) because when I came home yesterday I discovered my husband had built a fire in our wood furnace even though the house was warm because of the gas furnace. *sigh* I texted the guy who installed it, who said that if he keeps doing that it could damage the gas furnace. Eventually I’ll probably get rid of the wood furnace, but this will work until I get my new basement door in a week or two. Once I have a new door I’m going to lock it and keep the key with me; that will keep him out. I guess 35+ years of having to build a fire to keep warm have made him think he needs to do it even when he doesn’t. I want to yell at him “The reason we have a working gas furnace now is because you wouldn’t build fires last year when we needed them!” I hope none of you ever have to deal with a loved one with dementia, it’s a challenge to stay ahead of them because you  don’t understand how their brain works anymore and don’t know what they know and what they don’t. I have to admit, it’s nice to have the house be warm when I get up in the morning – I was tired of living like a pioneer woman, and we don’t have any business going up and down the basement stairs thousands of times in the winter anyway.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Maybe they thought Melania’s blood-red Christmas trees were scary enough to cover both holidays.

      Apparently in her culture, Pan’s Labyrinth is a regular Christmas movie.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      We have three Costco-size bags of candy ready to go!

      Spawn the Younger and her friends have themed their costumes around vermin. Spawn is a raccoon, another friend is a rat, and one is a cockroach. Spawn the Youngest is an adorable pink piggy. Spawn the Elder is kind of over dressing up. I get it…. I don’t really like dressing up, either. I like my clothes to be soft and I don’t like too much makeup. But I love seeing the kids in their costumes!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Eric S.

      It’s the second Halloween in my new house and this year it falls on bowling night. I tried to get one of our subs to bowl for me tonight but he wasn’t available. No treats at my house this year. Sorry kids.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Suzanne:

      Spawn is a raccoon, another friend is a rat, and one is a cockroach.

      Wonderful! Which reminds me, it’s about time for Betty Cracker to tell us again about the parade float where she and her sister were rats or roaches or something (because the float was sponsored by a local exterminator). The details escape me, but is wonderfully entertaining!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Matt McIrvin

      @sab: Sounds like my neighborhood! We do trick-or-treat during scheduled hours on the last Saturday in October, and it’s huge.

      My next-door neighbor is the neighborhood hero who hands out full-size candy bars, so she maintains a count. We usually get about 100 kids coming by. On Saturday the weather was fantastic and we got a typically heavy crowd.

      I notice trends in costumes. Superheroes aren’t quite as popular as they were a few years ago, but Spider-Man seems evergreen, still one of the most popular costumes (I think I was a Spider-Man once in the 1970s). A bunch of Marios and Transformers, fairies and princesses, some horror icons out of 1980s slasher films. Most of them, surprisingly, were characters I would have recognized 30 or 40 years ago. And a lot of little kids dressed as firefighters!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ken

      @sab: You remind me of 2020 Halloween, and the ways people came up with to hand out candy without hands being involved. I recall houses with individual bags on the front lawn, or hanging from a tree. There were also a few that set up PVC tubes from their second floor to the street, for gravity-assisted treats.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mousebumples

      My daughter will be Doc Mcstuffins, and her brother is a dragon that we’re calling Stuffy. We usually get a decent turnout – no sidewalks, but lots of houses pretty close together. Though there’s tons of road construction (still!!), and we have a dusting of snow on the ground this morning.

      My parents live in the country with 1 sq mile blocks and maybe 5 houses per 1 mile stretch of road. They almost never get trick or treaters, so they’re coming to give out candy while my husband and I take out the kids.

      We’re meeting up with a friend of my daughter’s and his parents. Should hopefully be fun – though cold. Brrr!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: At the beginning of the season he said it would be his last, he just wanted one more shot at #200. It became obvious that he just didn’t have the gas for MLB anymore. Striking out Carlos Beltran to end Game 7 in the NL Series is a moment I still remember, right up there with David Freese’ Game 6 heroics in the 2011 WS.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ken: 2020 was dead for us–the town cancelled the official hours, we put some bowls of candy out front for people to grab if they wanted, but nobody came by. But in October 2021 trick-or-treat was on again, and went at a pretty typical volume.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Steeplejack

      Just turned cold in my little corner of NoVA. It got up to almost 80° yesterday, but now it’s 45°, with a high today of only 53°. Dunno how that will affect the trick-or-treaters. I don’t get any in my small building. (The door is locked downstairs.) I think the parents on Threadkill Lane take their kids to the nearby single-family-home neighborhood.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      MomSense

      Fingers crossed (knees and eyes too) I may have found a house.  Very cute, move in ready, half of what mine should sell for.  It’s in a cute neighborhood near the high school and athletic fields. Would be four miles from my new office which would mean I won’t spend my life commuting.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: I was glad he got #200. I couldn’t understand the fans who were sniping about the manager letting him try for it. It’s not as if the Cardinals were competing for a playoff spot! They have to put a pitcher out there for every game, why not let him have a go?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      And kids get candy, which always improves an evening!

      Says anyone who hasn’t spent an evening with kids who have either eaten too much candy, or with a kid who has a sugar sensitivity.  Either one can get kind of ugly!

      Pre-pandemic when I never missed the university volleyball matches, they sold Skittles at the food stand and there was one kid who just couldn’t metabolize the straight sugar and you could see the changes unfold right before your eyes.

      I don’t miss that kid!  But I do miss the volleyball matches.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      oldster

      Big ups for Kate Rusby! Not well known, and worth finding.

      But what’s all this lavishing praise on Jill Biden?

      So what? Melania dressed up for Halloween every day!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: My folks’ neighborhood became McMansion hell when the old folks started dying out. The land was worth more than the very modest ranch houses and split levels could ever be. I knew I was no longer welcome there when I was accosted by a parvenu woman after parkingmy beat up old Ford P/U bin front of my folks house. Threatened to call the cops on me.

      I managed to keep a civil tongue even if my tone of voice was dripping with contempt.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      geg6

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Agreed, similar.  Living on one of the busiest roads in the county where there are no sidewalks means a quiet evening at my house.  Which is fine with me because I really am not a Halloween fan at all.  Never was, even as a kid.  Too much trouble.  Just give me candy (or I’ll buy my own) and don’t expect me to dress up in some stupid, ludicrous outfit or walk around in the dark for it.  I feel much same about Christmas.  Thanksgiving is the only real holiday that I love.  You can have the rest and I’ll take the paid day off and ignore the whole thing.

      Reply

