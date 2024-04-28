Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Authors In Our Midst / Richard Roberts – Please Don’t Tell My Parents I Saved the World Again!

Richard Roberts – Please Don’t Tell My Parents I Saved the World Again!

Our featured writer today is our very own Frankensteinbeck.  Let’s give him a warm welcome!

I had to look up necromancer, wondering if a necromancer is someone who has sex with dead people.  Happy to say that it is not!

If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, send me an email message.  Don’t be shy!  I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please get in touch if you would like to be featured.

PLEASE DON’T TELL MY PARENTS I SAVED THE WORLD AGAIN.

by Richard Roberts

Voice!

How many of you are already nodding?  Balloon Juice is full of authors.

For those unfamiliar, Voice is a major writing technique, but control of it is kind of advanced stuff.  It’s one of my strengths, so I thought it would make a neat lecture while everyone buys my new book: PLEASE DON’T TELL MY PARENTS I SAVED THE WORLD AGAIN.  It’s about a teenage necromancer and a cyborg.

Ahem.

Voice is the speech pattern of writing.  Characters have a Voice.  Narrators have a Voice.  If you can tell which character in a book is speaking just by what they say, then they have strong Voices.  If the text is fun to listen to, that’s a strong Voice.  Among commenters here, Betty Cracker, Rikyah, and Baud all leap to mind as having strong Voices.  When they post, you don’t need to read the byline, you know who it was.

So, how does Voice work?  I figured I’d share some of the strategies and gimmicks I use.  Some of it’s blunt.  Penny Akk said ‘criminy’ all the time and readers loved it.  Irene stuffed her sentences with alliteration and puns, and was never ashamed to make them forced and eye-rolling.  Magenta went in for bizarre, dramatic, extended metaphors.  Cassie constantly makes up new nicknames for people.  In my WIP, my main character imagines sound effects for people, so the text is full of woosh and crackow!

But it gets subtler.  The theme of Mirabelle’s life is feeling restrained.  When she speaks, she never uses contractions, and doesn’t go for exclamations.  In Wild Children I leaned heavily into the easiest trick to make text sound like a child – start lots of sentences with ‘and’.  Vanity Rose leaned heavily to sarcasm.  Even though her accent doesn’t show in her internal monologue, Avery Special uses southernisms like ‘expect’ and ‘mighty’.

It gets subtler than that.  Narrative text, even third person, reflects the personality of the main character.  What they notice, what they think about, creates a book’s voice.  Penny was kind, but self-centered.  She described things in terms of how they affected her.  In my WIP, popularity-obsessed Stella pays even closer attention to body language and clothing than my text normally does, and is always assessing what impression she gives.

Okay, other authors.  I’ve shared some of what I do.  Got any tricks of your own to share?  Non-authors, any examples of strong voices from books you’ve read?

We can also talk about this book in particular, too, if you like.  Conversation does not need to be limited to discussion of  “voices”!

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Frankensteinbeck

      As always, I would like to start by thanking WaterGirl, whose helpfulness and hard work keeps this blog together.  I see what you did there, and it was good.

      EDIT –

      I had to look up necromancer

      Technically, it just means someone who performs divination by speaking to the spirits of the dead, but that’s one of those definitions that has been completely steamrolled by common usage.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Frankensteinbeck, please let us know when you get here!

      edit: You beat me by mere seconds!  :-)

      re: “I see what you did there, and it was good.” Last minute change, didn’t have time to check with you, glad it worked out.

      When I looked up necromancer, this is what I got.

      Richard Roberts – Please Don’t Tell My Parents I Saved the World Again!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WaterGirl:

      That is how the word is used!

      EDIT – @Baud:

      I wish.  While a clever title is fun, a title is advertising.  I need something that will get people to look at my book from among a thousand others, and have the person who looks be interested in this kind of book.  I try hard and most of the time feel like I’m flailing, as with everything advertising related.

      Writing itself, that I feel solid about.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      I haven’t read the Caves of Steel in many years, yet what jumped to my mind is Elijah Bailey saying “Jehoshaphat.”

      [ETA now I wonder how often it happened. There’s a scene in the Naked Sun where another character points it out.]

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I don’t know that I have any tricks. But someone once told me that, when you’re talking about the point of view character, voice is what turns a pair of observing eyes into a character.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:

      I don’t know the book, but yeah, a distinctive vocabulary leaps out at you and sticks, doesn’t it?  Alas, that’s not something you can depend on forever as an author, but there’s lots of more subtle stuff.

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      That’s a funny description to hear for me, because I’m always thinking about it from the opposite direction.  I have the character.  How do I make the text sound like her?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MuSquared

      Thank you for helping me understand something that really makes a book for me.  I just happened to read Please Don’t Tell My Parents I’m a Supervillain this past week, and Penny’s voice was definitely part of what I enjoyed so much about it.

      My favorite series these days is the Murderbot Diaries, and Murderbot’s voice is probably about 80% of why I like it so much.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @NotMax:

      I’ve got that one covered twice!

      In You Can Be A Cyborg When You’re Older, there’s a counterculture that has taken advantage of body sculpting, high tech, and really big basements to create a little LARPing world where they can live (and die, this being cyberpunk) in a convincing replica of a magical world.

      And the book waiting for my editor is Skip School, Make Dragons, about a post-post-apocalyptic world where society collapsed when magic replaced technology, but people still approach magic in technological ways.  They carry around little rectangular tablets with useful household spells written on them, for example.  The main character is a bioengineer – she operates a ‘soul forge’ that creates or transforms living creatures.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      [free associating] I’m thinking about N. K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth series now, where [slight spoiler alert] she gives a single character different names representing different stages of her life.  It was [for me] a very effective trick.

      [ETA I don’t usually think about details of writing this way.  Guess I’m not a natural author :-) ]

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:

      I like that idea.  I like that a lot.  Like all good writing I see, I will tuck it away in the back of my head and it will become something, sometime.

      @MuSquared:

      I just happened to read Please Don’t Tell My Parents I’m a Supervillain this past week

      Oh, and I always love hearing this!  I hope you love my books!  Everyone loves Penny and gets sad that she is only the main character of the first five books, but I also love her.  I love her too much to stretch out her role past her story.  It ended, and she is now a background character to the adventures she inspired other kids to have.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Wapiti:

      It was fun to world-build and fun to write.  I liked thinking about the things that were lost, the things this new civilization could now do that ours can’t, and the things that the new magical world would want to keep so badly that they would find a magical replacement – like refrigeration.

      Reply

